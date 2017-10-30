The Moment Of Truth For Coffee Is Coming

The demand for coffee around the world continues to soar. Aside from the rate of population growth that adds around twenty million inhabitants to our planet each quarter, the consumption trend in China and other Asian countries has been gradually moving from a continent of tea-drinkers to include more coffee devotees. In 2017, Starbucks opened 5,000 stores in China to introduce many in the nation of almost 1.4 billion people to the joys of a cup of java as well as the social experience that the local Starbucks has to offer its patrons. Coffee has long been the favorite of consumers in Europe, the United States and other areas of the world, but with a combined population of 2.661 billion in China and India which represents over 35% of the people on our planet, the addressable market of coffee consumers continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

The annual production of coffee beans is always a function of weather conditions and crop health in the major producing areas of the world. When it comes to the Robusta crop, Vietnam is the leading producer. Arabica beans, the kind serves up by Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and the favorite of American consumers, primarily come from South and Central America and Brazil is the world’s most influential producer. Meanwhile, the price of coffee has moved to the low end of its trading range on the longer-term charts and now may be a good time to take a look at the upside potential for the java market as risk-reward favors higher prices in the medium to long-term.

Lower highs since November 2016 but higher lows since 2008

Coffee has been making lower highs since November 2016 as every rally in coffee for the past year has been a selling opportunity. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of Arabica coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange highlights, the price of coffee got to a high of $2.2550 in October 2014, fell to lows of $1.1105 in early 2016 and then rallied up to $1.76 per pound in November 2016. Since then it has been all downhill for the price of the java beans which have made a series of lower highs. While coffee hit seasonal highs at this time of the year in 2015 and 2016, this year it is close to lows and critical support. A look at the longer-term picture for the soft commodity starts to reveal a different picture for the price trend in the soft commodity. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that while coffee futures have made lower highs since the 2011 peak at $3.0625 per pound, they have not traded below $1 per pound since 2006. Except for a marginal new low in 2013 that was just three-quarters of one cent below the 2008 bottom, coffee has been making higher lows in a sign that increasing global demand is creating an environment of price support for the beans.

Price failure has become expected

The coffee market has become accustomed to price failure as each attempt at a rally over the past year has ended with a selloff causing longs to abandon positions and lick their financial wounds. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December ICE coffee futures shows, there have been several attempts at rallies, mostly on weather concerns, over the course of 2017. The market broke the pattern of lower highs on the daily pictorial back in July when it rose above the $1.4345 per pound level to a high of $1.4725, but the rally fizzled, and prices have made lower highs and lower lows since the August 8 high. Coffee is now at a time of the year where the price tends to peak, but it was trading at $1.2660 per pound at the close of business on Friday, October 27 which is a lot closer to the lows than highs. Therefore, given the rising demand for coffee beans around the world, it may be difficult for the java futures market to fall significantly from its current level even though some traders are expecting a continuation of the bearish price trend. Source: CQG

Open interest, the total number of open long and short position in the ICE coffee futures market, has increased from just under 188,000 contracts on September 22 to its current level at around the 240,000 contracts. Typically, increasing open interest and falling price is a validation of as bearish price trend in a futures market. However, at current low prices, consumer hedging is likely picking up as global consumption continues to increase and it is likely that speculative shorts are expecting a seasonal selloff in the coffee market in the weeks and months ahead.

The potential for a La Nina in Brazil could change the pattern of trading

Each year, like is all agricultural markets, Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter for the path of least resistance of the price of coffee. Additionally, the potential for crop diseases like leaf rust is always a worry when it comes to the annual coffee crop. All eyes will be on weather conditions in Brazil over the coming weeks and months as the South American nation is moving into their summer season in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, the potential for a La Nina pattern could impact the growing season for coffee and other crops in Brazil. In many ways, La Nina is more dangerous than El Nino in Brazil because it hits crop production “hard,” according to Eduardo Assad, a climate researcher at Brazil’s state-run agricultural research company, Embrapa. “That’s because it can bring drier conditions, which also could damage the water supply, worsening Sao Paulo’s water crisis,” he said. Over recent weeks, each time coffee has attempted a rally; it was on fears of dry conditions in the central growing areas for coffee. The potential for a La Nina this year combined with the current low level of the price of the soft commodity could set coffee up for a low-risk and high-reward opportunity from the long side of the market.

Critical resistance continues to drop

On the daily chart, coffee climbed above technical resistance in late July and broke its pattern of lower highs only to fall once again and resume a bearish price path. However, the false upside breakout in the traditionally volatile coffee futures market could be a harbinger of things to come for the tropical commodity. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that while the pattern of lower highs remains firmly in place, the technical resistance level for a break to the upside continues to work its way lower. Critical resistance for the bear market in coffee futures now stands at $1.4375 per pound the highs during the week of August 7 of this year. While coffee remains under the $1.30 per pound level, it is close to the middle of its medium-term trading range between the mid-June low at $1.13 per pound and the August peak. The weather over the coming weeks and months in Brazil will determine the ultimate price path for coffee, but while La Nina could cause extended dry spells in South America, it has a habit of creating drenching rains and even flooding in Asia. The world’s leading producer of Robusta beans is Vietnam, and if the crop experiences problems because of flooding, it could translate into more demand and higher prices for Arabica beans. Therefore, with the price range dating back to the 2011 highs from $1.0095 to $3.0625 per pound, coffee at below the $1.30 level remains cheap, and the risk when it comes to any surprises is on the upside.

The potential for a sharp upside correction is rising

When technical resistance in a futures market falls to a level that is closer to lows than highs and market participants become accustomed to selling every rally and profiting from selloffs, the potential for a sharp and violent move to the upside increases. In the world of commodities, few have displayed the potential for wild price swings like the coffee market over past years. When it comes to the price of coffee, demand has created a pattern of higher lows from a long-term perspective, and the fickle nature of weather could cause lots of surprises in the weeks and months ahead.

I am a buyer of coffee futures and call options on price weakness over the coming weeks. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, historical volatility is currently around the 20% level, which is low for coffee which has a habit of moving to very high levels. Since the primary determinate of option premiums is implied volatility, the current low level of historical volatility means that option premiums are not expensive for those looking to limit risk for a stated period of market exposure. For those who do not venture into the shark-infested waters of the futures arena, the JO ETN product does a reasonable job at replicating price action in the coffee futures market with an acceptable level of liquidity.

The moment of truth in coffee could be coming in the weeks and months ahead. If the weather cooperates it could continue to drift lower, but the downside will find support given the growing demand for the soft commodity. However, the upside could become very interesting if a weather disturbance occurs in Brazil or Vietnam and the commodity can move north of critical resistance at above the $1.4375 per pound level. If that were to happen, coffee could begin percolating again. These days, risk-reward favors the long side in the coffee futures market.

