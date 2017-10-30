Tencent: Payment And Cloud Next Growth Drivers

Tencent will most likely earn more in profits in 2020 than its total sales in 2016 if the momentum continues.

(Source: Google Images)

In 1998, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was founded by Ma Huateng (Pony Ma) and four other founders by raising funds from some venture capitalists in China. It launched its first messenger QQ in the subsequent year. Today, Tencent Holdings is a leading Chinese investment holding company that offers multiple products and services for the digital economy through its subsidiaries.

Tencent is incorporated in Cayman Islands and derives most of its revenues from Mainland China but have substantial investments across the globe. In 2001, Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) purchased 46.5% stake in Tencent for US$ 32 million and its current stake is 33.25% as of December 2016, which is worth almost USD 140 billion today.

The company derives bulk of its revenues from Value added services (VAS), online advertising and subscription plans for its premium users. It offers a platform to connect users and merchants to transact and also facilitates their payments. It owns the largest social platforms in China, WeChat/Weixin and QQ, catering over 950 million users. Through its platform, it offers online games, media services (news, music & video), social network and messaging services. It has built an entire digital ecosystem around its platform by collaborating with its strategic partners like JD.com (JD) for shopping, Didi Chuxing for cab service, NBA and HBO for videos and many other global and local players.

Revenue Stream

Tencent has three revenue streams - Value Added Services, Online Advertising and Others.

Value Added Services is the biggest contributor to revenues. It earns revenues from monthly subscription charges from premium users and individual item purchases made by its customers, including selling PC and mobile games. It is the highest number of users on a social platform in China, with over 800 million monthly active users (MAU) on QQ messenger and over 600 million MAU on its social platform Qzone. On top of that, it has 120 million paid subscribers on its network. Tencent has a quarterly ARPU of 150 RMB for its online gaming platform. The massive growth in WeChat over the last five years has helped Tencent in reaching a MAU of over 950 million in a country with 1,300 million population.

is the biggest contributor to revenues. It earns revenues from monthly subscription charges from premium users and individual item purchases made by its customers, including selling PC and mobile games. Given the number of users of its platform, Online Advertising is also significant portion of its revenues.

is also significant portion of its revenues. It also earns a small portion of revenues from its payment and cloud services business, which is the smallest yet the fastest growing revenue stream at the moment.

(Source: Company Reports)

Financial Performance

Tencent has been highly successful in monetizing its user base through a combination of VAS, subscription packages and advertising. The exponential growth in revenues shown below is a testimony to the execution capability of the management.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Financials)

The company has not only grown its sales handsomely but the phenomenal growth can be observed across the board in earnings, cash flows and dividends. An astonishing observation is Tencent earned more in profits in 2015 than its sales in 2011. The cycle has been repeated many times over in the past. Tencent almost paid as much in dividends in 2016 as it turnover in 2007.

The company has maintained its dividend payout ratio around 10% for the last decade. The company has also delivered high double digit (>25%) return on equity (ROE) for the last decade, resulting in high sustainable growth rate over the last decade as well.

Although the debt levels has increased on its balance sheet and percentage of cash has declined over the last decade, Tencent still manages to have almost a debt free balance sheet, given its strong internal cash flows.

(Source: Company Financials)

The company has been very aggressive in private equity markets for a long time and has built an arsenal of global digital bets through investments in some of the leading startups including Snap (SNAP), Lyft (LYFT), Didi Chuxing (DIDI), Flipkart (FPKT), Ola (OLAC) and many more. Even though its capex is growing for the last five years, capex as a percentage of cash flows have been steadily declining.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Annual Report 2016)

Valuation

On the face of it, Tencent appears to be extremely overvalued trading at a P/E of 55 and EV/EBITDA of 45. Over the last decade which included the period of global financial crisis, the stock has always traded above a trailing price earnings multiple of 30. The reason for such high valuation is the exponential growth; net income grew at a CAGR 44% in line with revenues at 49% and dividends at 46% over the last decade.

Just as beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder; value lies in the eyes of the investor. If a company is able to grow its sales and profits such that its profits are more than the sales were few years back, the valuation doesn't seems stretched.

In comparison with its peers, Tencent might appear to be more expensive than Facebook or Google but it has the highest ROE amongst its peers and combine that with a 40% top line growth in 2016, it might not be very expensive.

Concluding Remarks

The key question is whether the growth will sustain going ahead. I firmly believe it will. The growth in the last decade was driven by QQ & WeChat subscribers and online gamers. The next round of growth will be led by payments and cloud services. In 2015, payments and cloud business contributed 5% to the total revenues. In the first half of 2017, it already contributed 17% to the total revenues, which were already growing at annual rate of 40%. In other words, the growth of this particular revenue segment for the first half of 2017 was a staggering 177% y-o-y. If the growth momentum continues at a CAGR of 40%, Tencent will earn more in profits in 2020 than its total sales in 2016 as shown in the figure below.

Tencent is transforming itself from a social media platform to become a leading payment company in China. During the Chinese Lunar New Year in 2016, Tencent processed a peak volume of 760,000 red packets per second, which is mindboggling and speaks volume of the payment infrastructure it has already built. Also the cloud services revenues were more than tripled in 2016 over the previous year, albeit on a lower base. Given the investments it has across the globe, culminated with the success it has demonstrated in monetizing its digital assets in China, I believe Tencent is a great long term bet on the global digital economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.