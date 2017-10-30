Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (10/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, October 27.

In the last week, good earnings for large cap tech companies were rewarded by the market. "I think it's all business as usual, except with some incredibly large-capitalization companies as the focus. Businesses that deliver amazing results get rewarded immediately with wholesale revaluations," said Cramer. With that, he discussed the game plan for yet another busy earnings week.

Monday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ): Cramer is concerned as the market has gone negative on the consumer packaged goods group. "Mondelez's stock's already been crushed. But this group keeps self-immolating. I'd say be careful," he said.

Tuesday

Kellogg (NYSE:K): They have no growth and 3.6% yield. Management has to show a good face as the stock is near its 52-week low.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): The drug stocks have been weak and Cramer thinks investors will sell Pfizer after earnings.

MasterCard (NYSE:MA): "I believe that CEO Ajay Banga will put up some amazing numbers and even though the stock's already up 44% for the year, I think MasterCard can still head higher," said Cramer.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): They might have some positive things to say just the way Nike (NYSE:NKE) did.

Wednesday

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): Their earnings will explain if the fall in stock price from $252 to $178 was justified. Cramer thinks the stock is worth more.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): The market has some reservations about Facebook's earnings. "There are so many positive read-throughs from Alphabet and Amazon, let alone Twitter, which gave you a really fantastic earnings report just yesterday, that it's tough to resist the stock of the social media giant," said Cramer.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC): Don't chase the stock. "This company's growth is so anemic, I'd rather just own a utility, unless Kraft Heinz can find someone, a competitor to buy," he said.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX): Investors can bank on Clorox to report good numbers.

Thursday

Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): Cramer expects good numbers from them and they are well-positioned to take advantage of the rise in eSports.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): Wait to hear the management before buying the stock on earnings report.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): There are 3 positives - Market expects a bad quarter which lowers the risk; People are confused whether to buy iPhone 8 or iPhone X; Cramer has been amazed with the features of the new smartphone. "I'm reiterating that you should buy Apple and own Apple, not trade Apple. The stock is cheap," said Cramer.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Cramer is a fan of Alibaba.

Friday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG): Cramer expects the real estate services giant will report a strong quarter.

"By this time next week, we'll be done with the bulk of the big-cap stocks that are very exciting and can make a lot of waves in the stock market," he concluded.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

The consumer packaged goods space has been bad for stocks. Cramer decided to review Coca-Coal (NYSE:KO), which is trading near 52-week high despite the negative action on consumer stocks. As money flows out of consumer stocks into industrial, things can get tougher for Coke. "But I think there's something that these guys can do to control their own destiny," said Cramer.

They have made many strategic acquisitions in the past and also took 16.7% stake in energy drink make Monster Beverage. New CEO James Quincey have been improving the company's strategy and although there were rumors of Monster being acquired in August, no details have emerged since.

The company has seen declining Coca-Cola sales by 15% in the recent quarter. "Granted, Coca-Cola's stock has outperformed PepsiCo's for 2017. I think that's just because they're playing catch up after years and years and years of sustained under-performance," he added. They are a growth-challenged company and they want to move into healthier beverage categories and their low and no sugar product lines are growing.

"We know Coca-Cola's committed to expanding into new categories. We know they like beverages. That doesn't leave them with many options if they want to do a gigantic takeover that could move the needle," said Cramer. He thinks they should buy Monster outright. Currently they are doing worldwide distribution for Monster since 2014.

There is no reason they should not buy the company. Coke wouldn't have taken 17% stake in the company if they thought the company was not good. "Here's the bottom line: Coca-Cola needs to find some way to juice its growth rate, and buying Monster Beverage would do the job. That's exactly what would make this stock intriguing in a market that's gotten bored with the food and beverage space and I think it would send Coca-Cola's stock much, much higher," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management reported a good quarter and its stock got rewarded. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Fish to know more about the quarter.

Fish said that the company is not just had a good quarter, but is having a good year. Due to the hurricane, there would be more disposal which means more business for the company. The damaged items are being housed temporarily in Houston and other hurricane affected areas. Their landfill business is also generating steady cash flow.

When asked about Chines ban on waste imports, Fish said that the ban will not impact Waste Management's business significantly for three reasons. First, they don't send 24 banned recyclables to China, but elsewhere. "The second is the Chinese government has not re-issued these import licenses. That is having an effect, but fortunately for us, we have a broad array of customers outside of China – India, Thailand and Vietnam – so we're able to diversify a bit when things like this happen in China," he said. Lastly, Fish is not worried abut quality inspect at Waste Management's facilities.

"We always kind of say that we have the best material going overseas. There's an old saying that he who has the best boat survives the storm, and we think we have the best boat here," he concluded.

CEO interview - Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB)

Mindbody reported stellar earnings and the stock 18% after the report and better than expected guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Rick Stollmeyer to know what lies ahead for the company.

Uber isn't the only company benefiting from dynamic pricing. "Dynamic pricing is how every experience and every service should be priced. The value of getting a car ride from midtown Manhattan at 2 a.m. on January 1st is a whole lot higher than the value of that same car ride on an average summer afternoon. And the same thing is true for the services that are offered on our platform," said Stollmeyer.

They provide a cloud platform for businesses in the wellness space to perfect their online offerings, connects customers with fitness classes. "All of those things have a value and a demand that changes with time. There are tens of millions of people that want to take those classes, to live a healthier, happier life. So dynamic pricing is going to help to bring in those people with price points that drop during times of lower demand, but also, price points that can surge during periods of high demand," he added.

Wellness is a big part of healthcare and as much as 80% of healthcare costs are from preventable causes. Being active plays a big part in being healthy.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Box (NYSE:BOX): The CEO is doing a good job but the stock is up by a big margin. Take some profits off the table and let the rest run.

Knowles Company (NYSE:KN): Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is the company people like.

Del-Taco (NASDAQ:TACO): They are a well-run company but their last quarter was poor. Don't sell the stock at current prices.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.