Jumbo: Expansion In Romania And Lower Cost Of Capital To Boost Stock Price

Jumbo SA (OTCPK:JUMSF , OTCPK:JUMSY)

Jumbo – Sales growth remains strong

Jumbo is one of the largest and most diversified non-food retailers in Greece and is considered the place where consumers can get the best value-for-money products with the average selling price standing just below €5. The company differentiates itself from other non-food retailers in the sense that it is more of a Hypermarket without food, apparel or electronics. Jumbo sells a big variety of products such as toys, baby products, stationary, seasonal and home products either branded or non-branded. The company’s growth was heavily dependent on the Greek economy as more than 75% of its sales came from the Greek Market until mid-2015. However, after the acceleration of the Romanian operations we expect Greek sales account for 50% or less within the next 5 years. Although the Greek exposure may have put investors off, the company has showcased the significant resilience in the Greek market which mainly derived from the low-ticket product offering which maintained positive Like-for-Like (LfL) sales growth.

Short-term catalysts: economic environment, FX tailwinds, strong cash position

There is no doubt that Jumbo operates in a more stable economic environment than that of the last few years when Greece has gone through one of the most severe crises in its history. The Greek economy looks stabilized and the prospects are better than before. The Political landscape has been stable and the political risk has been definitely declining significantly. There seems to be willingness from all parties involved in concluding the creditors’ bailout review and probably the return of the country to the bond markets next year. The inclusion of the Greek bonds in the ECB’s Asset Purchase Programme would reduce bond yields even further and this could significantly reduce the required return for Greek equities putting upward pressure on Greek assets’ price. Improving consumer confidence in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania and Greece (YTD), should result in substantial growth in sales in the aforementioned countries. We forecast 8.6% and 9.9% top-line growth for the group in FY18 and FY19 (cons. 7.7% and 8.6%) mainly driven by international expansion while LfL sales in Greece will be more flattish. We expect some gross margin pressure due to the higher oil prices and transportation costs (Baltic Dry index up c. 100% from July 2017) which account for 15-20% of COGS. However, the depreciation of the USD vs EUR (c. 8% since the start of this FY) and the shift of product mix towards non-branded, higher margin products will support gross margin. Note that 80% of Jumbo’s COGS are dollar denominated so an appreciation of the EUR vs USD makes the imported goods cheaper and improves gross margins. We project net income of €142.6m compared to €131m guidance and consensus of €141.5m. We also model revenue and net profits growth at a CAGR of 8.4% and 8.8% in the next 5 years respectively. In addition, in our view the net cash position of c. €200m derisks Jumbo’s profile.

So far ECB’s officials stressed that ECB does not intend to buy Greek bonds as part of the QE as it is unclear whether and to what extent debt relief measures will be taken from Greece’s creditors. A debt relief will likely not take place until the end of the current programme (Aug 2018) but the European Commission and the Greek Government are on a hurry to close the programme review by the end of 2017 so that negotiations about the steps which will be taken to reduce the debt burden start. ECB could probably be able to include Greek bonds in the QE if there are guarantees and the measures are clear. Thus we would expect the Greek bonds to be included in the QE by the end of next year. As ECB extended the QE programme to Sept. 2018, it is now likely that Greek bonds will finally qualify for the Banks Asset Purchase Programme.

Although the inclusion of Greek government bonds in the QE is very important for the country to return to the markets, a workaround to include the private sectors bond in the asset purchase programme will also have a positive impact. Although ECB cannot buy the lower rated government bonds under the rules that govern the QE, it can buy investment-grade covered bonds. The National Bank of Greece sold €750m of Covered bonds which is eligible for the QE and ECB can actually purchase. Other Greek Banks are also planning to issue covered bonds which will be eligible for ECB’s QE with Eurobank probably coming next. The successful issuance of those covered bonds provides a significant support to the Greek Corporate bond market and subsequently to the stock market.

