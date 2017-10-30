General Electric: Financial Engineering Disaster

Share price has been crushed, tax-selling season could limit any upside and pressure to the downside.

General Electric (GE) has seen massive shareholder wealth vanish since year-end 2014 and has trailed the S&P 500 index. The market capitalization of General Electric has fallen over 29%, see chart. The decline in shareholder wealth occurred while General Electric repurchased over $40 billion worth of stock. The balance sheet on December 31, 2014, showed $42.593 billion worth of treasury stock and by June 30, 2017, the cost of treasury stock grew to $85.617 billion.

GE data by YCharts GE data by YCharts

On October 5, 2015, Trian published a white paper suggesting that General Electric could be worth an implied value of $40 to $45 by the end of 2017. Trian made mention that the dividend paid was roughly 25% below the 2008 level but then suggested that General Electric use $20 billion of incremental cash to repurchase shares rather than increase the cash dividend. The share price was $25.47 in the chart in Trian’s presentation. The shares now trade at $20.79, see chart below.

GE data by YCharts

The 13F’s filed by Trian show the following General Electric shareholdings.

It is curious that Trian’s holdings in General Electric declined given the implied value presented, and so shortly after the white paper was released. Though, the decline in holdings might be a result of risk management or portfolio concentration concerns. The data is shown to alert investors that they should perform their due diligence and not to piggyback a trade idea. A large investor may change their mind, find a more attractive opportunity, or need to raise cash for redemptions. The report could be used as a starting point for further research.

Why Does GE Collect Dividends From GE Capital?

Many boards allocate more dollars to repurchase shares than for paying cash dividends. The argument made is that it more tax efficient to repurchase shares than paying a cash dividend. If that is the case, then why does General Electric collect common dividends from GE Capital, rather than having GE Capital repurchase some of its common shares?

From 2 nd Quarter 10-Q:

GE Capital paid common dividends to GE totaling $4.0 billion in 2017 compared to $11.0 billion in 2016

If a large firm such as General Electric, with access to the brightest minds and tax planning talent, prefers to be paid a cash dividend and deal with the tax consequences rather than sell shares for cash. Why should General Electric shareholders be treated differently?

I am not a fan of share repurchase plans unless they provide all shareholders the same opportunity to sell shares back to the firm via a Dutch Tender.

Soaring Dividend Yield

GE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The massive increase in the dividend yield suggests that investor confidence in General Electric has been lost and the outlook for a dividend reduction has increased.

Tax Loss Selling Season Plus Possible Dividend Cut

The balance of the year could prove difficult for General Electric as most every shareholder within the past five years is sitting on a loss, see chart. Therefore, tax loss selling could pressure the shares.

GE data by YCharts

The November 13, 2017, update is scheduled for 9:00 AM EST. The discussion on the capital allocation and business outlook is expected to be watched closely.

Mr. David Alton Clark on Seeking Alpha has an article titled, "General Electric: Odds of Dividend Cut 100%". It's worth a read.

If a dividend cut takes place and the share repurchase plan remains, it could mean more pain ahead for shareholders. However, should management make the tough decision to reduce the dividend and indicate it will pay a variable quarterly or yearly special dividend based on the net income and scrape the share repurchase plan then the shares might gain some traction. It would signal to investors that they would be rewarded should the business perform better.

Bottom Line

It is going to take time for General Electric to turn around. For those seeking to establish or add to a position, the sale of put options might be the way to go. Either shares will be assigned for an effective purchase price below the current market price, or the option premium will be earned.

I am long General Electric at higher levels based upon the dividend yield and have been disappointed in the share price performance. A dividend cut could be painful for many, depending on the size of the dividend reduction.

The trading range for the next 3 to 6 month is expected to be $20.00 to $27.00, based upon the current dividend and a possible minor reduction, or a more painful dividend cut with a variable special dividend to replace the share repurchase program.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short put options.