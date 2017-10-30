Heard On The REITs - Earnings Highlights For Week Ending October 27th, 2017

Overall results were quite good except for Lodging and a few one-offs, but REIT stocks still sold off this week.

First of all Happy Halloween. May your trick or treating for candy and investments be enjoyable and fruitful.

Earnings season is in full gear and we highlight several earnings results below. Performance this week was negative again both on an absolute and relative basis compared to the S&P 500. The MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) declined 1.6% compared to a gain of 0.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Winning sectors were few and barely made positive territory with Industrial REITs squeezing out a 0.3% return and Single Family Home REITs up 0.2%.

Regional Mall REITs declined 4.5% with all members of the sub-sector declining by more than 3.5% except for Macerich (MAC), which was down just 0.4%. We honestly were surprised with the performance of this sector, particularly after the strong results reported by Simon Property Group (SPG). Macerich, which did not sell off as much as peers, reports results Monday, October 30 th. – Results would have probably been reported by the time this article is published.

Performance as of 10-27-2017:

Note: 1-Week Price Returns are based on the average returns all REITs within each sector. Not market-weighted.

Select Earnings Highlights

Please note these are highlights and have not been further analyzed beyond announced figures.

Sun Communities (SUI) – for the 3Q 2017, revenues were up 7.4% but FFO was flat compared to the same quarter last year. Same community NOI was also up around 7.7%. The flat per share numbers were due to an additional 10MM shares outstanding this quarter compared to last quarter. The company updated guidance for 4Q of $0.96 to $0.99 and FY 2017 FFO of $4.15 to $4.18. Our take is that this is good news especially considering the additional expenses due to Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Potlatch Corp (PCH) – Reported strong revenue on the back of record level prices on cedar sawlog. It also reported an agreement to combine with Deltic in an all-stock transaction. Because of this announcement, the company cancelled its earnings call scheduled for October 24th.

Agree Realty Corp (ADC) – revenues increased 22.6%, FFO increased 23.2% (1.6% on a per share basis), and AFFO increased 26.2% (4.1% per share) from the same quarter last year. The company increased its dividend 5.2% and currently has a still reasonable payout ratio of 73.4% and 73.6% of FFO and AFFO, respectively.

American Campus Communities (ACC) - reported results that fell short of estimates but there were a few key items that are consistent with our thesis that troubles are short-lived. The company issued a new bond at a 3.625% interest rate, but did so earlier than anticipated so interest expense for 2017 will be higher than originally expected. It also had $2MM in expenses associated with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Legit concerns were the disappointing lease-up results which will impact FFO by $0.04. FFO per share estimates for 2017 were changed to $2.39 to $2.43 per share from $2.34 to $2.44. So more risk to the downside but the high end of the range was only reduced by a penny. More analysis forthcoming.

Weingarten Realty (WRI) – reported strong results with FFO of $1.79 per share compared to $1.68 for YTD 2016. Core FFO was up 5.2% on a per share basis over the same quarter last year. Occupancy also increased to 94.8% from 94.1%. We continue to like Shopping Center REITs despite their relative persona-non-grata by the markets.

PS Business Parks (PSB) – reported mixed results. FFO per share declined from $1.43 to $1.36 in 3Q but was up from $4.00 to $4.43 on a YTD basis. A big impact had to do with a charge for the redemption of a preferred issue such that when that is adjusted for, Core FFO increased to $1.54 for the quarter, a 7.7% increase from last year. Adjusted rental income for a quarter hits its highest level with $100MM in revenue through September 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) – reported better than expected results but results were certainly lower than last year both for the quarter and on a YTD basis. Same-property RevPAR decreased 3.1%, EBITDA margin decreased by 4.4%, and Adjusted FFO decreased 4.8%. The company remains cautious on the outlook for the remainder of 2017 as leisure travel demand remains solid, but international inbound is weak and corporate business travel has been flat. We remain underweight to the Lodging REITs and are still evaluating opportunities.

Liberty Property Trust (LPT) – reported good news. Same store NOI was up 2.6% from the prior quarter and portfolio occupancy increased to 95.9%. Industrial rents increased 14.8%, Office rents increased 12.6% and the company increased guidance to $2.54 to $2.57 from a previous range of $2.49 to %2.55.

Iron Mountain (IRM) – reported solid results with slight revenue increase of 1.4% compared to prior year, but higher margins contributing to higher FFO and AFFO. Cost synergies from the Recall acquisition helped grow FFO to $0.55 compared to $0.50 for the quarter and on a YTD basis, FFO was $1.58 compared to $1.49. AFFO was even better, with a 19% increase for the quarter. Oh and almost forgot, a 6.8% dividend boost.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) – reported FFO that declined from $0.25 per share to $0.22 per share, and AFFO went from $0.23 to $0.19 per share. The company sold 7 properties and has another 7 in various stages of the sales process.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) – reported an increase in FFO of 11.5% driven by $314MM of acquisition activity with another $46MM lined up. Same-store NOI increased 2.8% over the YTD period and a whopping 39.9% increase in same-space comparative cash rents on new leases.

Public Storage (PSA) – reported results that were materially lower than the same period last year. It wasn't all bad though. Same store NOI increased by $10.6MM while nonsame store NOI increased another $5.1MM. However, the company also reported a $14.7MM allocation to preferred shareholders as a result of a redemption, $7.8MM in casualty losses and $5.2MM in incremental tenant reinsurance losses related to Hurricane activity. There was also a $9.8MM increase in foreign exchange translation losses associated with its Euro-denominated debt.