Long-term catalysts: economic recovery, network expansion, market share gains, new market entry

The company will accelerate the expansion project in Romania, add 2-3 new stores in Greece and one in Bulgaria. The management plan is to open 17 stores in Romania, 2-3 in Greece and 1 in Bulgaria within the next 5 years. The prospects for foreign operations are extremely favourable with all three countries' economies (Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania) performing better than expected. It’s worth noting that IMF and the EU commission are now expecting higher growth and modest inflation (previously deflation) and lower unemployment for Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania. The management’s decision to expedite the investment plan in Romania and the addition of a store in Bulgaria comes as music to our ears given the better economic prospects in the aforementioned countries. The market share gains and market penetration will certainly boost top-line growth (note that like-for-like sales in Bulgaria Romania run in a double digit growth). It is also very likely that the company targets “new” countries to enter which we would expect to be announced before the company finishes with the expansion in Romania. The CEO mentioned a few days ago the possibility of entering into markets with similar characteristics as the ones Jumbo currently operates to implement the same successful business model followed for the Romanian market. We continue to believe that the increased brand awareness and store expansion could actually cement Jumbo as a market formaliser in the region (not just the countries in which the company already operates). The company has delayed its expansion plan in Romania but there seems to be willingness from the management to accelerate the investment plan in the country and we believe that there is strong upside potential in our sales growth estimates. Jumbo is gaining market share in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania and is a market leader for many segments in the Greek market where the company is well positioned.

management also announced the intention of issuing a convertible bond to rise up to €250m to fund foreign expansion. Currently, Jumbo has only one bond issued for €145m with a 3.25% interest margin (+6M EURIBOR) maturing in May 2019. Given the prevailing interest rates which are currently at historical low levels as well as the successful bond issuance at low yields from other Greek corporates, we expect the yield of the bonds to reduce interest costs for the company. We chose not to incorporate this into our model but after performing a simple sensitivity analysis the issuance of such a bond could reduce the WACC by c. 1% which should definitely have a positive effect on valuation models and increase the price.

Valuation: Huge discounts to peers

Jumbo’s shares trade at a 22% discount to its peers based on the CY17 earnings multiple and 19% based on the CY18 PE. To the same degree, its CY17 and CY18 EV/EBIT is 24% lower than that of its peers. The discount is higher when we compare the company to the emerging market peers but we chose to incorporate an average of emerging and developed market peers' multiples. We believe that valuation at current levels is not justified given Jumbo’s current growth prospects, the strong balance sheet and the estimated shareholder returns.

Sales: FY2017 results

FY17 sales came in at €681.4m which constitutes an increase of 6.9% YoY (guidance 4-7%). Greek sales were up 2.5% YoY despite the difficult economic environment and deflationary pressure. Sales in Cyprus also run on single digit organic growth (+2.3% YoY). On the positive side we point out the continuous strong performance in Cyprus despite the deep recession, the rising unemployment and the sensitive economic climate over the last 3-4 years. Bulgaria took us by surprise again, performing extremely well with sales of 64.7m (+24.5% YoY). Expansion in Romania is on track (and now expedited) with sales of €65.61m and an astonishing 37% growth (surpassing Bulgarian sales despite the fact the company has only entered the market in FY14 it only counted 7 stores in the country). In addition, Jumbo has performed really well in Bulgaria and Romania on a LfL basis achieving double-digit growth in revenues as the management enhances the brand awareness and market share in those countries.

Gross Profit margin pressure

Gross profit stood at €325.9m in FY17 with gross profit margin for the year being 52.17% (53% in FY16). Jumbo managed to maintain a high gross margin for FY17 despite the fact that high transportation costs and the deflationary environment in Greece have been meaningful headwinds. However, the somewhat weaker EUR/USD rates and the favourable shift in the product mix have been significant “footholds” for gross margin.

Outlook

Group

Overall, we expect FY18 sales to be 8.5% higher than FY17 and a 5-year CAGR of 8.4% driven by expansion in Romania and the recovery of LfL sales growth in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. We incorporate the addition of 3-5 new stores to the network each year for the next 3 years leading a total network of 85 stores in the end of the FY20. management guidance for FY18 sales growth is 6-9% but keep in mind that management has been extremely conservative historically with actual results being in the upper end of the range with impressive growth.

