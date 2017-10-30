Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Brent Closes The Week Above $60

It's just a matter of time, are you ready?

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 3.97%.

Brent closed the week higher by 3.94% above $60, and the highest level in two-years.

In an interview we gave in June, we said that we expected Brent to average over $60/bbl in Q4 and reach $65/bbl by year-end. We still stand by those estimates.

Despite Brent closing the week above $60/bbl, most analysts continue to obsess over WTI. Brent - WTI spread is currently at $6.28/bbl, and with global storage already at the five-year average and going lower, US crude exports will remain elevated providing massive tailwinds for crude draws in the months ahead.

The move for Brent above $60/bbl is precisely what we wrote on Sept. 22. Here's what we said:

Physical spread tightness will lead Brent higher, and as a result, the Brent/WTI spread will remain wide ... for now. U.S. crude exports will start to ramp up, and this should close the spread between Brent and WTI. We think the spread should be closer to -$2/bbl. Brent will make a move to $60/bbl first, and with prices currently trading at $56.72/bbl, it's only ~$3.28 away. The Brent/WTI spread will close, and WTI will have a clear pathway to $55/bbl in the coming weeks. Going forward, we will be watching the physical market closely. This will give us an early indication how Brent will do. We see Brent eclipsing $60/bbl first and WTI to follow by year-end.

It's just a matter of time...

Now that Brent is above $60/bbl,

OECD product storage on a forward basis is at the five-year average,

Crude storage globally at or below the 5-year average,

US crude exports increasing materially providing tailwind for massive crude draws,

Non-OPEC supplies disappointing to the downside,

US shale growing slower than expected,

Global oil demand growing faster than expected...

Should we continue?

This is why we released our exclusive report, "Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise." All fundamental data points are indicating much higher oil prices from here on out.

And as we approach year-end, the consensus will be shocked by the level of US crude storage draws we are currently forecasting. In Goldman Sachs' latest oil market report, the investment bank said that global crude storage will build in Q4. Yes, you read that right. Clearly, something is wrong with their model.

This is what we expect:

We have updated our data since last Wednesday, and here's what we see.

Nov and Dec Average Stats:

Supplies

US crude imports - 8.3 million b/d.

SPR - 60k b/d.

US oil production - 9.45 million b/d.

Demand

Refinery throughput - ~17 million b/d.

US crude exports - 1.7 million b/d.

Difference - ~890k b/d or ~50 million bbls till 12/29 week.

Are you ready for them draws?

It's just a matter of time.

HFI Research

Thank you for reading this article. We have spent a considerable amount of time illustrating our bullish oil thesis over the last several months. We started off presenting the counter-seasonal draws taking place across the globe. Then, we shifted our focus to how well performances were actually disappointing to the downside from U.S. shale (mainly Eagle Ford, and recently confirmed by Statoil (NYSE:STO)). Following the U.S. shale piece, we are now focused on why the paradigm shift will take place (where U.S. shale moves from growth- to return-focused).

If you have found our articles and thought process insightful, we think you will benefit greatly from our exclusive research reports for HFI Research subscribers. We hope you can join our growing community of incredibly intelligent subscribers. Sign up here today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.