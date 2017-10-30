Macroeconomic And Market Outlook: October 30

Broadly, the S&P 500 index (SPY) continued its march higher after a small pullback last week while the U.S. Biotech/Pharma indexes (IBB) (XBI) took a beating. Small caps usually lead the large-cap company stocks in both downside and upside. It is possible that the S&P 500 may start its 2-3% pullback this week. The U.S. biotech/pharma indexes may have completed the downtrend.

^SPX data by YCharts

There was a rebound at key support levels in IBB and XBI on Friday. it is possible that there may be a retest of the lows in IBB, XBI from last week to trap the bears before we continue the uptrend above recent highs in both the indexes. On the other hand, the risk of another politician attacking drug pricing (which has become a political issue) cannot be ruled out, which may lead to an unexpected decline in the biotech sector.

IBB data by YCharts

We attempted to play the rebound in XBI on Friday when we saw a good rebound towards the latter part of the day. Please keep your stop loss at $82 if trading XBI or $314 in IBB. Later over the weekend, Barron's agrees with us that biotech is a value here. Barron's also suggested buying Celgene (CELG) as a value play. We already shared an options trade on Friday without premium subscribers on how to take advantage of Celgene's dramatic drop last week.

Economic data last week: ECRI leading indicator index was slightly down but remains above the recession category. Industrial production manufacturing component for September rose 0.1%, slightly less than expected.

Economic data next week:

October 31: Case Schiller's Home Prices Index:

October 31: U.S. Consumer confidence for September

U.S. PMI and ISM manufacturing index for October is also expected on November 1.

Morgan Stanley is bullish on China and recommends exposure to China H shares. Their quote is given below.

We think China will continue to surprise to the upside to the benefit of global markets. Better than-expected outcomes on growth, reform of sclerotic state-owned companies, successful financial regulation, currency management, capital markets evolution and debt restructuring should continue to defy the skeptics who remain focused on the past decade’s narrative of unsustainable debt-driven infrastructure growth." In the U.S., this can be done through the ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

FXI data by YCharts

We also maintain a long-term (10-20 years) bullish view on the Chinese economy but in the near-term, the H-shares are too extended and are ripe for a pullback.

Merrill Lynch thinks that the current U.S. economic cycle resembles that in the 1990s since the U.S. economic growth has accelerated for the third time since 2009. They expect a melt-up similar to late 1990s fueled by the tax reform (at the end of the current economic cycle) and have 2450 year-end target for S&P 500.



The U.S. Treasury yield curve is till upsloping and not indicating recession for at least a year.

Barron's cover story was regarding who will be the new Fed chief. While the pace of interest rate hikes may be affected in the short-term by the choice of the new Fed Chief, the choice is unlikely to affect our long-term market outlook. Barron's thinks that the real difference of who will be the new Fed Chief will be when the next recession hits (maybe in 2019-2020) when we will get to know if the new Fed Chief is as aggressive as Bernanke. Barron's pick is Raghuram Rajan, a Chicago Booth Business School Professor who we are well aware of. He was called in 2013 to head the Indian Central Bank and did an excellent job in controlling the inflation and stimulating the economy in India. We, however, disagree with Barron's story that the market will probably correct just 5% if the GP tax reform does not pass. Although, earnings have been strong and economic data recently like ISM and PMI indexes have been strongest in years, investors are driven by fear and greed, not rationale and over-reaction at these market highs may lead to a market correction up to 10% if the GOP tax reform fails.

More about us: Vasuda Capital Management is a Boston-area based asset management firm (registered financial advisor) and offers managed accounts. Our specialty is catalyst-driven biotech/pharma investments but we also manage/advise portfolios with other strategies like using ETF strategies for different U.S. sectors and market-timing services. Our private clients get exclusive one-to-one consultations in managing their portfolios. Please direct message for more information.

These weekly market outlook updates are also sent free to subscribers of our Seeking Alpha marketplace subscribers (Vasuda Healthcare Analytics) who also get real-time updates and alerts on market conditions in our very active trading chat room. Learn more....

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long XBI plus long or short CELG options