We expect all economies in which the company operates to experience positive GDP growth. The improved growth estimations for the countries under consideration and the projected lower unemployment data allow jumbo to take advantage of this growth and gain market share in countries enjoying growth higher than the average of EU.

Greece

Given that Greek sales represent 69% of the group’s sales, the company’s performance is still highly dependent on this market. The Greek economy has been more stable recently but the company has even managed to achieve positive same store sales at times when the economy was contracting and consumer confidence was deteriorating due to the defensive nature of its product offering. We forecast LfL sales growth in Greece to slow down but remain positive for the FY18 & FY19 as the economy recovers. Taking into account the low-ticket prices, we believe that it is possible to see positive surprises from the Greek market stemming from economic prospects and improving consumer confidence with limited negative surprises. We expect domestic sales to grow by a 3-year CAGR of 3.9% attributable to the positive (but low) LfL growth and the addition of 2 new stores.

Cyprus

Jumbo’s foreign expansion has started with Cyprus back in 1991 and they appear to be very resilient as the company managed to increase sales and market share despite the crisis in the country. Consumer confidence in Cyprus is improving significantly and hitting new highs. The macroeconomic environment looks solid with IMF and EC now expecting higher growth and lower unemployment for the country. Thus we assume LfL sales growth in slightly higher pace than that of GDP for the next 3 years. With a total of 5 stores in operation, we forecast a 3-year sales CAGR of 2.9%.

Bulgaria

Sales in Bulgaria maintained the strong momentum in FY17 as management seems to achieve gains in market share and increased brand awareness. The company is now well-placed in the country and top-line growth for FY17 has been better than expected with the addition of 1 store contributing to the growth in sales. The company has continued with its second phase of its expansion plan in the country and opened a one additional store in FY17 and one more store is expected to operate in the next 3 years. We expect the Bulgarian sales to grow by a 3-year CARG of 11% driven by both the positive momentum in LfL growth and the addition of the new stores in medium term.

Romania

Management decided to accelerate the investment plan in the country adding more stores than previously expected to take advantage of the supportive economic environment. Jumbo is counting 8 stores at the end of FY17. We are modeling the addition of 9 more stores during the next three years and 8 more stores until FY22. The better growth figures expected, lower unemployment and improving wage growth along with increased brand awareness should support organic growth. We assume LfL sales to grow at single-digit rates over the next 3 years double-digit sales growth over the next 3 years (2017-2020 CARG of c. 36%), in line with the new stores which will be added in the network.

Network outlook

At the end of FY17 Jumbo’s network had 73 stores: 51 in Greece, 5 in Cyprus, 9 in Bulgaria and 8 in Romania while it has signed franchise agreement for 2 stores in Albania and 2 in FYROM.

The management has been very cautious with the expansion in Romania adding only 1 store in each of the last 2 FY. The management is now planning to expedite the Romania expansion plans and add 17 Stores in the country within the next 5 years. By the end of FY20, the network is expected to reach 58 stores in Greece and Cyprus, 10 stores in Bulgaria and 17 stores in Romania. In 2013 the group has also launched its online store “e-jumbo”.

Geographical Sales Split (Current and Expected)

A major part of Jumbo’s sales is currently coming from the domestic market with Greek revenues in the last FY accounting for 69% of total, while sales in Greece and Cyprus combined represented the 81% of the group’s total sales. However the scene is changing as the company expands in Eastern Europe. By the end of FY22 Greek sales are expected to represent a 54% while sales in Romania and Bulgaria will approach 37% of total sales.

Gross Profit: Higher Transport Costs to be offset by Tailwinds in FX

Significant FX Tailwind after years

With approximately 80% of merchandise coming outside the Eurozone and being expressed in dollars, COGS and gross profit margin in turn, are influenced by changes in the EUR/USD exchange rate. The majority of Jumbo’s merchandise is being imported from China and the company pays its suppliers in dollars which means Jumbo is exposed to currency risk. The appreciation of EUR vs. USD (the average rate is up 7.8% in FY18) provides a tailwind for gross profit margin. In addition the resilience of GP Margin during the last few years has been impressive which partly attributable to management's negotiating ability and the shift of the sales mix towards higher-margin seasonal/home products. For FY18 the FX movements look very supportive and, after years of FX headwinds, FY18 is expected to be a year with significant FX tailwinds. However, we are more conservative in relation to margin expansion due to the FX effect being partially offset by higher transportation costs and the somewhat limited space in shifting the product mix towards higher-margin products. For this FY we assume EUR/USD rate will remain in the current levels (average rate for the FY18 period 1.18 / 7.8% higher than the average of FY17) and we use the current FY average (July-Oct) for the remainder of FY18. The improving growth rates, lower unemployment in EU and a possible raise in interest rates from ECB suggest that fundamental for EUR are strong and this can only be a positive factor for Jumbo’s margins.

