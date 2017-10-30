What About Apple?

In the midst of a 1999-like rally for tech stocks, the attention turned to Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and even Microsoft (MSFT). Lost in the shuffle: Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X pre-order sold out in minutes.

Like virtually every iPhone since the 6, critics have panned the release, saying it's not innovative, and that the Apple magic is over. Co-founder Steve Wozniak went as far as to say that though he's bought every single iPhone on release day, he sees no need to buy the iPhone X, which is the same as his iPhone 8, which is the same as the 7, and the same as the 6. What headlines didn't mention is that Wozniak's wife will be getting the phone on day one.

In my view, the iPhone X is going to demonstrate Apple's untapped pricing power for its flagship item. With an ASP that will eventually be over $1,000, I think the iPhone X will actually drive record sales and levels of profitability for Apple. Let's quickly review why the iPhone X will actually be gross margin accretive to Apple in spite of rumors of the contrary, and why I believe Apple now has clear upside to $180 per share.

With demand robust, iPhone X margins will not be compressed as much as investors believe

Initially, I believe investors were worried about the ASP potential for the iPhone X given that 1.) It is largely playing catch-up with other manufacturers from a design perspective and 2.) The ASP of the lowest model X is a whopping 54% higher than the iPhone 7.

For the first point, I do not believe many Apple consumers particularly care what the latest Galaxy or other competitive phone looks like. I believe many of Apple's consumers only consider different iPhones as possible phones, and therefore, the question becomes whether to upgrade to a 7S, 8, or X, rather than "should I buy an iPhone?"

A 54% increase sounds like a crazy jump - just like $999 from $649 feels like a large increase in capital outlay. However, many consumers finance iPhones for zero interest over 24 months, which changes the equation to an increase to $42 (+ tax) from $27 (+tax). All things equal, the increase is about $15 a month. Psychologically, this is very easy to justify with behavioral changes (that may or may not occur). "I'll eat out once less per month." I'll drink 3 less fancy lattes a month." Either excuse would work on me, and I'm confident that this behavioral trick would work on virtually every consumer.

Lastly, I believe that consumers want the iPhone X because they are aware it's the best iPhone. Feature-wise, the iPhone X has the best camera and several other features like facial recognition that consumers are excited about. Additionally, although there are not massive amounts of conversions between Android and iOS, there is definitely excitement for a new form factor presentation and some, albeit limited, fatigue over the current phone design and operating system. This will give consumers a fresh product and likely reinvigorate some excitement around new launches.

With demand robust, I think the margin profile becomes much more interesting. From a behavioral perspective, consumers become less price-sensitive at higher levels of cost. Everyone knows the classic examples of adding a few extra hundred dollars in car options, and how little impact they have on the total price. I believe we can expect the same behavior to occur for the iPhone X.

Apple consumers have become accustomed to the startling amount of space photos take up on the iPhone's hard drive. Even though iOS 11compresses photo sizes a bit, I think consumers are automatically more interested in upgrading storage size. I think iPhone X customers will opt for the additional storage at $1,149 over the base model of 64 GB of storage for $999.

Research from Susquehanna suggests the components for iPhone X will cost about $581, giving Apple a per phone gross margin of ~ 42%, compared to the estimated 62% gross margin for iPhone 7. This looks horrible in isolation. However, I believe the majority of customers will opt for a 256 GB edition. With an incremental cost of only $10-15, I believe the gross margin on the new iPhones will be closer to 49%, and the profit per phone will actually increase by over $150.

7 64GB X 64GB X 256GB ASP $649 $999 $1,149 COGS 248 581 591 GP / Phone 401 418 558 GP% 61.8% 41.8% 48.6%

Source: Susquehanna Research, DB

With higher gross margin dollars, I think Apple will earn at least $11.50

With the higher gross margin dollars and the increase in demand for the iPhone X, I believe Apple is poised to earn at least $11.50 during a massive refresh cycle. Apple currently trades at around 14-15x consensus EPS for its next fiscal year, but I believe earnings will be higher than the consensus of $11.16. With an upside surprise and shrinking share count, I think Apple could trade between 15-16x its FY18 earnings, which will be revised upwards after analysts are able to fully grasp the impact of the new iPhone. As a result, I believe share can reach $180 over the next twelve months, which is not significantly different from my DCF value of $177 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.