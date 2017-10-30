Perrigo - Base Plus Plus Strategy Is A Plus

We believe investors have underestimated the value of Perrigo’s core assets because of recent mismanagement.With new catalysts, Perrigo is well-positioned to focus on operations. We therefore recommend a BUY.

Following the departure of CEO and Chairman Joe Papa, the chief strategist of the Mylan defense, management has been under immense pressure from shareholders to improve operations.

Investment Thesis

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) is a global leader in over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Its main OTC segments are store-brand and brand-name, with store-brand concentrated in the U.S. and brand-name concentrated in Europe. Perrigo has 70% market share in store-brand OTC. Beyond OTC, Perrigo operates in numerous other segments, such as prescription generics. However, we consider OTC to be its core business area.

Recent mismanagement resulting from misaligned incentives has caused investors to undervalue Perrigo's otherwise strong core assets. The two most prominent cases of mismanagement being the decision to acquire Omega without a solid integration plan, and the rejection of the Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) hostile bid because of misaligned management incentives. Omega's failure to meet its ambitious sales targets forced management to impair 46.7% of the $4.5 billion acquisition. Mismanagement also drove the improper execution of their acquisition strategy in general - not just Omega - resulting in significant dilution of earnings.

The Base Plus Plus Plus strategy is sound when the base is properly managed and the acquisitions both reinforce the base and benefit from synergies. The execution of this strategy failed on both fronts as the acquisitions drew management's attention away from the core assets and were improperly integrated. The end result was strong top line growth but diminished margins and ROIC. The strong standalone margins of the prescription drug businesses have declined due to increased pricing pressure. These pressures, in combination with the massive impairments associated with the Omega acquisition caused Perrigo's aggressive margin erosion.

Unprecedented pressure from shareholders, most notably Starboard Value, which now holds a 6.2% stake, assures us misaligned incentives will not persist. Management has already made efforts to safeguard against misaligned incentives, such as corporate governance changes, and portfolio reviews. For example, during a portfolio review, management assesses whether each asset or line of assets are aligned with the firm's core business. If it is not, they mark it as a candidate for sale or discontinuation, depending on its value potential.

We believe the value of Perrigo's assets will be fully realized as management focuses on the core consumer healthcare business, divests from non-core assets, and expands into Europe. As such, we recommend a BUY on Perrigo.

Business Segments

Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:CHC)

Perrigo's largest segment is the consumer healthcare segment, which contributes approximately 49% of revenue, and operates primarily in the United States. They manufacture and sell over the counter (OTC) store brand healthcare, which means they contract with large pharmacies and retailers (Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Target (NYSE:TGT), etc.) to manufacture over the counter (no prescription needed) drugs. Perrigo holds 70% of the market share of the US store brand OTC market. CHC's competitive advantage is that store brand products cost less to retailers than branded products, so they can price store-brand drugs lower and still have higher margins than branded products. A big driver for growth in this segment is Rx to OTC switches, which are drugs that were prescription and through a process with the FDA, Perrigo is able to sell them as OTC drugs.

Branded Consumer Healthcare (BCH)

The Branded Consumer Healthcare segment operates primarily in Europe and is effectively Omega Pharmaceuticals, a Belgian pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Perrigo in early 2015. BCH contributes 22% to total revenue. This segment is based on branded drugs, which is a business model more suitable to Europe because of pharmacy laws restricting chain pharmacies, who can own pharmacies, and more. Because of the nature of branded products, BCH is characterized by high marketing costs, but we expect those to go down as BCH trains and brings more of its sales team in house.

Rx

Perrigo's prescription segment, which contributes 22% of net sales, can be broken down into three categories: generic Rx, specialty Rx, and ORx. Generic Rx is made up of conventional generic prescription drugs such as nasal spray and lotions. Specialty Rx focuses on specialty products that are primarily geared towards women's health and ophthalmic solutions. The last category, ORx, is one that Perrigo independently created. It allows drugs that are over the counter but also dispensed by prescription to be available through pharmacy benefit coverage. A strategy to note is its Rx-to-OTC switch: management sees $19 billion of Rx-to-OTC switch opportunities to benefit Perrigo's core segments. They project $1b in sales for this segment with a 40% operating margin.

