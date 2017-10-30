Roku, A Streaming Pure Play Buy?

The transition from legacy, linear TV programming to a world where content is going to streamed anywhere, anytime, has reached an inflection point over the past 6-12 months. Investment activity is rampant. Netflix (NFLX), the Wall Street queen of subscription content streaming is planning to spend over $7-$8B on content in 2018. Disney (DIS) recently announced plans to launch direct-to-consumer services for ESPN and its other brands. CBS' All Access (CBS) is expanding internationally. Apple (AAPL) is reportedly planning on spending $1 billion on original content. Facebook (FB) launched its Watch tab for original videos. And, Amazon (AMZN) is streaming NFL games while its Prime Video service has gone global.

And, I believe most importantly, cable network owners have begun licensing their channels to virtual MVPDs (multi-channel video distributors) like Hulu, YouTube (GOOGL) (GOOG), Sling TV (DISH), and DirecTV Now (T), which essentially begins the process of unbundling the linear broadcast monopolies that have kept TV watchers tethered to a cable or satellite connection, rather than simply accessing content they want to watch, when they want to watch, over an internet connection. Hulu, which is a powerful consortium that includes NBC Universal, Disney, ABC, TBS and FOX, is the leader of the pack in my assessment. Hulu's movement from beta trial to live product in May of 2017 will likely mark a major inflection point for the Streaming TV industry.

And, in this land of video content and distributor giants, Roku (ROKU) performed a 15.668M share IPO at $14 per share on September 28, 2017, giving the company $126M in fresh capital. (Note: 9M new shares were sold at IPO and 6.668M shares were sold by existing shareholders) How is a small, emerging growth company like ROKU going to survive in this land of giants? The better question is how is ROKU going to do so with only $183M in cash post IPO? The answer to this question is what may make ROKU the streaming buy of the decade as the market is poised to explode over the next several years.

ROKU Shares Pull Back after Post IPO Buying Frenzy

The market for ROKU shares immediately following the IPO on 9/28/2017 was strong as the market closed at $23.50 after the $14 initial offering. From the opening day level the shares traded as high as $29.80 on the second day of trading, before closing at $26.54. Trading volume on both days was very high, at 39M and 44M respectively. Considering that the public float on the shares after the offering is only 15.24M shares, there was obviously a lot of flipping of the shares for a quick profit in the initial share launch.

Currently ROKU shares are trading in the $18.50 to $19.00 range, substantially lower than the market trade immediately following the IPO, but still well above the $14/share level the company obtained from the share offering. Is the steep sell-off 30 days after the IPO a troubling signal for ROKU's future? Or, are the shares just undergoing a consolidation phase post IPO as the flippers sell out and longer term growth buyers slowly buy into the shares at a reasonable price. Given the high 4.13M short interest in the shares as of 10/13/2017, my opinion is that the current decline is trading driven and the shorts will very likely have to cover soon, driving the price back into the range of the first several days of trading.

An in-depth analysis of ROKUs fundamentals and market position support this investment view.

Who is ROKU, and why should investors care?

CEO/Founder Anthony Wood in the company IPO Prospectus states a very succinct mission for ROKU:

The company vision is simple, be the "TV streaming operating system" which consumers repeatedly log into for access to a very broad range of content available in the video universe. ROKU solves a very unique problem which puts them at the nexus of how the streaming market place will evolve, and most likely thrive for years to come. That problem is that no individual content provider can provide every user all the content they want to watch, when they want to watch it. Additionally, the distributors of content, or the channel aggregators in the linear TV legacy past are stuck in a programming grid that more and more viewers are tuning out by cutting the cord. This is especially true now as the access to more and more content becomes easily accessible over the internet. ROKU is not in the business of competing with MVPDs like Hulu or SVODs like Netflix. ROKU is in the business of creating an ever larger streaming TV ecosystem, and in the process take a portion of the expanding revenue stream.

