Saudi Arabia Calls For An Extension Of Production Cuts, But Is It Really A Cut?

We see this "production cut" lasting to the end of 2018 or even longer.

We explain below why we believe this is not a production cut at all, but merely just producers leveling off from max production.

At the start of 2017, there were doubters of the OPEC and non-OPEC production deal cut agreement of 1.8 million b/d. With hindsight, the doubters have all been proven wrong as compliance along with continuously disappointing non-OPEC supplies bring a record global storage draw this year.

US storage drop has been no different with total liquid stockpile now below 2015's level:

On Saturday last week, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman affirms backing for a production cut past the March deadline next year. Here's the report from FT:

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed on Saturday the kingdom’s willingness to back an extension of Opec-led output curbs past its expiry in March next year.

But now that talks are calling for potentially extending this "production cut" to 2018 year-end, it really begs the more realistic question: is this even a production cut?

In an energy week interview we gave back in June, we specifically pointed out how the OPEC and non-OPEC production cut was disguised as a cut as these producers were producing at max capacity. Here's what we said:

The misunderstanding, we believe, in the market is that this isn’t really a production cut. If we look at production data leading up to the November 2016 producer meeting, OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia ramped up oil production. In our view, and this is where we differ greatly from the consensus, the cuts currently in place by both OPEC and non-OPEC are really just a pullback from max production output. This differentiating view is important because it sets the precedence for how participants expect OPEC and non-OPEC to act post the production cut agreement. If in fact, OPEC and non-OPEC were producing at maximum capacity, and the production cut agreement was just a disguise for tapering off production, then markets should expect the “production cuts” to last well into 2018 as well.

In an exclusive report we published to HFI Research subscribers in the middle of the year, we specifically pointed out that Saudi's max capacity of ~11 million b/d is illusory. Here was the chart BCA Research published, and we thought it perfectly points out the current capacity of Saudi's oil production:

Source: BCA Research

The red line above illustrates what Saudi's production would like assuming just 3% decline rate (high quality acreages decline at such a low rate). The bottom colored bars represent the amount of "new" production that has been brought online since 2006. With close to ~4 million b/d of new production capacity, how is it that Saudi's total spare capacity is around ~12.5 million b/d? Say hello to natural decline...

Takeaway...

What you should take away from this article is this -- OPEC and non-OPEC's production cut is not a production cut at all. It's just that they've pumped at max capacity from 2015 to 2016, that the production can no longer be sustained. This talk of extending production cut to the end of 2018 is really just a disguise for falling production from max capacity.

Don't be fooled by the media writing about OPEC rhetoric, it's precisely this knowledge insight that we have gathered that gave us the confidence to call for the "OPEC cut" last year. The "production cut" will, in the eyes of the market, be extended to 2018 year-end, when in our view, it's just a natural decline from peak production.

Thank you for reading this article. We have spent a considerable amount of time illustrating our bullish oil thesis over the last several months. We started off presenting the counter-seasonal draws taking place across the globe. Then, we shifted our focus to how well performances were actually disappointing to the downside from U.S. shale (mainly Eagle Ford, and recently confirmed by Statoil (NYSE:STO)). Following the U.S. shale piece, we are now focused on why the paradigm shift will take place (where U.S. shale moves from growth- to return-focused).

