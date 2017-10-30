Genuine Parts Company Dividend Stock Analysis

The Stock - Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC):

Today, I wanted to take a look at a company that operates in an industry that is not represented in my portfolio. In my quest to build a diversified portfolio of dividend growth stocks, why wouldn't I take a look at a Dividend Aristocrat that would potentially add a new industry to my portfolio? It is time to run Genuine Parts Company through the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener!

GPC is a market leader in the replacement automotive parts market. While distributing replacement automotive parts represents the largest percentage of sales for GPC, GPC also is a major provider in the industrial parts, office products/supplies, and electrical/electronic parts industries. For those that like to perform your own car repairs or change your own oil, you may have purchased parts from GPC's stores. GPC sells auto products to consumers and business through their NAPA Auto Parts stores. In fact, I drive past several stores on my way to and from work each morning.

Despite the fact that GPC has an expansive network, the company recently announced two acquisitions that will allow the company to continue to grow and increase their market share. On September 25th, GPC entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Europe's Alliance Automotive Group, Europe's second largest parts distributors. GPC's currently operates in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. This acquisition opens GPC to a new market and allows the company to expand their global footprint in a meaningful way. By acquiring the second largest parts distributor on the continent, GPC will be able to hit the ground running in the new market.

But the acquisition spree did not stop with Alliance Automotive Group. On October 19th, GPC announced an additional two acquisitions! GPC will acquire Apache Hose & Belting Company, Inc. and Monroe Motor Parts. The acquisitions are not the same size as the Alliance Automotive acquisition however, this will allow GPC to expand their regional footprint in separate geographic areas of the United States. Plus, the Apache acquisition allows the company to acquire a specialist in producing products that GPC will be able to offer to all the industries that they serve. Man, announcing three acquisitions in a one month period is pretty crazy if you ask me.

Wedged within the acquisitions announcement was the company's recent release of their third quarter earnings. While sales were up, management stated that profitability was negatively impacted by lower gross margins and increasing operating costs. It was interesting to see that sales were able to increase despite one less operating day in the year and the unfortunate national disasters. At the end of the release, management updated their EPS guidance by $.05/share, but the increased EPS figures were still short of the prior year's operating results. Despite the excitement of the acquisition announcements, the third quarter results left something to be desired and the stock price fell accordingly. Management did state they are working on improving their efficiency and growing organic sales, so we will see what the company can come up with in the current economic environment.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. For the purposes of this dividend stock analysis, we will include O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: ORLY) and Autozone Inc. (NYSE: AZO). However, there is one twist. These two companies do not pay a dividend. So I will only compare GPC against these two companies for metrics that assess the company's valuation. Now, it is time to see how GPC performs in the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener!

1.) Dividend Yield: We don't set a specific floor for dividend yield when analyzing a company in our stock screener. As a rule of thumb, we typically look for a company that has a dividend yield above the S&P 500. Otherwise, we would most likely opt for investing in an index fund. Luckily, GPC's dividend yield is well above the current S&P 500 dividend yield and therefore, passes this metric. Again, ORLY and AZO do not pay a dividend, so we did not consider them for this metric.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. Once again, GPC passes this metric with a payout ratio of 55%. GPC is closing in on our threshold though, so a large reduction in earnings or a large dividend increase in the future may push GPC over our mark.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: GPC is a Dividend Aristocrat and has been for quite some time. In February 2017, GPC increased their dividend payment by 3%, which marks their 61st consecutive annual dividend increase. Wow. On top of it, the company has produced solid dividend increases in the last several years. Their 5 year average dividend growth rate is 6.76%. Once again, GPC passes another metric of our stock screener.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: For this metric, we look for the company's P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market's ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. CL's P/E ratio is 18.2X earnings, which is lower than the broader market. Finally, we will able to consider the results of ORLY and AZO in our stock screener. GPC's P/E Ratio is in line with ORLY's P/E ratio. However, AZO is trading at the lowest multiple of the bunch. To me, the fact that GPC is in line with ORLY indicates that GPC is not significantly overvalued compared to other companies in the industry. Plus, GPC's P/E ratio is below the broader market. Therefore, GPC passes this metric as well.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Genuine Parts Company passed all metrics of our stock screener. Further, the company is trading at a multiple lower than the broader market and their valuation appears in line with one of their major competitors in the automotive industry. I am a fan of the acquisition into Europe and the potential impact that expanding into a new market may have on the company's future earnings. On top of it all, how could I not love the fact the company has increased their dividend for 61 consecutive years? While I do not have cash available to buy a stock at the moment, GPC is going to sit at the top of my Dividend Stock Watch list and I will continue to monitor the price closely.

What are your thoughts about GPC? Are you a fan of the industry that the company operates in and the cyclical nature of the auto industry? Or do you prefer investing in one of their competitors?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.