Chevron: That Wasn't So Bad

Chevron (CVX)'s latest quarterly results weren't great, but they weren't terrible either. Although the company failed to meet analysts' revenues and earnings estimates, there were a number of bright spots as well. Moreover, Chevron looks well positioned to grow its earnings and cash flows in the future.

Earnings Recap

Chevron reported a profit of $1.95 billion, or $1.03 per share, for the third quarter of 2017, which was up more than 50% on a year-over-year basis and 33% on a sequential basis. Excluding the impact of one-off items and foreign currency effects, Chevron earned a profit of $0.85 per share in the third quarter, which was up from $0.49 in the same quarter last year but down from $0.91 in the previous quarter. The company ended up missing analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $0.98 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its revenues came in at $33.89 billion, up from $29.16 billion a year earlier and $32.88 billion in Q2-2017, but they were also below analysts' expectations of $34.06 billion.

Chevron's upstream earnings, as adjusted, increased from $79 million a year earlier but decreased from $1.06 billion in the second quarter to $873 million. The company produced 2.72 million boe per day in the third quarter. The year-over-year growth in upstream earnings was driven by higher production and $4.90 per barrel increase in realized price for crude oil, but the sequential results were hurt by lower production. Its downstream earnings also increased from $1.07 billion a year but decreased from $1.19 billion in the second quarter to $1.12 billion.

Commentary

Chevron's third-quarter results were disappointing. I was expecting double-digit production growth from Chevron on a year-over-year basis, aided by the increase in output from the Gorgon LNG project located in offshore Australia and the company's Permian Basin properties located in Texas and New Mexico. Instead, Chevron's year-over-year production growth clocked 8.12%. On a sequential basis, production actually fell 2.27%. The company delivered a poor performance in the US region where its production fell 2.44% on a year-over-year and 2.85% on a sequential basis to 681,000 boe per day. I believe this is why Chevron ended up missing the earnings and revenue estimates.

The results triggered a sell-off in Chevron stock which tumbled almost 5% on Friday. The company ended up losing more than $9 billion of its market value, which seems like an overreaction. That's because firstly, this wasn't a huge earnings miss. The adjusted earnings were just 7% below analysts' estimates while revenue missed consensus by less than $170 million. Although the company could not grow its production by double-digits, the increase was still in-line with its annual 4% to 9% guidance. Note that the target range excludes the impact of asset sales but that's included in the reported numbers. This means that even with the asset sales, Chevron was able to grow production within its guidance, which is commendable.

Secondly, there were some bright spots as well which Mr. Market seems to have ignored. Although the company disappointed with the net profit, it reported strong levels of cash flows which covered not only CapEx but also dividends. For the third quarter, the company reported $5.37 billion of operating cash flows which funded the cash CapEx of $3.2 billion as well as dividends of $2.2 billion, leading to $170 million of excess cash flows. I believe this will please dividend investors since it shows that Chevron was able to self-fund its dividends, without relying on asset sales or additional borrowings.

In addition to this, Chevron was also able to improve its financial health by reducing its debt. At the end of the third quarter, the company carried a net debt of $35.33 billion, down from $39.14 billion at the start of this year. The company has also managed to improve its net debt ratio from 21.19% to 19.41% in the corresponding period.

Thirdly, Chevron's future outlook is looking bright, particularly now that the price of the international benchmark Brent crude oil has climbed to more than $60 a barrel, its highest level in two years, while the US benchmark WTI crude has risen to a six-month high of around $54 a barrel.

The recent strength has been fueled by positive comments from Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It seems likely that OPEC and its allies will continue to keep a lid on production, which should help rebalance the oil market. The supply overhang is beginning to ebb as the crude oil inventories in the OECD industrialized nations are moving closer to the five-year average and the oil demand is coming in stronger than expected. This will likely have a positive impact on oil prices. The WTI and Brent prices could hold their grounds at mid-$50s and low-$60s respectively.

At the same time, Chevron is also targeting production growth. Although the company's production in the US has fallen, its Permian Basin volumes are quickly climbing. During the third quarter conference call, Chevron's management revealed that the company's Permian Basin production increased by 30% from a year earlier to 187,000 boe per day. That growth rate was in-line with the company's 20% to 35% CAGR target. The company's output from this region will climb further in the coming quarters as it continues to deploy additional rigs. Uptake in drilling activity, a new basis of well design and efficiency gains will likely push the Permian Basin volumes to more than 200,000 boe per day by late-2017 or early-2018.

Meanwhile, the Gorgon facility, which came online earlier this year, is producing 400,000 boe per day and will continue to play a crucial role in driving year-over-year production growth. Chevron has also recently brought the first train (or LNG production unit) of the $34-billion Wheatstone LNG project online and expects to start the second train in the second quarter of the next year, which will lift the company's production. At full capacity, the two trains at Wheatstone can produce 8.9 million metric tons of LNG a year.

The improvement in oil prices, coupled with production growth, should lift Chevron's earnings and cash flows. This should have a positive impact on Chevron stock. Therefore, I believe Mr. Market has overreacted by punishing Chevron after the earnings release. The sell-off may actually be a buying opportunity.

