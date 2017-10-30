Twitter: Finding Equilibrium

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been out of fashion in the stock market for a long time, and perhaps if not for President Trump's constant tweeting, it would be out of the public spotlight as well. Its Q3 earnings release, however, has turned the bearish narrative, showing a path for the company toward stability and profits.

When Twitter went public in late 2013 at $26 per share, it carried a market capitalization of roughly $18 billion. Early on in its public life, Twitter soared - as high as nearly $75/share, hitting a ~$50 billion market cap. Optimists thought that Twitter could one day match Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and viewed it as an opportunity to get in the "next big thing."

That never happened. Twitter's user growth slowed down and even turned negative at one point, and its monetization was less effective than initially assumed. Facebook, meanwhile, became a $400 billion company, leaving Twitter in the dust. It has never reclaimed its $18 billion IPO valuation, and save for a few whispers that it might be acquired by Disney (NYSE:DIS), shares failed to find any support.

Twitter's most recent quarterly performance, however, showed that the business could stand on its own. It's clearly not Facebook - it doesn't have the user base, or the obsessive engagement of its users that spurs mountains of ad spend. But Twitter is clearly valuable in its own right, and it seems like Jack Dorsey - its founder and CEO who returned to the company again in 2015 - understands what his company is and what it isn't.

With this in mind, Twitter has seemingly put foolish ambitions aside and renewed its focus on profitability. Twitter has long been generating quarterly adjusted EBITDA in the ~$200 million range (that's EBITDA plus stock-based compensation), but due primarily to decreases on stock comp as well as a stabilizing top line, the company has announced its expectation of GAAP profitability for the first time in 4Q17.

With this, the Twitter story has turned. Investors are able now to see beyond the bleeding in its user base (DAUs and MAUs showed positive growth in Q3) and view Twitter as a profitable operation.

With roughly ~$1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and its $16 billion market cap less ~$2.7 billion in net cash ($4.3 billion in cash minus $1.6 billion in convertible debt), Twitter's enterprise value of $13.3 billion stands at roughly a 13x EV/Adj. EBITDA multiple, which encroaches upon a standard valuation. And with Twitter expected to start turning a positive GAAP net income next quarter and likely FY18, the company will soon have a positive P/E ratio as well.

The possibility of an acquisition will always hover around the company (unless Twitter specifically announces its intention to remain independent) and support its valuation. Its core business fundamentals, however, are beginning to support the stock as well. Twitter isn't going to implode like MySpace, nor is it going to explode like Facebook - it's something in between, and that story is working out for the stock right now. Since reporting its turnaround earnings, Twitter's shares are up ~25%, and it's up ~33% year to date:

It's time to get off the bear train for Twitter. This is a company that has recognized its place in the social media landscape and is working its way into maturity and profitability, making it a sound choice for a technology portfolio that wants to avoid the overhype of other Internet companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

User growth trends are stabilizing

Twitter counts its user growth via two metrics: DAUs and MAUs, standing for Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users, respectively, which are standard benchmarks in the social media sector. The former measures users who login on a daily basis for a certain time period; the latter measures users who login at least once a month. After all, measuring the number of total accounts on the platform is generally useless as many accounts are still open but have no activity.

On the MAU front: Twitter had some noise around its MAU user base after it discovered it had inaccurately counted ~1-2 million of MAUs, and it had to restate its figure. Still, however, MAUs were up in Q3 to 330 million, the U.S. providing 21% of its user base and the remaining 79% international. The following slide, taken from Twitter's Q3 earnings deck, shows its MAU trends over the past five quarters:

Figure 1. Twitter MAUs Though growth at 4% is minuscule, investors are pleased to see stabilization in the monthly user base. Twitter gave Wall Street quite a scare in 2Q17 when MAUs declined by 1 million. Looking backward, Twitter had only lost users one other time, when MAUs declined by 2 million in 4Q15.

Just a year before that, it was adding MAUs in the ~15 million range, back when Twitter had reached peak popularity. The stock took a tumble shortly afterward, as shown in the chart below, and suffered throughout all of 2016 and early 2017 before finally seeing renewed lift in the back half of 2017.

