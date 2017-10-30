Transports Weekly Snapshot - Transports Looking A Little Mixed

We're getting closer to the finish line for 2017; can the peak shipping season push transports collectively higher?

The XTN transports index is now up 12.7 percent; whereas the SPY is up 15.3 percent.

As we closed the week on October 27th, transports were impacted by mixed performance within different industries. I pose the question can transports collectively push higher, because 2017 has been a year of inconsistency between different transport industries.

The good news is that most industries have been positive for the most part, exception being the airline industry and container shipping charter owners and managers. If the peak season can provide one last surge of demand, transports could still get to parity and/or outperform broader markets.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 12.6 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports are poised to hold double digit gains for the year. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 17.7 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 24.5 and 28.6 percent; technology has been a very strong performer for the year.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 15 to 18.6 percent. Mid and small cap indices remain slightly lower. Transports continue to lag broader markets.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 42nd week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 2.6 percentage points. The SPY increased by 30-basis points (bps) to 15.3 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also increased by 10-bps to 12.7 percent for 2017.

Transports continue to display greater volatility than broader indices. Overall, trends remain highly positive, but as third quarter earnings have progressed, there have been some weaker performers leading to less strength collectively among industries.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly negative for the week with exceptions being Union Pacific (UNP) and Genesee & Wyoming (GWR). Overall performance for rail operators during the third quarter has been solid. Chemicals and intermodal may be some of the stronger commodity performers for the fourth quarter.

Week forty-two of 2017 witnessed a seventh consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s only second negative result for the year. The rate of improvement improved from the previous week. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were all down for the week, mirroring performance for rail operators. Greenbrier Companies (GBX) reported earnings last week, with solid results. Performance was mixed though as the stock price wavered, ending the day down. Greenbrier continues to diversify its railcar business and assets into a stronger global position.

The back and forth trading pattern may continue throughout the year. Even with improved rail operator performance through 2017, some of the major commodities have begun to show weakness. Some equipment has still been idled as well, so railcar manufacturers may not be in the clear just yet.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were up strongly for the week, with exceptions being Heartland Express (HTLD) and Universal Logistics Holding (ULH). Heartland’s performance was negatively impacted by the company’s earnings miss last week. Trucking stocks have surged as demand has remained robust and capacity has tightened. These two core drivers are expected to provide tailwinds into 2018. Celadon Group (CGI) is now up 6.5 percent for the year, after being down nearly 80 percent.

I think that investors should be looking at this industry closely over the next few quarters. Costs have been rising significantly and if capacity keeps tightening, freight rates will increase further. This was iterated by Hub Group’s (HUBG) management on their call last week.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload ((LTL)) carriers were up for the week, following truckload peers higher, with the exception being Forward Air (FWRD) for the second consecutive week. Despite missing estimates, Saia (SAIA) still powered higher as the LTL industry remains on track for increasing performance in the near-term due to recent disciplined yield management and expected tailwinds.

I expect both Saia and Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) to remain atop this group. Saia’s increasing market growth has led to a multiple expansion. Investors should recognize that leading trucking companies have P/E ratios from 20 to 25 times earnings and EV/EBITDA greater than 10 times.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed with package and delivery companies being positive and air cargo lessors being down. FedEx Corporation (FDX) benefited from both United Parcel Service (UPS) and LTL earnings results. Both large package and delivery companies have been focused on rate increases to meet expected demand.

Air cargo lessors have been the top performers for a good part of 2017. I continue to focus on larger more diversified package and delivery companies in FedEx and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY).

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were up for the week, driven by strong results from Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Hub Group. Hub Group’s earnings report was very encouraging for freight as the company expressed improving supply and demand expectations, and increased pricing over the near-term.

I have continued to hold a large position, relative to the portfolio I manage in Hub Group for this exact reason. Judging from the improvement for Hub Group, other contract logistics peers may see similar positive results.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, last week’s performance was mixed with Matson (MATX) see marginal improvement and select container lessors and container shipping charter owners and managers also positive. This year has been the tale of two sides with container lessors doing exceptionally well, while charter owners and managers have struggled. Matson has had it rough too, due to competitive uncertainties.

I view container lessors as overvalued when simply compared to current estimates. The problem is transports and freight in general, are very hot right now so if these companies can continue to beat estimates, stock price may continue to go higher. Fundamentally, I would be more cautious and remain on the side lines.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week took another large step backwards as some peers witnessed substantially poor performance. This was driven by earnings reports from Alaska Air Group (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and American Airlines Group (AAL). Alaska Air has seemingly been impacted by integration costs and other expenses and the stock price has become extremely depressed.