Higher Freight Rates and Oil Price

Transport costs make up 15-20% of COGS since about 80% (for FY17) of Jumbo’s merchandise purchases are from international suppliers (mainly China). We divide transport costs in 2 (interrelated) categories: Price of oil and freight rates. Both oil prices and freight rates have been increasing in value since the start of 2016 and we expect them to partially offset the positive impact of FX rates. However, we expect the impact of transportation costs to be mitigated by the negative correlation of transport costs and USD (Note that transport costs are expressed in USD). To be specific, Baltic Dry Index has increased by 30% and the average crude oil price has increase 3.9% so far in FY18 compared to the average of FY17. Given the strong momentum in oil prices we have factored in slightly higher oil price for the next few years while we assume freight rates will remain in the current levels until the end of FY18, something that will have a negative effect on Jumbo’s gross profit margin.

Product mix shifts towards more profitable products

Jumbo sells a big variety of products such as toys, baby products, stationary, seasonal and home products either branded or non-branded. Given that each product category bears different margins, jumbo’s margin contraction or expansion is also driven by shifts in product mix. Jumbo’s product mix has been shifting from toys to other more profitable products during the last few years. Jumbo has been focusing on products which offer higher margins such as seasonal, home and stationary products which generally offer higher margins. We believe product mix shift benefits have started being exhausted and we now model significantly lower margin improvements (+20bps for each of the next 2 years) attributable to this shift.

Overall, we do expect gross profit margin expansion in FY18 mainly supported by the depreciation of USD against EUR, c. 30bps in FY18 until they stabilize to approx. 51% in FY20-FY22. This is due to the higher oil prices and the limited shift in the product mix towards non-branded products which generally have higher profit margins.

We choose to incorporate slightly higher gross margin for FY18 and lower for FY19 and FY20 than the consensus as we believe that higher freight costs will be mitigated by the significant appreciation of EUR while the factors driving margin up during the last few years lose power.

EBITDA and EBIT Margin

We expect 30bps gross margin expansion for FY18 (+10bps in FY19) driven by FX tailwinds and partly due to the shift of the product mix as mentioned above. EBITDA and EBIT margins will also expand as we factor in higher gross margins and some decline in operating costs due to economies of scale. Gross margin contraction will negatively affect EBITDA margin for FY20 and FY21 (the margin contraction is mainly a result of the expectations regarding product mix shift benefits coming to an end) but we assume further cost management will stabilise the EBITDA margin in the area of 29% over the next 3 years. Our EBITDA and Net Profit estimate for FY18 is €214.3m while our EPS estimate for FY18 and FY19 stands at €1.05 and €1.17.

Valuation

We value Jumbo through a combination of peer group valuation multiples, namely target 2018e P/E and EV/EBITDA and a DCF model and we assign equal weights to each valuation approach. We employ a two-stage DCF model using forecasts for the period FY18-FY22 after which we assign a terminal growth rate of 1% as well as target P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. In our DCF model, we assume a risk free rate of 5.5% and an equity risk premium of 4% along with an adjusted beta of 0.95 which results in a cost of equity of 9.18% and a cost of debt equal to 3.7% based on the current cost of the borrowed funds (3.25% + EURIBOR) which in turn give us a WACC of 8.66%. We also use explicit forecasts for FY17-FY22 with a 5 year sales CAGR of 8.4% and an EBIT CAGR of 8.8%.

Our DCF model results in a fair value of €2.25B and a price of €16.5 per share which implies a 22.1% upside to the current price levels.