Twitter's stock is closely interlinked with its user trends, so it's a high-priority metric for Wall Street, perhaps even more so than its financial results. Though it's no longer the social media platform with the most buzz, Twitter seems to have found its core user base (including its highest-profile fan in the Oval Office) and is able to monetize them efficiently.

DAUs are showing even stronger growth than MAUs, which is important as DAUs are more valuable than MAUs - the user who logs in on a daily basis and generates ad revenue for the company, after all, is much more of a value-add to Twitter than the user that logs in occasionally.

Figure 2. Twitter DAUs

As seen in the chart above (taken from Twitter's Q3 shareholder letter), DAUs increased 14% y/y in Q3 and have been tracking at double-digit growth for the past four quarters. The fact that DAU growth is overtaking MAU growth is a signal that the company's core user base continues to show increased engagement. (Note, however, that Twitter doesn't report absolute numbers for DAU, only the growth rate).

The company's re-acceleration, as it calls it, in its user growth rate has stabilized its advertising revenue and provided comfort for investors. No longer is Wall Street focused on the bleeding in Twitter's user base, though any return to y/y MAU or DAU declines would cause tremors for the stock.

The business of selling user data has picked up steam

Advertising aside, there's another important segment of Twitter that now makes up nearly a fifth of its revenues. A lot of old-fashioned Luddites will warn teenagers that their social media apps collect their data, and unbeknownst to most of the population, they're actually right: Twitter makes nearly ~$100 million per quarter selling its data to third parties.

By subscribing to Twitter's APIs, companies can leverage the user data residing in Twitter's billions of tweets. Businesses can get Twitter data in a livestream feed to augment their decision-making process.

According to the Twitter for Developers website, several high-profile companies subscribe to this service, including Target (NYSE:TGT) and Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT). Target, for example, uses the Twitter data feed to keep informed on what customers are saying about Target on social media. A Target executive profiled in a Twitter case study was quoted as saying the following:

"We're able to get an unprompted and unfiltered look at what our guests are thinking with Twitter"

Another fascinating use case for Twitter data is to get a pulse on the financial markets. A primary example of this is Dataminr, a New York-based startup last valued at ~$700 million that partners with Twitter to offer its clients - primarily large institutional investors - insights into market trends by evaluating tweets. Dataminr, according to its website, "delivers alerts based on real-time accounts of product launches, conferences, policy announcements, currency movements, geopolitical incidents, and more [...] to help financial professionals stay ahead of unpredictable macro events."

As institutional investing continues to hinge more and more on algorithmic trading and churning of large data pools, services like Dataminr can turn mountains of tweets (which Twitter's users generate free) into potentially actionable investment data.

Dataminr also provides a virtually similar product for emergency responders, as profiled in this TechCrunch article, that mines Twitter posts for tips on emergency events like fires and alerts firefighters immediately.

These various use cases for Twitter data showcases the incredible amount of value in user tweets. Twitter's data customers realize this, and it's also one of the primary reasons Twitter is a valuable acquisition target.

The company generated $87 million in data-licensing revenues in Q3, up 22% y/y and providing 15% of the company's revenues. The possibilities for this line of business are potentially limitless, and it also provides revenue diversification away from the fluctuations of ad revenue.

As Twitter's ad business generally relies on spot buys, it's not as predictable as data licensing, which generates recurring subscription fees. With its data-licensing business, Twitter takes on the role of a quasi-SaaS company, differentiating it from other social media platforms (though it must be noted that Facebook also makes money from data licensing) and providing further support for its valuation.

Financial performance is on solid footing

With core user metrics in place, Twitter's financial results also showed some much-needed stability, though revenues are still declining in the low-single digits.

Twitter posted Q3 revenue of $590 million, down -4% y/y but beating analyst consensus of $586.7 million. The following chart, taken from an excellent analysis by Recode, shows Twitter's revenue trends going back to 2011:

Figure 3. Twitter revenue trend Twitter's growth period is clearly over, but what we're seeing now is a plateauing of its ad business. As its user growth levels off (but maintains positive single digit-growth), its revenue trends will also see a return to growth. Already, in 2017, we are seeing sequential revenue growth, even if the year/year numbers are showing a decline.