The connection to streaming content, whether subscription or ad based, is where ROKU comes in. ROKU reported having 15.1M active accounts as of June 2017, the clear market leader for access to multi-channel Streaming TV. Having reviewed many Streaming TV client interfaces over the past several years, ROKU is winning in my assessment because it is elegantly simple to set-up and use, with a wide breadth of channel availability. And other than having to pay a small price ($30 to $50 for a very non-obtrusive device that plugs into an HDMI port on your TV), the price to have an account is $0. Many new TVs are coming equipped with ROKU built-in.

Most consumers will be able to take ROKU out of the box, if the interface isn't already built into the TV, and with a couple of connections and clicks to set-up, a very wide and quickly expanding range of streaming TV channels, many of which are free (usually meaning ad based), are available. A sample HOME Channel interface screen is pictured in the graphic below and shows how intuitively easy it is so select a channel to begin streaming.

The additional strength of the platform in my assessment is the content search capability. Given the breadth of channels available on the interface, ROKU is capable of finding where content is available for a particular consumer, and also keep track and notify via a feed when new release of a particular show or other content becomes available.

There are some competitors for the client interface position in the network, like the AirTV Player which is an Android based streaming device provided by a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH networks. AirTV (DISH) in comparison to ROKU is much more limited in channel access other than SlingTv, and the interface is setup to be DISH grid TV first, and alternative streaming channels second. The interface is also very legacy oriented and presently lacks many of the simple advantageous capabilities of ROKU. As a business model, AirTVs intertwined relationship with one MVPD (DISH), is a path in my opinion that is destined for failure because of its limitations for the end consumer. Cord cutters in my review do not want another closed interface box which will limit their TV watching experience in the future.

ROKU Account Growth Shows Fast Pace of Transition to Video Streaming

One of the key metrics which shows ROKU's high growth and market acceptance is the number of active accounts streaming content over the access platform over the last 30 days. As of June 2017 that number reached 15.1M accounts. (An active account may have more than one access device, i.e. more than one TV or other streaming device registered to the account)

The active account growth over the last 3 ½ years has been very robust, with the past 12 month period showing growth of 43.3%. Investors should also note the seasonal step up that is typical in the 4th quarter due to the Christmas season. Expectations are the Christmas season in 2017 will show a similar strong increase.

Streaming Hours over ROKU Devices Exploding

Streaming over the ROKU access interface reached 11.9B hours on a TTM basis as of June 2017, and hours streaming on a quarterly basis YoY were up 60%.

Although streaming hours over the platform is not directly correlated with ROKU revenue because of the various sources of streaming content (subscription, ad based, free), the recent exploding growth has been very beneficial to ROKUs revenue growth with MVPDs like Hulu and others being a key driving force.

ROKU has a Unique Streaming Business Model

The revenue metric ROKU points to as a critical indicator of its on-going success is Average Platform Revenue per User (ARPU). This revenue number grew 34.9% to $11.32 per active account over the past year ending in June 2017.

Just 3 years ago the ARPU metric showed only $4.65 per active account at mid-year. But beginning in the 4th quarter of 2015 the pace of growth in ARPU has accelerated.

Looking at sales overall, ROKU recorded overall sales of $436M on a TTM basis as of June 2017. Total sales, broken down by ROKU Player revenue and Platform revenue, grew at a rate of 22.7% annually. The source of sales growth, however, was heavily weighted toward Platform revenue.

Platform revenue is a function of subscription sharing and ad revenue generated on the installed base of ROKU accounts. This revenue level showed a very high growth rate of 94.6% YoY thru mid-year 2017. Alternatively the company has chosen to provide its Players for sale in the market at very affordable price points to encourage more consumers to equip their TVs with a ROKU client interface and begin streaming content. The low priced ROKU Player consumer options has as resulted in lower Player sales growth (3.6% YoY), but increased the number of active accounts that are or potentially can be monetized.

ROKU Profitability will Flow from Installed Base Monetization

ROKU gross profit over the last 12 months shows the company's current aggressive ROKU Player distribution strategy is positively affecting the direction of company profitability. ROKU's actions to aggressively grow its active number of accounts by making device purchase low cost and set-up very simple, and then monetize the installed base with high margin subscription revenue share or ad based services is pushing company gross profit up, and gross margin overall is improving.

