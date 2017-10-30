Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering

On Oct 26 Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) announced a rights offering. This is another in the recent spate of closed-end fund expansions as CEF sponsors continue to take advantage of unusually high valuations in the CEF space. The GAB offering is more modest than many of the recent offerings by other CEFs which grew their funds by a third or more. GAB's offering will mean a 14.3% expansion of the fund.

This is the second Gabelli fund to expand by a rights offering this autumn. The smaller fund, Gabelli Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ), also has a current offering (described here).

Key Dates and Pricing

Under the terms announced, record date is Nov 6, 2017. GAB is expected to trade ex-rights beginning Nov 3.

Rights are transferable and are expected to begin trading on or about Nov 9. The offering is set to expire on Dec 12, 2017.

Each shareholder of record will receive one right for each share held. Price of the offering is independent of market price or GAB's net asset value. It is fixed at a rate of $5.00 plus seven rights for the purchase of one share of newly issued, common stock.

Recent Fund Price and Performance

The fund has had a good year, at least until the rights offering was announced. Through Oct 25, GAB had generated a total return (distributions reinvested) of 25.25%, well above SPY's 15.48%. Market price gained 16.49% and net asset value was up 10.27%.

For the year through Oct 25, GAB went from a discount of -5.13% to near-par valuations. In the two days since the rights offering was announced, GAB has given up -5.29% at market. At the same time, its NAV gained 0.31%. This has moved the discount from -0.61% to -5.73%.

The Fund

Size: GAB has a market cap of $1.44B, which ranks in the top decile (eighth of 81) of US and International general equity closed-end funds.

Leverage and Expenses: GAB carries about 22% leverage, funded via preferred stock issuance. It's management fees and expenses are 1.43%.

Distribution Policy: The fund’s distribution policy is to pay out a minimum of 10% of NAV to shareholders annually. For 2017, Section 19a reports indicate that 93.3% of the distribution payments have been return of capital. Since 2014, return of capital accounts for 49% of the distributions. I caution that these data are taken from the fund’s Section 19a reports issued at the time of each distribution. It is routine that end-of-year tax accounting sees marked changes in these numbers. Yet they persist as the historical record on sites such as cefconnect and Morningstar. I have not been able to access year-end tax reporting to see how previous years’ numbers played out, but my expectation is that much of this year’s reported return of capital will end up as capital gains for tax purposes.

As the fund has been priced near par through last week, it has been paying a yield very close to 10%. Cefconnect lists the current yield at 9.85%. In spite of the toll those high-income levels take on NAV, NAV is up over 10% for the year. Clearly, GAB is having a good year if it has paid out 7.5% of NAV in its three quarterly distributions and has still clocked a 10% gain (see chart above for YTD fund performance).

Portfolio and Investment Strategy: As one would expect with any Gabelli fund, GAB's investment strategy is rooted in value. As the fund’s documentation tells us, management “seeks out undervalued companies with greater than average potential for growth.” So, this year’s performance has been accomplished without exposure to FANG stocks or the other high flyers of the growth-oriented sectors that have been driving the markets to new records all year.

We see this value orientation in the portfolio’s top sectors,

and its top ten holdings:

Source for above is the fund’s fact sheet.

Fund Performance

The fund has had an erratic performance history in recent years, reflecting the underperformance of value investing strategies generally. For 2014 and 2015, GAB lagged its CEF category badly, both at market price and NAV. Its 2014 NAV performance was dismal at -7.5% while the category added 7.8%. YTD and 2016, on the other hand, have been better years. NAV return in 2016 was slightly ahead of the category (13.7% vs 13.4%), and YTD GAB is up 18.9% at NAV vs. the category’s 16.43%. You will notice that the YTD number is different from what I showed above. This data set comes from cefconnect, which reports total return (NAV with distributions not deducted), whereas Ycharts reports only NAV value. This is something worth keeping in mind if you rely on cefconnect for CEF performance data as its method of reporting NAV performance can be misleading.

The inconsistent year-to-year performance is reflected in the premium/discount status of the fund as this cefconnect chart shows.

Notice how the pattern of movement from premium to discount and back lags fund performance. 2014 was GAB's worst year, yet the discount didn't bottom until the end of 2015.

Reviewing Investor Options

The decline in price that we saw this week is more-or-less typical for a rights offering. It may come, as GAB’s did, at the time the offering is announced. Or it may come later, for example at the ex-rights date, as in GGZ’s case. It would not be unexpected to see the market price drop further between now and the rights expiration date, but that is difficult to predict.

If you’re holding GAB your position will be diluted by the 14.3% expansion of the fund unless you exercise the rights. At Friday’s closing price of $6.09, the $5 per share price for newly issues shares represents a -18% discount from the current market and a -22.6% discount to NAV ($6.46). Consider that the fund has not been at a double-digit discount since 2009, and then only briefly, and that -22.6% certainly seems adequate compensation for the dilution. Of course the rights will have some value as well, so that value should be deducted from the discount. I would predict a value of near 0.10 per right, probably a bit lower.

If you do not plan to exercise the rights, the trade value of those rights helps to compensate for the dilution. If you do not plan to exercise the rights, you should certainly plan to sell the them.

The fund does generate high income, sufficiently high that it has kept pace with the S&P 500 ETF for the past three years on a total return basis (37.8% to SPY's 38.3% total return). This includes a period when its fundamental investment strategy has lagged the market. The other side of that coin is that the nature of GAB's distribution policy means the return has come at the cost of NAV erosion (-4.17% over that three-year period).

An income investor who thinks value will be returning to favor in the near future may find GAB to be offering an appealing opportunity this week. One can fill a position in the fund by buying seven-eighths of that position this week at a -5% discount and then filling out the other eighth by exercising the rights you receive at a near -20% discount (less the value of the rights, which is unknown). If that sounds interesting, remember ex-rights date is Friday; to receive rights the shares must be held at Thursday's close.

I do not own the fund, nor do I expect to be adding it. My goals in writing this were to explore the possibilities for GAB in light of the offering, and to provide information and a forum for further discussion for readers interested in GAB. I invite you to join that discussion.