Buying The Fear On This Small Biotech Stock

This week, Omeros (Nasdaq: OMER) which I wrote about in September here, announced some additional positive data. News detailed data for its high-potential therapy OMS721 in the ongoing P2 study (N=14) in stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCT-TMA). These data are very supportive and continue to build a foundation as the company moves forward to a pivotal P3 trial. As stated by the company; OMS721 has been well tolerated and no safety concerns have been identified.

Recent Downdraft in Biotech Stocks This Month

Despite such positive news, I think that you should account for the recent weakness in OMER shares to be due to fear and uncertainty in the overall biotech market as seen by the recent declining biotech ETFs. Also, concerns about its leading drug Omidria sales going into this quarter's earnings report. While most investors have remained high on the prospects of OMS721, Omidria remains as the lead funding driver for non-dilutive funding of its pipeline, where sales have been ramping up.

As you see by the chart below, the stock has come under some extreme pressure. RSI (relative) is illustrated in brown, meaning relatively oversold. I anticipate the severe drop is unwarranted by panicked retail investors selling. That being said, I would anticipate a V-Bottom reversal on additional pipeline success and strong fund buying on the basis of value.

Offering Care for High Mortality Rate Patients

In a cohort of high mortality rate patients--which can be as high as 100 percent--with no other cure in sight, Omeros successfully reported that eight patients completed treatment, and some remarkable TMA markers were observed. Specifically, data showed increased platelet counts, decreased mean (LDH) lactate dehydrogenase, and increased haptoglobin.

Mean platelet count (normal range: 150,000 - 400,000 x 106/mL) increased from 19,610 x 106/mL at baseline to 56,570 x 106/mL (p < 0.05). The mean LDH (normal range: 125-220 U/L) decreased from 624 U/L at baseline to 303 U/L (p < 0.01). The mean haptoglobin (normal range: 14-268 mg/dL) increased from 9 mg/dL at baseline to 134 mg/dL (p < 0.01).

Additionally, two patient cases have been presented at medical conferences demonstrating significant clinical improvement, including one with concurrent steroid refractory GvHD and one in a pediatric patient refractory to Alexion's (Nasdaq: ALXN) therapy Soliris. OMS721 was able to specifically show two key differentiators in this space to help suffering patients. These data points are; 1) OMS721 may be effective in severe GvHD (a complication of cell transplant patients), and 2) OMS721 showing the ability to target a specific arm which is believed to show advantages over already approved Soliris. Not to be ruled out, OMS721 has the potential to be an effective therapy in those patients who are resistant to Solaris.

Momentum is Building for OMS721

Omeros continues to demonstrate that its future pipeline driver OMS721 resolves TMA in post-HCT. Results even include HCT complicated by severe GvHD. As expected and anticipated, these data in the P2 study will be used to support moving to a pivotal program. Currently, OMS721 is in a pivotal study for aHUS (atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome) and could move into a pivotal program in IgA nephropathy (a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A lodges in your kidneys). To date, the P2 clinical trial results have been reported as showing "unprecedented reductions in urine protein levels during and following treatment with OMS721." Remember that on August 4, 2017, OMS721 received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

For these reasons above, I have added the recent fade (which seems unwarranted, but carries higher risk associated with biotech investing) and continue to stay the course. The goal is to ride out the recent turbulence in the biotech asset class of stocks for long-term--with the expectation that "this too shall pass" and I anticipate greener pastures ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.