For the 12 month period ending in June 2017, ROKU gross profit increased 43.4%. The biggest driver of gross profit growth was Platform sales which showed gross margin of 75.6% in the first six months of 2017.

Breaking gross profit down, Player gross profit actually fell by (18.6%) due ROKU's aggressive pricing strategy. However, Platform gross profit more than compensated for the decline, growing at a rate of 96.5%.

On a trailing 12 month basis, overall gross margin YoY improved in the 2nd quarter of 2017 to 33.4% from 28.9%. Additionally, ROKUs gross margin for the 2nd quarter alone was 37.8%.

The ROKU ad revenue model is likely to provide high upside growth over the long-term as the over-the-top streaming market continues to evolve. The key for a company like ROKU is its position at the client access point (the TV) for a large installed base of Streaming TV users. This network position allows ROKU to implement a unique user ad model for any content at any time. Today linear broadcast feeds insert ads based on time slots of broadcast and expected viewership. Subscriber video on demand business models or SVOD, (Netflix, HBO, etc.) charge the customer for content views without advertisement. Advertising video on demand, or AVOD, is the new frontier, and ROKU is the only pure play public company in the space positioned to take advantage of the market as it evolves.

A good way to see how the AVOD model is likely to change the way millions of viewers are likely to get and expanding menu of great streaming TV and movie content for free in the future is by trying out the ROKU channel. I have watched several movies on the channel, and noticed the ads in the process. First, the ad content was brief, usually 15 seconds, and surprisingly was almost always targeted to something that was very likely to be relevant to me (or family). And secondly, and probably more important to consumers, the amount of ad content was substantially lower than broadcast network TV because the ad model is much more efficient and valuable for the advertiser. Hulu and CBS ALL-Access also have AVOD based models using limited advertising for specific content. ROKU is positioned in the network to assist these content suppliers and others in implementing targeted advertising for each unique streaming session.

Trailing EBITDA and Net Profit Are Currently Negative

ROKU is currently an emerging growth company, and as such investors should not be surprised to see that overall net profit and EBITDA are still negative on a trailing 12 month basis. No pain, no gain in a market space that is emerging from infancy but remains in early development phase. More investment is very likely to be required before a sustainable quarter by quarter profit level is achieved.

However, the operating cash flow burn rate at ROKU is surprisingly very reasonable for a high growth technology company. And, with $183M of cash on the balance sheet and an annual burn rate that is approaching break-even, the company is in a very strong position to execute its current strategy to grow its installed base of ROKU active users without financial stress over the intermediate, and possibly even the long-term.

ROKU Business Model Showed Profitability in 4Q 2016

The indication of how close ROKU is to reaching sustained profitability can be found by reviewing the quarterly net profit and EBITDA results over the past 18 months. Note how the company popped to a profitable quarter in 4Q 2016 when seasonal demand for new Players was high and active account usage and users increased strongly. Overall revenue during 4Q'16 was $147M, which equates to an annual run-rate of $588M. At this revenue level the company showed a $3.23M quarterly net profit on a gross margin of 30.3%.

Since December of 2016 ROKU has continued to grow Platform revenue much faster than overall sales, thereby improving margins. Overall sales revenue on a TTM basis is now $436M, and based on current market activity it is very likely that ROKU will have over $500M in 2017 revenue. Given the margin improvement trend, this revenue run rate may be sufficient to make the company break even on a net profit basis for the full year within the next 6 - 12 months. Given the fast pace of growth being exhibited by MVPDs like Hulu and the increase in cord cutters noted in AT&T 3Q results, this estimate is entirely possible for ROKU shareholders.

ROKU 3Q results will be published on November 8th.

Are ROKU Shares a Good Deal at $19 Post IPO?