Specialty Sciences

Perrigo's specialty sciences segment contributes 6% of consolidated net sales. It is primarily composed of royalties received from assets focused on the treatment of multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, specifically for Perrigo's drug Tysabri. These royalty rights were acquired with the 2013 acquisition of Elan for $8.6 billion, which entitles it to royalty payments from Biogen, the exclusive manufacturer of the drug. The stipulations of this agreement first allowed Perrigo to receive 12% on worldwide Biogen sales from 2013 to 2014, then on 2014, allowed Perrigo to start receiving 18% royalties up to $2 billion and 25% of annual sales above $2B.

Recently, however, a competitor's product called Ocrevus that competes directly with the drug could be approved in 2016 and have a negative impact on the royalties Perrigo receives. Although divesting from Tysabri will significantly change revenues, it should be noted that Specialty Sciences is an extremely small portion of total revenues and divesting can potentially be a good idea with this new competitor on the horizon.

Recent Acquisitions

Perrigo's major company strategy is the base plus plus plus strategy. The base consists of the four core segments: consumer health, branded consumer health, prescription, and specialty sciences and accounts for 75% of total revenues, and is the foundation of Perrigo. The plus plus plus consists of RX-OTC switching, acquisitions, and royalties in order to add more shareholder value. The Rx to OTC switch contributes to increase sales due to lower customer costs. Royalty revenues allow increases in free cash to invest in operating activities. Acquisitions are the main source of growth within smaller core segments to flesh out product and geographic diversity.

The purpose of the acquisitions is to contribute to the base plus plus plus strategy for the completion of three major goals: international expansion, product diversification, and entry into high barrier markets with high margin potential. For the goal of product diversification, Perrigo wants to diversify core product offerings. The motivation is to strengthen cash flow streams and expand the product portfolio. Perrigo acquired three companies for a total of $4.61 Billion. Next, Perrigo wants to enter high-barrier high-margin markets through well-established players. Perrigo has done this by entering the pet OTC, Generic RX, and Generic Specialty markets, acquiring 6 major players for a total of 9.818 Billion. The outcomes of this are a continuous series of acquisitions which builds strength in offerings for each core segment. Finally, Perrigo wants to enter European markets in order to improve operational efficiency and geographical diversification. They've done this by making three major acquisitions of 13.545 Billion. The outcomes of this have been the new corporate structure headquartered in Ireland and increase revenue and cash flows.

Omega is Perrigo's most recent major acquisition and is the foundation for the BCH sector. Omega is top 5 consumer healthcare company in Europe, specializing in branded and generic over the counter drugs with a portfolio of 2000 products. The purpose of the acquisition was to enter the European market and the BCH sector. The cost of the acquisition was in total $3.58B euros, and the current financial state of the sector is still incurring losses in net profit due to integration issues. The benefits of the acquisition have been increased assets and European presence. The detriments are the uncertainty in the integration timeline and the increase in debt.

Management

Joe Papa was the former CEO and Chairman of Perrigo since 2006. During his tenure, Perrigo's stock price increased over 400%. During his tenure, Papa maintained impressive revenue growth figures and was critical in fending of a hostile takeover bid from Mylan. Towards the end of his tenure, Perrigo began missing earnings estimates for the first times in a decade. Papa left the company unexpectedly in April 2016 to become CEO of Valeant.

John Hendrickson has been CEO and Director of Perrigo since June 2016, and part of the company since 1993. He has emphasized that Perrigo's recent track record of performance against our own expectations is unacceptable… "the expectations we lay out need to be realistic, numbers we feel we can deliver." Under his leadership, Perrigo has seen little departure from Papa's original company strategy detailed above. While John Hendrickson announced his retirement June 5 from the position, he will remain in his role up to 60 days after the new hire to help the transition.