Realty Income (O) – reported solid results, as usual. 6.9% increase in AFFO while investing $265MM in 56 new properties. The dividend was boosted 5.7% as well.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) – reported solid results even if the per share data doesn't reflect it. While FFO per share declined from $4.51 per share for YTD to $4.43, Total FFO increased from $359MM to $522MM. What happened? Shares outstanding increased from 79.6MM to 117.8MM. Rent growth of 2.1% drove same-store NOI up 1.7% and occupancy was strong at 96.1%

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) – reported FFO increase of 6% year over year after adjusting for non-cash charges associated with redemption of preferred stock and a property damage settlement of $0.05 per share.

Kimco Realty (KIM) – reported same property NOI growth of 3.1% while completing $1.1B in capital market transactions. The board increased the dividend by 4% to $0.28 per share. FFO more than doubled from $76.4MM to $165.3MM. The YTD results were more muted with an increase from $392MM FFO to $495MM FFO, which works out to $1.17 per share and $0.94 per share respectively. AFFO was relatively flat to prior year periods on both a quarter and YTD basis. The company tightened its 2017 FFO and AFFO forecast – the differences were mixed between FFO and AFFO. FFO guidance is now $1.55 to $1.56 from $1.53 to $1.57. While AFFO guidance is now $1.51 to $1.52 from $1.50 to $1.54. same property NOI was decreased from 2%-3% growth to 1.5%-2%.

Hersha Hospitality (HT) – reported poor results with AFFO per share during the quarter declining 16% compared to last year. A difficult economic environment was exacerbated by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. RevPAR decreased by 2% at the company's comparable hotels while the average daily rate declined 1.4%. The company reduced its 2017 guidance across the board on EBITDA margins, FFO, AFFO.

Getty Realty Corp (GTY) – reported slightly better results than comparable periods last year. There was quite a bit of acquisition activity with the company acquiring fee simple interests in 54 properties for a total of $126MM. The company raised guidance for AFFO to $1.60 to $1.64 from $1.54 to $1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) – reported solid results. Industrial REITs have been the darlings of the REIT world and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. Occupancy was 97.2% while cash same store NOI grew 3.7%. Cash rental rates were up 9.5%.

Equity Residential (EQR) – reported positive results on the back of increases in same store NOI driven by lease ups. We had expected the Apartment REITs to slow down but the lull in new housing starts and low homeownership rates continue to serve as a tailwind.

Duke Realty (DRE) – reported satisfactory results with renewal leases up 15.9% during the quarter and 98% occupancy. However, FFO was down $0.05 per share for the quarter and Core FFO was down $0.01 due to the loss on debt extinguishment related to the early redemption of $129MM of unsecured notes. Guidance for FFO was tightened from $1.20 to $1.33 to $1.22 to $1.29 per share. Core FFO was also tightened by $0.01 on both the high and low end to $1.21 to $1.25 per share.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – reported results of $1.23 FFO per share in 3Q2017 compared to $1.31 in the prior year. Core CFO was up, however, to $1.51 from $1.44. The company raised 2017 FFO guidance on the low end from $5.95 to $6.10, to $6.00 to $6.10. There was also quite a bit of financing transactions and the closing of the Dupont Fabros acquisition.

Cousins Properties (CUZ) – raised and narrowed its full year 2017 guidance for FFO to $0.60 to $0.62 from $0.58 to $0.63. FFO for 3Q was $62.3MM compared to $46.4MM last year, but FFO per share declined to $0.15 from $0.22. Diluted shares outstanding went from 210MM to 427MM. Dividends were slightly below last quarter while the FAD ration increased to 69.9%. That's the highest payout ratio since 2015.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) – reported an increased in adjusted EBITDA of 12%. The EPS results did not look good because of product remediation charges that were previously announced. In our view, the results were very pleasing and the fourth quarter is forecast by management to be stronger than 3Q.

Washington REIT (WRE) – reported solid results even if performance was uneven among its underlying sectors. Overall, Core FFO was $0.46 per share, which was $0.01 higher than last year, while same-store NOI was up 2.6% and same-store occupancy was up 170bps. By sector, office had an NOI increase of 3.8% with a 480bps increase in occupancy, while multifamily NOI was up 2.6%. Retail same-store NOI was up just 0.7% and occupancy was down 210bps to 93.5%.

Ventas (VTR) reported a slight increase to normalized FFO of 1% due to improved property performance and accretive investments. The big news was the $500MM gain from the $600MM of strategic dispositions. Same-store NOI grew 2.1% while the triple-net portfolio was up 3.8% due to lease escalations.

Simon Property Group (SPG) – reported FFO increase of 7% to $2.89 per share in 3Q and 6% growth in the YTD period. Occupancy was 95.3% - what happened to the end of retail? While base minimum rent was up 3.3% compared to the prior period. The company also announced a 12.1% increase in the dividend. The $7 drop in the price of the stock could be a good entry point.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC) – had FFO per share of $0.53 – at the high end of guidance, with occupancy at 94.3%.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) – reported lower FFO in 3Q than in the comparable period last year primarily because of the sale of four operating properties. The good news is that it raised FY guidance $0.02 on the low end to $2.03 to $2.05.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) – misses estimates and reduced its guidance on FFO due to Hurricane related challenges. FFO was down from $1.13 in 3Q 2016 to $1.11 in 3Q 2017, while AFFO was flat at $0.92. However, because of better pricing in Houston, the company increased its revenue and NOI expectations.

Apartment Investment & Management (AIV) – "business is good", according to CEO Terry Considine. The company reported 4.5% growth in same-store growth and AFFO of $0.54 per share, up $0.09 from 3Q2016 and ahead of the midpoint of guidance.

Dividends this Week and Next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS CXW BXMT