In fiscal 2018, Twitter will be up against easier comps. That alone - as well as continued bona fide financial stabilization, driven by growth in users trends - will see a return to growth in Twitter's top line.

Twitter's earnings also beat consensus, with pro forma EPS of $0.10 winning out over Wall Street consensus of $0.06. (Recall that adjusted EPS, like adjusted EBITDA, nets out the cost of stock-based compensation). The company also posted $207 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 14% y/y. The chart below, taken from Twitter's earnings deck, shows its EBITDA adjustments and trend going back five quarters:

Figure 4. Twitter net income and adjusted EBITDA

The earnings announcement that caused the biggest stir, however, was Twitter's expectation of becoming profitable on a GAAP basis, for the first time in 4Q17. In addition to expecting adjusted EBITDA of $220-$240 million (35-36% margin), the company also stated that "at the high end of our adjusted EBITDA range, we will likely be GAAP profitable." This alone sent Twitter shares rallying, as the break-even quarter for a tech company to start turning losses into profits is a momentous event that's nearly as anticipated as the original IPO.

Valuation

Due to the long-lived pessimism on Twitter and its longevity as a social media platform, the company trades at a substantial discount to its peers in large-cap social media.

In particular, on a revenue basis, Twitter trades at a valuation less than half of Facebook's, though it's true that Facebook's top-line growth merits its premium. Versus Snap (NYSE: SNAP), however, Twitter's valuation gap is even more compelling.

Snap is currently trading at an ~$18.5 billion market cap, a touch higher than Twitter's. This is despite the fact that Snap's expected forward revenue run rate is ~$1 billion, indicating that it trades at a forward revenue multiple of nearly 20x. Snap, too, is facing widespread concerns on user growth, and The Verge published an article claiming Snap's business to be "even worse than Twitter's."

In addition, Snap is burning cash at enormous levels outpacing the losses at just about every Silicon Valley startup, with the company's net loss of $443 million nearly triple its revenue of $182 million in Q2. A loss margin exceeding 200% is almost unheard of, raising questions about Snap's survivability. Meanwhile, Twitter is on the path toward breaking even on a GAAP basis, its margin profile infinitely more favorable than Snap's.

Versus Facebook, Twitter looks decently compelling; versus Snap, Twitter looks like a downright bargain.

60-second summary

Despite all the doomsday talk in the past few years, investors would be foolish to count Twitter out now. Its most recent results point to an extremely resilient core business that's returning to user growth, which will soon filter through to a return in revenue growth. The company's path to profitability also opens up exciting doors for Twitter, as it joins the relatively small ranks of Silicon Valley mid-cap firms that are posting real GAAP profits.

In addition, Twitter has built extremely compelling "side businesses." Its data-licensing arm, growing at 22% y/y, has the potential to become even bigger than its core advertising business, and provides much-needed support to smooth out its sometimes-jittery ad revenue. Twitter's CFO, Anthony Noto, noted in Twitter's second quarter earnings call that he believes data-licensing revenues are 3-4x more valuable than advertising revenues, given they carry far higher margins. In this sense, even though data licensing is still only 15% of Twitter's business, it's roughly on par with advertising in terms of contributing to profitability.

Twitter's live-streaming Periscope business is also another major growth opportunity, though it faces competition from the likes of Facebook Live, Instagram (also owned by Facebook), and Snap. Twitter streamed 830+ live events in Q3 and formed 30 new live-stream partnerships in Q3, according to its earnings press release.

With Twitter seeking expansion areas in non-advertising businesses, and finally getting a handle on stabilized user counts and ad revenue that support its newer initiatives, it's likely to outperform against the broader market and the Internet sector going forward. While Twitter may never recover to the ~$75 level it saw shortly after its IPO, Twitter certainly has a path toward recovery ahead of it that can provide outsized gains for investors.