Management was instrumental in warding off a hostile bid from Mylan in 2015. Mylan, one of the world's largest generic drug companies (best known for its branded EpiPen treatment), made its takeover bid in April 2015 claiming that a merger would create a drug maker with strengths in both generic and branded treatment products. It is important to note that Mylan faced pressure to acquire or possibly be acquired itself by Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), another drugmaker.

Mylan offered just a 4% premium on recent Perrigo stock price highs, a figure managment claimed was "a bad deal for our shareholders, as it significantly undervalued our durable business model and industry-leading future growth prospects." Management ultimately was offered a total of 3.5 million in incentives by the board of directors to prevent this merger, and spent 100 million of company money to do so.

The Mylan offer was ultimately rejected, with only 40% of shareholders tendering shares. Stock price dropped 8% after the failed takeover. Subsequently, management missed earnings numbers and the stock price dipped over 10% in that week. But the biggest loss in value was when the stock lost a quarter of its value after Joe Papa's Departure, indicating many investors had been very confident in Papa and his leadership.

Starboard Activism

Starboard, currently owning 6.55% of Perrigo, have the three following demands:

Focus on the strong core Consumer Healthcare business. The CHC segment has substantial market share, significant scale and distribution, and steadily improving margins Focus on synergies between the newly acquired European Branded Consumer Healthcare segment and US CHC. Declining margins in European BCH despite expected synergies with US CHC suggests lack of focus and execution by management. Divestitures from non-core assets. Starboard sees limited synergies between core OTC and generic prescriptions, suggesting the segment will be more valuable to a strategic acquirer. There are also steady and substantial cash flows from the Tysabri royalty which Starboard believes is not reflected in the stock price.

Because of strong shareholder dissatisfaction and Starboard's track record, we believe there is a high likelihood that management follows Starboard's recommendations. Shareholder dissatisfaction stems from poor stock performance and numerous blunders by management, including the rejected Mylan offer which represents over 170% upside to current stock price, repeated downward revenue guidance revisions and missed earnings after over-confidence by management during Mylan defense, and falling BCH margins after the Omega acquisition shows poor execution despite expected synergies. These blunders make Perrigo an easy target for Starboard, which has a strong track record. They have replaced around 80 directors on 30 corporate boards in their history. They have profited from 84% of their investments, sustaining 16% net annualized returns. Starboard's targets outperforms the market by 60.7%, and their respective industries by 54.8% three years after their arrival. 73% of Starboard's historical campaigns have been successful, compared to half at other firms, and receives over 40% of the board seats it seeks, compared to 30% for other firms. In Perrigo' case, management has already agreed to explore a sale of the Tysabri royalties, suggesting they are taking Starboard's requests seriously.

Valuation

As Perrigo operates in mostly unrelated segments, the valuation was done as a sum of the parts. Since the different segments are affected by distinct business factors, the SOTP valuation should reflect Perrigo's operations more accurately by projecting revenue and operating metrics by specific segment. Revenue projections and operating metric projections have been made for CHC, BCH, and RX. In our model, we assumed a sale of the specialty sciences segment within the next five years and have calculated a direct addition to cash flows as a result of the sale. The three cases contain varying prices for the sale as well as varying discount factors to reflect execution risk. Assumptions made for each case are included in the addendum.

One issue with the valuation for Perrigo was finding an appropriate WACC to adequately reflect the different risk associated with holding a company desperately in need of a turnaround. We adjusted beta from 0.69 to 0.8. This resulted in a WACC of 6.4%, which was then adjusted further upward to 7.0%. Using this WACC resulted in a base case fair value range of $88.64 to $108.34. While we recognize that 7 percent is a low WACC and that there are several risks associated with investing in Perrigo, we believe that the base case projections are sufficiently pessimistic to account for execution risk.

In a second version of our valuation, WACC was adjusted up to 7.8% to reflect a 10% cost of equity. Even so, the base case fair value range still sits at $75.02 to $91.69.

Risks

Perrigo's improvements depend heavily on the success of operational improvements. We believe that Perrigo is currently trading at its bare minimum, meaning that ANY improvement for this company would reflect a higher price. Further, the company is engaging in overhead reductions and supply chain improvements that are expected to drive at least $40 million in savings over the next 2 years.