As with any investment, determining whether the current price is a good entry or exit point is critical to long-term reward. For emerging growth companies, particularly ones that are addressing a developing market, getting a sense of fair value is more art than science in my judgment.

ROKU is very unique as an investment in the manner it is addressing the over-the-top TV streaming emerging market, its leadership position within that market segment, and how it will make money in the future. I do not know of another company that is a perfect pure streaming TV play comp in the public market today from which to judge whether $14 or $29 or some price is the fair price per share for ROKU. Some analysts on the Street are doing comps relative to digital advertising and advertising technology peers and justifying ROKUs price on its leadership and growth prospect relative to the group. Analysts at Oppenheimer and RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of ROKU at sector perform and set price targets of $23 and $26 respectively. (See here)

The one certainty about trying to value ROKU is that the number of pure play Streaming TV public company peers to ROKU is limited, possibly non-existent presently. The majority of the TV streaming market investment activity is being made in large tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon or is buried in content providers like Disney, CBS, TBS, FOX and NBC Universal that have established business models that they need to transition to reach the over the top evolving market.

The only publicly traded investment pure play in the Streaming TV market that I currently see is Netflix. I realize that it is a complete apples and oranges comparison to review these two companies side by side. Netflix is a SVOD model where content acquisition and relevance drives their ability to attract and keep subscribers, whereas ROKU is a step higher in the food chain, focused on enabling the entire Streaming TV eco-system and monetizing the new AVOD streaming frontier. However, to the extent both companies are deriving their future growth from the same market phenomenon (TV viewer transition to streaming), and the gross margin in the businesses are similar (currently Netflix "cost of revenue" margin is 33.3%, ROKU's gross margin is 37.8%), investors should want to understand how the two businesses compare on a valuation basis.

Currently Wall Street investors are willing to pay $194 a share for the future of Netflix. This price level is almost 200 time earnings, and gives the company an $87B valuation on sales revenue of almost $11B on a TTM basis. Netflix's reports positive earnings, as well as EBITDA. However, the one metric that shows the risk loaded in this stock is the amount of investment the company is continually making too keep its content new and relevant. Currently Netflix is on track to invest almost $2.5B in cash flow on content and all the streaming equipment needed to deliver the content in 2017, which means from an operational standpoint Netflix is a big cash consuming giant with a very high stock valuation. The market has been more than willing to pay a high price for this business model in order to get a piece of the Streaming TV market action.

ROKU, on the other hand is much smaller presently in revenue size, with only $436M (about 25x less than Netflix, but only 5.3x less on a per share basis). As of 10-25-2017 ROKU had a market cap of $1.8B, 48 times less than Netflix. As I showed earlier in this report, ROKU has not yet reached sustained profitability, but may well get to breakeven within 6 months to a year time frame. Based on this assessment alone, given the gross margins in the two business models are similar, the substantial relative gap between the market capitalizations of the two businesses is likely to close quickly as the ROKU business scales up. On a relative size basis Netflix has 4.72 times more shares outstanding, is slightly profitable ($1 per share) at $11B in revenue, and has a market cap of $87B. If ROKU reaches a similar level of profitability ($94M per year in net profit would be $1 per share), will the market be as generous in its valuation? If so, the market cap of ROKU could jump to $18B, 10x the current stock price level. I do not know if this would happen, but it is definitely possible that if ROKUs revenue scales to the $1B level in the next 2-3 years, which is likely, it should be capable of producing $1 per share in net profit.

One big difference I see between Netflix and ROKU is the amount of investment required to monetize the market opportunity. Netflix requires substantial, persistent investment to be the premiere SVOD streaming play. ROKU, on the other hand, is poised to make money much more like Google has done with ads in internet search. ROKU is already operating cash flow positive, while Netflix is continually operating cash flow negative at over $1 per share per quarter, or $4.15 annually. This point of relative comparison reinforces the view that ROKU, at $19 per share, is likely being substantially undervalued in the market post IPO. If ROKU can scale without share dilution as it ramps up revenue to $1B to $2B annually, the relative valuation gap between the two investments should close quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.