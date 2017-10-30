Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

I see plenty of stocks worthy of buy ratings today, but most investors will be too scared to go into them.

During October I also added a large position in MFA-B. Usually, MFA-B is too expensive for me, but there was a short opportunity to get it on sale.

I put more capital to work in mall REITs to take advantage of the weakness on Friday.

I ended September with a huge allocation to CMO-E. It was a great dividend capture play and it was completed during October.

Subscribers to The REIT Forum receive constant access to my portfolio and real-time text message alerts on my trades.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investment choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investment choices should give readers an insight into the mentality and process of the analyst.

This article presents my holdings from 09/29/2017 and includes updates to the middle of September and another update for a few trades placed on 10/29/2017.

Stocks

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account.

I list the Fidelity funds at the top because I use those mutual funds in accounts that are not permitted to hold individual stocks. If I want to adjust between bonds and equity, I can use those funds to do it. That way I don’t give up space in portfolios where I have complete control.

I’ll list all the stocks I’m currently holding, along with several that are in the range of stocks I would consider. Then in the images below, you’ll see which ones were in the portfolio as of the end of September and again in late October.

Domestic Equity Funds

Domestic REIT Funds

International Equity Funds

Bond Funds

Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund (FSTVX) Fidelity® Real Estate Index Fund (FSRVX) Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund (FSIVX) Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund (FSITX) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

The majority of my capital goes to individual companies. These are most of the companies I think should go on the watchlist. As a REIT analyst, I cover additional REITs not listed here. However, I don't want the list to overwhelm the article.

Domestic Equity Corporations

Domestic Equity REITs

Mortgage REITs

International Tobacco

Altria Group (MO) Realty Income Corp. (O) American Capital Agency Corp (AGNC) Phillip Morris International (PM) Exxon Mobil (XOM) National Retail Properties (NNN) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) British American Tobacco (BTI) Chevron (CVX) STORE Capital (STOR) Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) EPR Properties (EPR) American Capital Mortgage Investment (MTGE) Target (TGT) Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Dynex Capital (DX) Procter & Gamble (PG) GGP Inc. (GGP) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) General Mills (GIS) Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Two Harbors (TWO) Kellogg Company (K) Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Macerich Company (MAC) Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) General Dynamics (GD) Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest (PEI) Verizon (VZ) DDR Corp. (DDR) AT&T (T) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, (SKT) Apple (AAPL) Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Intel (INTC) CBL & Associates Properties, In (CBL) The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Washington Prime Group (WPG) Pepsi (PEP) Spririt Realty Capital (SRC) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Global Indemnities (GBLI)





Stock Portfolio

The format I was using for monthly updates took quite a while to fill out. I put in some work simplifying it. This version doesn’t have as many charts, but it handles the updates. I thought I had downloaded the spreadsheet from the end of day, but it looks like I did it before updating for the final additions to CMO-E.

Here are the latest holdings from 2017-09-29:

It looks like I’m absurdly heavy on CMO-E, but I track this through a Google Sheet and downloaded it before putting in the final update for the month. Just before September ended I poured more of that cash into CMO-E. Consequently, I ended the month with less cash and even more of my portfolio in CMO-E. I put a blue box around it to reflect that.

I attempt to update each trade as soon as it takes place, but occasionally I have a limit order fire off and don’t get it updated for a day or two. That was the case here.

Why Did I Own So Much CMO-E?

CMO is one of the stable mortgage REITs. They have a highly liquid portfolio of agency adjustable rate mortgages. They trade at a discount to book value now because investors are concerned about the prepayment risk on agency ARMs, but in the near term there is no fundamental risk to CMO’s ability to survive. Not even close. Consequently, I went overboard on buying up CMO’s preferred shares.

I believed CMO was artificially suppressing the price of CMO-E through a large ATM (at the market) issuance program. I was right. On the Q3 earnings call, management confirmed they were actively issuing a large amount of preferred shares just before the quarter ended.

Changes to Positions in October

I harvested a bit of my position in TGT because I wanted to limit my concentrated exposure to retail and I wanted the capital available for investing in mall REITs. Yeah, I know the common saying: “Oh no, mall REITs are dying! Run away quickly and do as the hedge funds told you to do so they can profit from shorting the stocks!”

I added TCO to the portfolio and I added PEI. I bought both stocks twice to average my cost down. PEI, I had my first small buy around $10.50, but I tripled the position on Friday morning when shares plunged. The new shares came in around $9.46 and with the stock recovering some during the day I’m already in an unrealized gain on the position.

I bought some more SKT as well. It was the same morning as PEI. It was the Friday in which Amazon (AMZN) smashed estimates and JCPenney (JCP) guided for even worse earnings.

I harvested the positions in CMO-E completing an excellent dividend capture opportunity. A large chunk of that capital was tossed into MFA-B because it dropped to trade around $25.15. That isn’t a price where MFA-B should be trading. It was vastly cheaper than comparable securities and it usually trades at a significant premium to the prices I’m willing to pay. I’m still holding those shares, though I might sell on a price-spike or use them to complete another dividend capture. It’s looking like the dividend capture is the most likely. I would take one dividend and look to sell around $25.50 or so around the middle of December. Based on changes in interest rates, I might move that target up or down.

I also harvested the gains on AIC. That’s a small and often illiquid baby bond. I set a high limit sell and partially due to poor liquidity some less lucky buyers were crossing the spread to buy my shares.

Here are the latest allocations:

Yes, that is a ton of CMO-E. Fortunately volume was extremely high for a few weeks which allowed me to push capital in. Pulling that much out might take a bit. That’s okay, I entered the position with a weighted average price of about $25.00 (give or take about a penny in rounding error). I love the return prospects from that price.

Stock Ratings

I’ll take the following ratings with some links to provide you with relevant research:

Buy Rating for GPMT

Buy Rating for BMNM

Buy Rating for TCO

Buy Rating for SKT

Buy Rating for SPG

Buy Rating for PEI

Buy Rating for WPG

Yeah, that’s quite a few buy ratings. I’m quite comfortable hammering them out in the wake of the price decline we saw on Friday. I put a good chunk capital to work on that weakness. The piece on PEI should come out about the same time at this article. I’ll put a link to it in the comments.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 294/295 stars Stable dividend yields over 7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts Sign up before November 1 st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long The stocks shown in the chart.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your research and make your investment decisions. Noone can make the decisions for you, but I'll happily share my research.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.