Turnaround depends heavily on Perrigo's ability to integrate and drive value from its acquisitions. Perrigo is highly diversified in its products-therefore, in the event that Perrigo fails to realize acquisition synergies, the company would be less exposed to revenue losses than other, less diversified competitors.

Perrigo is highly levered, at approximately 4x. Perrigo has never tripped up on any covenants in the past (nor have they been close), which is a good sign that the company is going to try and pay down its debts in the future.

Turnaround for Perrigo is largely dependent on management implementing what Starboard wants, including increased focus on its core segments through the divestiture of noncore assets and the operational improvements of the BHC and CHC segments. This is mitigated by the fact that Starboard historically has been successful in getting what it wants, especially with Perrigo's recent poor performance

By offering diversified drugs, Perrigo faces competition from many players in the pharmaceutical industry that have higher ROIC. This limits pricing power and profitability in a highly competitive industry. With Starboard's intervention, Perrigo (in its Q-3 earnings), has already made managerial moves to refocus the business on its main core assets and divest from its less profitable and less pertinent segments.

Repealing of the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with "Healthcare Reform to Make America Great Again" could increase the number of uninsured individuals by 16-25 million (Commonwealth Fund). Trump noted after a year-long support of eradicating ACA that he would like to keep some portions of the Affordable Care Act, including one that forces insurers to cover people with pre-existing health conditions and another that allows parents to cover children under their plan until their mid-20s.

Potential risk to the company's effective tax rate due to regulatory concerns for companies based outside of the United States. We see the probability of a Republican Senate and House approving a rather Socialistic bill to be relatively low.

Addendum

A1- Assumptions for DCF Cases

Base Case:

CHC:

Reversion to mean flu season severity rebounds cold/cough sales

New product sales drives top line growth following trend from last two years

Underperforming assets in CHC is spun off (not as quickly or comprehensively as Starboard hopes) and higher margin new products boost operating margins

Impact of RX to OTC switches driving up more revenue for Perrigo's core business offsetting loss of revenue in RX

BCH:

Slow revenue recovery through strategic acquisition process

Improves operating margins through completing integration of business processes to bring BCH operations up to speed with Perrigo's corporate standards

Improvements in inventory efficiencies in Belgium and Italy

Supply chain efficiencies of $40 million to be realized over next two to three years

RX:

Slower revenue growth in 2016 due to decreasing pace of price increases in RX

Future growth generated by newly acquired specialty RX segments

Operational efficiencies return to previous levels (recent margins were outliers really)

SS:

Sells Tysabri in 2017 for 2.8B

Upside:

CHC:

New product sales generate strong top line and operating margin growth

With starboard intervention, company divests from non-core and underperforming assets quickly. Results in higher operating margin, more focused operation, and heightens investor confidence

RX to OTC switches advantageous to Perrigo's existing market positions, and Perrigo able to outperform peers in OTC market

BCH:

Accelerated integration of Omega leading to higher operating margins

Operating synergies with Omega fully realized through cross selling and supply chain

Refocusing Omega assets. On track for similar top line growth and operating margins as CHC

Margins will roughly equal those of CHC by 2020

RX:

Continued revenue growth following historical trends

Steadily improving margins due to business know-how

SS:

Sells Tysabri in 2017 for 3.1B (upper end of valuation by RBC Capital Markets)

Downside:

No more major acquisitions

CHC:

New products unable to offset underperforming pre-existing assets

Pricing pressure on underperforming assets continue to depress margins

Perrigo slow or reluctant to divest from underperforming assets

RX to OTC switch not favorable to Perrigo

BCH:

Unable to realize operational synergies

Slow recovery of margins

Strategic acquisition of new products slow to turn revenue growth around

RX:

Sales drop off in 2016-2017 due to slowdown in price increases

Slower growth than historical trends

Lower margins than historical trends assuming fundamental inability to curb pricing pressure from customers and that operating inefficiencies will not be fully addressed

SS:

Unable to sell off Tysabri until 2018

Tysabri sold for 2.5B, on the low spectrum of market valuation