Furthermore, a faster stabilization of the Greek economy along with an improvement in government bond yield would reduce the required return on equity (and in turn WACC) and the relatively high discount on the stock market. We have also performed a sensitivity analysis on the price per share derived from the DCF model, the results of which can be found in the table below.

In addition, as target 2018e P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios we use the average of the estimated multiples for a group of peers in Developed and Emerging markets as the Greek stock market has been reclassified as an emerging market by the MSCI in 2013 and by FTSE in 2015.

Our multiple approach in which we account for a target 2018e P/E multiple of 14.98x returns a fair value of equity equal to €15.7 per share, while by applying a target EV/EBITDA of 9.4x, the model returns a fair value of €17.09 per share. Given the stabilization of the Greek economy, the higher growth estimates after the announcement of the acceleration of investments in Romania, the notable cash position and the property backing (Cash and Book Value of property together stand at c. €840m or c. 46% of market cap), we believe that the current discount is not justified.

After applying an equal weight to the aforementioned target values, we end up with a fair price of €16.43 per share. The fair price of €16.43 implies a discount of 17.73% and an upside potential of 22% from the current price levels of Jumbo.

Upside risks

A higher than expected LfL growth in Greek sales driven by an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence and higher economic growth rates would result in higher profitability as Greek sales account for approximately 70% of total.

Increased brand awareness in Bulgaria and Romania combined with faster implementation of the second phase of expansion in the countries would have as a result in a gain in market share and profitability.

Appreciation of EUR vs USD or a drop in oil prices/freight rates will increase gross profit margins representing a tailwind for bottom line profitability.

Successful issuance of the convertible bond with low yield should lead to lower WACC and higher price.

Downside risks

In our view, the worst-case scenario that would have very severe consequences for the company is a Grexit. Although the probability of a Grexit is low given that the Greek government came to an agreement with its European partners on a bailout package, it seems that concerns regarding a Grexit have not completely disappeared. A Grexit would not just mean deterioration of Greek sales and Sales in Cyprus (the two economies are closely linked) but it would probably mean that gross margin will fall dramatically as the new currency will most likely be devalued a lot and the risk premium required would probably be much higher.

Even the fear of a Grexit alone could negatively affect consumer behaviour and weigh on LfL sales growth in the domestic market especially if there are only temporary solutions which do not wipe the “Cassandras complex” out.

In addition, the company’s growth and profitability is related to economic growth and consumer sentiment. Thus, lower economic growth in the four countries in which the company operates would constitute a threat for both growth and profitability.

Delays in new store openings in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria could impede growth. The company guided for 25 stores operating in Romania until the end of FY2022. We have also assumed that given the increased brand awareness in Bulgaria, the management will enter into the second phase of expansion in the country by the end of FY19.

D ep reciation of the EUR vs USD, oil price and freight rates increases could have a detrimental impact on gross profit margins.

reciation of the EUR vs USD, oil price and freight rates increases could have a detrimental impact on gross profit margins. Corporate governance risks are also present considering the overdependence on the key shareholder (27%) and chairman, Mr. Vakakis.

Concluding remarks

At current levels, Jumbo’s shares trade at a 22% discount to its peers based on CY17 P/E ratio and 24% discount based on EV/EBIT. We believe that current levels provide an attractive entry point as the stock price is 18% down from the 52-week high and 10.2% down YTD. Jumbo is considered one of the most defensive stocks in the domestic market and we believe that the vast discount compared to its peers will be reduced once the political and economic landscape becomes clearer. We conclude that the Jumbo trades at high discounts to its “developed” and “emerging” market peers and our model indicates a fair price of €16.43 implying a 22% upside potential. This combined with the increased dividend pay-out from the management leads to an expected total return of 25%. We believe that the successful and timely conclusion of the creditors’ review may boost Greek assets and we now see a significantly lower political risk. Expansion in Romania has been expedited, and this has changed the growth prospects of Jumbo. However, the domestic market could surprise if Greece gets back to the markets by 2018 and consumer confidence improves. Last but not least, we see that short term the proposed issuance of the 250m convertible bond could significantly reduce cost of capital and lead to an increase in Jumbo’s share price.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.