Will The Tax Reform Really Make Apple A $1 Trillion Company? Part II - Tax Change Valuation

Assuming the proposed policies are implemented as discussed herein, Apple will indeed be able to reach the $1 trillion mark.

Since the implementation of the tax legislation will not affect all fundamental drivers of value, some assumptions from part 1 will remain intact.

In this second part of the series, I will take a deeper view of what the proposed corporate tax change entails for any company and Apple (AAPL) in particular. The valuation that will follow will try to find the answer of whether a $1 trillion mark is indeed achievable, as some claim it to be.

Corporate tax change thesis

On September 27, 2017, the White House has released a paper titled “Unified framework for fixing our broken tax code” (thereafter, the Framework), under which the most prominent changes, from the valuation perspective, seem to be the following:

Lowering the statutory tax rate from the current 35% federal corporate tax rate to 20%, transition to the territorial tax model, imposing a one-time and low repatriation tax rate on cash trapped overseas, expensing of capital investments and the limitation of interest expense deductibility.

An important question is how each one of the points above will affect any US company, in general, and Apple, in particular. Let us discuss each item one by one.

1) On the surface, lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% is an obvious benefit. However, since everything in our world is relative, the companies that are going to be affected the most by this change are those with a significant portion of their revenues being derived in the US rather than overseas. In the case of Apple, only 35% (10-K, 2016) of sales are generated in the US, implying that the potential benefits are limited. Apart from this, the hidden benefit of higher statutory tax rate is the tax deductibility of interest expenses; with lower rates, the debt raising incentives might shift to other countries with higher than 20% tax rates.

2) Transition to the territorial tax system implies that foreign earnings are taxed at foreign tax rate only. Unlike the paragraph above, the most affected companies in this case are those with greater foreign operations, and AAPL stands to benefit from this change immensely. With 65% of sales being generated overseas, and subsidiaries located in Ireland (where the statutory tax rate is only 12.5% and effective foreign tax rate is even lower), the potential effective tax rate may drop from the current 25% all the way down to 10%-15%, depending on how well the company manages its taxes. It is also important to note that the Subpart F rule (discussed in part 1) may be eliminated upon the introduction of the territorial tax system.

3) With $246 billion of cash currently trapped overseas, it is obvious AAPL has been unwilling to repatriate its huge cash pile back home and pay a 35% tax (less foreign tax rate) on it. Even though the Framework has not explicitly stated what “a one-time, low tax rate on wealth that has already accumulated overseas” is, it is rumoured to be 10%. From that period onwards, any foreign earnings – owing to the territorial tax system described above – will be treated as “repatriated.” Needless to say, how important this tax holiday is going to be for Apple!

4) Moving on to the next one, expensing of capital investments should not be construed directly. Under the accounting standards, it will still be capitalised, but in the tax book, it will be allowed to be expensed immediately. Essentially, what used to be spread out over several years would now be recognised instantly, resulting in significantly lower current period taxable income and tax payments. Since it is more applicable to capital-intensive companies, Apple does not stand to benefit significantly from it, with its major investments being made in R&D. Therefore, I will ignore this "expensing" in my valuation.

5) A limit to interest expense deductibility will imply that companies with relatively high debt loads will incur a ceiling on how much interest expense they can deduct from their earnings before paying taxes. This is one of the most vague proposals and in the case of Apple, it is not clear how much, if at all, the company is going to be affected.

Valuation

Much of what I assumed in part 1 – the status quo – is maintained here, except for the risk and marginal tax rate assumptions and cash adjustment.

New marginal tax rate can be calculated based on the relative weights of the aggregate domestic and foreign earnings over the last five years and expected corresponding tax rates:

As can be seen, the weighted-average expected tax rate, based on the 20% rate proposed in the Framework and 4% aggregate effective foreign tax rate, is 10%. This is the value that I will apply starting immediately in year 1, believing that Apple will be able to gain from this change instantly without requiring any transition period.

Risk – despite the obvious benefits of lower US statutory tax rate, the flip side of the coin is reduced interest expense deductibility gain, which has a two-fold effect of higher levered beta (and hence cost of equity) and, most importantly, cost of debt:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 88.96% 11.04% 100% Component cost 9.87% 2.87% 9.04%

As a result of slightly higher costs of both equity and debt, the WACC is revised up marginally to 9.04% for the transition period. This figure will gradually decline to a terminal WACC of 8.03% - a global median.

Cash adjustment that will be required here is based on the presumption that there will be a one-time repatriation tax of 10%. Consequently, the total cash balance of $261,516 million as of third fiscal quarter-end is to be adjusted downward by the repatriation tax of $24,600 million [$246,000*10%].

The model output with revised tax rate and its effects on other assumptions is presented below:

As it turns out, the revised equity value of the company as a whole is indeed beyond the $1 trillion mark, should the tax legislation go as planned.

Conclusion

Even though the initial impetus behind this two-part series was based on a curiosity of how achievable a $1 trillion mark really is after reading the news reports thereof, it turned into something we could identify as a catalyst event. Indeed, with Apple being currently fairly valued, the implementation of the Framework will allow the company to unlock extra value and push it to the cherished milestone. Consequently, depending on how the events on tax legislation unfold, this scenario-based valuation article may turn into a solid long thesis.

