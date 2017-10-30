Cognizant Agrees To Acquire Zone Digital Agency

The acquisition announcement comes on the heels of Cognizant's deal to acquire NetCentric, another European digital marketing and technology strategy consultancy.

Zone provides UK and European clients with digital marketing strategy and technology implementation services.

Quick Take

IT consulting firm Cognizant (CTSH) has announced an agreement to acquire Zone for an undisclosed amount.

Zone is an independent digital agency that provides a range of digital design services to enterprises.

Cognizant is acquiring Zone along with NetCentric to build out its digital marketing strategy and implementation capabilities in the UK and Europe.

Target Company

London, UK-based Zone was founded in 2000 to provide outsourced digital strategy, technology development, and content creation for online and offline firms.

Management is headed by Founder and Executive Chairman James Freedman, who was previously Founder and CEO of Zone Publishing, a sports monthly magazine.

Below is a brief video by Zone showing its recent accomplishments:

(Source: Zone)

Zone’s primary value-add is in three areas:

Digital strategy

Implementation management

Content design and delivery

Zone’s private investment history is unknown, so it may have been bootstrapped or received investment without disclosing it.

Market and Competition

Digital marketing strategy consulting is a growing market, according to Consultancy.uk, which referenced a research report by Source Global Research. It pegged the current value of the global digital consultancy market at $23 billion.

The main drivers for demand were described as the demand by clients for growth via digital transformation and strategy needs.

Notably, many IT consulting firms have been slow to move into acquiring digital marketing strategy firms, although Accenture (ACN) has been a notable exception, having acquired several firms in recent months to bolster its digital services and implementation units.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms, and Cognizant didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

Cognizant’s acquisition of Zone comes on the heels of its acquisition announcement of NetCentric, also for an undisclosed amount.

The combination of Cognizant, Zone, and NetCentric will provide Cognizant with a significant presence in the UK and Europe since both Zone and NetCentric are based there and have offices in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and regional centers in Barcelona and Bucharest.

As Cognizant stated in the Zone deal announcement,

Zone's capabilities in application development, user experience and content strategy will enhance Cognizant's established digital interactive expertise in experience design, human science-driven insights, and analytics. With Zone, Cognizant will expand its capacity for delivering digital interactive solutions to a broader base of C-suite decision-makers throughout the UK and Europe.

Cognizant’s acquisition of NetCentric, which is a leading Adobe (ADBE) partner in Europe, will extend Cognizant’s capabilities within the Adobe Experience Cloud for its global brand clients.

As technology is increasingly central to enterprise marketing efforts, Cognizant is acquiring the necessary building blocks to improve its end-to-end offering value proposition for clients looking to obtain a full suite of digital marketing and technology services.

I expect to see more IT consulting companies acquire digital marketing firms to add this increasingly important piece to their offerings.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.