This is shaping up to be a very ugly year for airlines. I view Alaska Air as a potential value play as the stock price has collapsed. But there remain near-term risks so investors need to continue to monitor potential impacts.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the forty-second week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.6 percent with carload traffic up 4.2 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.9 percent, flat. Week forty-two performance increased from the previous week.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5 percent for the first forty-two weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.7 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.2 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.9 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.9 percent, which was up 10-bps. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have increased very strongly during the month of October. Average pricing is up double digits for both directions from last year. Fuel surcharges are looking better as a solid contributor with oil prices remaining higher.

Week forty-two witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 110,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -2.1 percent decline versus last year, the sixth consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -6.5 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the ninth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -5.2 percent versus last year; the fifteenth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 1.9 percent, petroleum products were up 11.8 percent, the third consecutive week of positive performance, and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 25.4 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: DAT Solutions, DAT Trendlines

Reports from Old Dominion and Saia lifted trucking stocks much higher this past week. Aside from improving demand and tightening capacity, investors should also be paying attention to Class 8 truck sales and industrial production growth. Class 8 truck sales were up 18 percent from last year in September, the third consecutive month of positive YoY results. Industrial manufacturing has been less robust, but Caterpillar’s (CAT) results were encouraging for the industry.

Diesel prices increased and were up 12.9 percent versus last year as of October 23 rd, a 0.6 percentage point increase from the previous week. Spot market pricing remained up strongly. For the week through October 21 st, spot market loads remained up over 115 percent YoY, while capacity was down at nearly -8 percent. Dry van, flatbed and reefer rates have stayed up from 17 to 22 percent from last year.

Air Cargo

Amazon (AMZN) continues to push the limit for public perceptions regarding the company’s transportation aspirations. The question investors want to know is, can Amazon deliver (no pun intended). No matter what Amazon does, the core goal of the company is to influence consumers to use its ecosystem, and potentially, its physical presence. This is the primary reason why the company acquired Whole Foods.

How this relates to the package delivery industry is simple. If Amazon can develop physical locations where consumers are willing to go get the goods they purchase, it could eliminate the cost for transporting goods to homes. This should be tracked closely as e-commerce will continue to grow. On the positive side, experts are expecting another strong year for air cargo in 2018.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we head to late October, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

YoY, Trans-Pacific freight rates have remained down greater than -25 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. However, rates did show improvement from the previous week, and eastbound rates have been up double-digits. Asia to Europe rates have declined further close to -20 percent for North Europe and the Mediterranean, and greater than -10 percent for Rotterdam. Trans-Atlantic rates have remained marginally lower for Europe and modestly higher to the U.S.

As volume remains stable and robust in some geographies for container transports to North America, experts continue to take a mixed approach to whether global container shipping lines will continue to gravitate towards an overcapacity business model. This will be an important focal point for 2018 as economic growth is anticipated to accelerate.

North America Seaports

As stated over the past couple weeks, initial results for the West Coast were highly mixed with Long Beach and Los Angeles seeing 28 and 2 percent TEU traffic growth in September. For the East Coast, Savannah and Charleston witnessed growth of 5 and 10 percent respectively. Houston saw a 22 percent increase, partially driven by Hurricane Harvey. These numbers continue to suggest robust performance for the next monthly update.

Many seaports across North America continue to invest in their facilities to compete for market share. In today’s very strong TEU growth year, most if not all have benefited. It will be interesting to see how things shake out in a lower demand year. The most recent monthly North America seaport TEU report is located here.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 290-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 15.3 percent for the year versus the 10.2 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected a 110-bps decline.

Earlier in the year, the Mexico index was up big versus Canada. Initially, it seemed that Mexico’s risks were fading and prospects were improving. In hindsight, it appears that the Canadian index was a better proxy for the challenges that have occurred in relation to negotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Summary

Transports were weighed down by rail operators and railcar manufacturers, and the container shipping and airline industries. Contrarily, the trucking industry, contract logistics and air freight and package delivery companies witnessed very robust performance.

The tables have turned quickly for trucking and now it is looking like contract logistics may follow suite. Management on Hub Group’s earnings call stated that this was one of the quickest turnarounds that they had witnessed over the company’s history. It has not occurred yet, where all major transports modes have been increasing equally at the same time. If this does not occur over the next two months, transports will likely finish below broader transports.

