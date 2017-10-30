Steelcase: Come For The Growth, Stay For The Value

A (slightly) deeper dive into competition and why I believe Steelcase is likely to remain in the lead over the next several years.

The company's shareholder value is second to none in a stable and growing environment with exposure to multiple sectors of the global economy.

Product revamps and international expansion are boosting its sales and earnings prospects and I believe the company's efforts will allow them to remain an industry leader.

Steelcase is leading efforts to launch new products to meet new demand for creative working spaces in the US and globally.

A highly competitive environment dimmed prospects

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) operates in a highly competitive market with companies like Herman Miller (MLHR), HNI (HNI), Knoll (KNL) and a slew of private shops fighting for market share in an industry with a 5% CAGR expected through 2020 on behalf of strong demand from office, education and healthcare construction.

These competitive pressures alongside a changing office furniture environment with a shift in consumer spending habits with the rise in small and medium businesses looking for an open, improved and efficient working environment has led to the stock price pressure which I believe does not reflect recent efforts undertaken by the company to boost its sales.

(Source: Company slides)

As the company hikes investment spending to meet changing demand, profitability is taking a hit with expected woes throughout the next fiscal year taking a toll on EPS. However, a look at order growth has me optimistic that the company's investments and product revamp efforts are bearing fruit.

Management's solution: Adapt and expand!

Steelcase, in response to a changing environment, has begun investing in new product solutions for its client base in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific, two of the industry's largest growing market with the US accounting for over 33% of total market share. Steelcase makes 73% of its revenues from the Americas, 17% from the EMEA region and 10% from other regions including Asia-Pacific, which is growing significantly as the company's offerings increase in the region.

(Source: Company slides)

The company expects to launch over 80 new products throughout the fiscal year as sales mix begins to be driven by new products, accounting for nearly 40% of all sales in fiscal 2017. Collaborative efforts further enhance market penetration with companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Blu Dot and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, to name a few, boosting Steelcase's presence in key markets.

With seating consisting around 36% of the office furniture market, the company expects to boost its offerings in the segment as they currently make 30% of the company's product mix.

With growing product offerings and a solid growth plan to meet the high demand in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, I believe the company will lead the way in office, education and healthcare furniture market. Other companies, including the ones mentioned above, are adapting to the changes in market dynamics, yet looking at potential growth around the globe, I remain optimistic with Steelcase's efforts to continue and lead the way with product sales. I take a deeper look into competitive market share later on.

(Source: Company slides)

Expense pressure remains: A look at the bottom line

Higher expenses related to new product investments and expansion efforts have led to a conservative and downward revision to EPS over the upcoming fiscal year. However, as investments begin to pay off and expansion brings a higher revenue mix, as evident by latest quarterly reports, the company is expected to boost its cost control measures and work on margin expansion in its newly expanded regions.

(Source: Author generated/Bloomberg)

A look at top line data shows the expected results from the company's investments and expansion efforts as a better product mix and more in-tuned offerings enable a higher adoption by businesses worldwide:

(Source: Author generated/Bloomberg)

I currently expect Steelcase to continue and invest in new product launches and regional expansion to remain a dominant market leader and focus on cost management and lower expenses later on, benefiting its long-term prospects over its short-term performance and management's efforts to do so are evident by sales forecast, which I believe based on market dynamics discussed earlier in the article are rather conservative.

Staying for the value: A sustainable shareholder value

Steelcase has recently boosted its annual dividend by 6.25% and has done so for the better part of the company's public existence, creating a prime shareholder value environment alongside their consistent share repurchases, lowering shares outstanding from 122M in 2014 to 116M as of its latest report.

The company now pays $0.51/share annually for a yield of 3.46%, well above industry and market averages. The company's consistent FCF generation allows for easy sustainability as 2018's payout ratio is expected at 54.8%.

(Source: Company slides)

A further boost of 5.88% ($0.03) in annual dividend in 2019 to $0.54, alongside EPS growth, will amount to a lower payout ratio of 48.21%, allowing for a greater use of cash flows for further expansion or an increase in value.

Risks And Competition

The prime risk associated with investing in furniture relates to the health of developed economies around the globe. Although we've seen a continued trend of economic stability, major headwinds come into play when smaller businesses endure tough times and are forced to close or downsize.

Another major risk is a fiercely competitive industry with public and private companies fighting for every cent in market share. What has me optimistic of the company's future is the consistent sales growth the company exhibits while companies like Herman Miller, HNI Corp. and Knoll saw some sales headwinds in 2016 and 2017 and don't seem to be recovering as well.

(Source: Author generated/Bloomberg)

Investment conclusion

I believe Steelcase is well positioned in a steadily growing market where an increase in small and medium businesses and the need for a new working environment will aid the company's recent efforts to revamp their products.

Three key takeaways from the company research are:

Partnerships, product launches and geographical expansion are positioning the company to continue and outperform peers and lead the industry for the foreseeable future.

Risks exist and I believe further confirmation will be present in the company's upcoming earnings releases throughout the fiscal year and investors should keep an eye on the continued product adoption, a higher making of revenue mix and a continued focus on sales growth alongside improving margins that will aid rapid EPS growth once expenses subside.

The company's sustained cash flows and high operating environment create a solid value opportunity producing passive income in the form of dividend growth and share repurchases making it worthwhile holding the stock with few other sustained viable options out there with such high market penetration.

Valuation

A basic DCF (discount cash flow) valuation model based on the company's TTM EPS of $1.01 with a 6% growth rate over the next 5 years followed by a 4% annual growth rate thereafter brings me to value the company at $19.00 per share, based on a discount rate of 10% for the S&P 500 expected earnings growth rate. This represents a 28% upside potential from Friday, October 27th closing price of $14.75 per share.

(Author Note: This research article was done by a financial research analyst and not by an investment professional or certified financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence prior to any investment off past, current or future research)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.