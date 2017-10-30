'New' Akzo Nobel

However, it also includes sizable bulk chemicalmanufacturing activities, so it is difficult to predict how the market will value it.

News broke on Friday that it is also discussing a merger with Axalta Coating Systems. This would probably take place after the disposal of Specialty Chemicals.

Akzo Nobel intends to dispose of its Specialty Chemicals business by April 2018. The structure of the transaction(s) is not yet known but will probably be a spin off.

When I became acquainted with Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:OTCQX:AKZOY) - then simply 'Akzo' - its products ranged from tire cord to toothpaste and contraceptives to chlorine. It owned cavernous salt mines, was one of the world's largest rayon producers and its headquarters was in Arnhem, not Amsterdam. Although it has made several important acquisitions since then, it has slimmed its manufacturing portfolio considerably. It is about to do so again.

With the release of its Q1 report, Akzo Nobel announced it will spin off or sell its non-coatings activities by April 2018. Details of the transaction have yet to be announced - its September 28 presentation made it clear that it would review all strategic options, from trade sale in parts to a spin off or IPO of the whole, but the deck accompanying its Q3 report three weeks later suggests that it has rejected the IPO option. At this stage, it is not known whether these businesses will be separated from paint and coatings as a unit, but I think this is most likely. For the purposes of discussion, I will assume they will remain one company. Akzo Nobel expects these businesses to attract € 8 to € 12 billion - i.e., 40% to 60% of its current market capitalization.

U.S. investors have had access to an Akzo Nobel-sponsored ADR for some years. It is likely, if the assets other than paint and coatings are spun off, that the Newco will receive at least similar treatment. According to last year's annual report, 48% of its shares were held in North America. The occasion of a spinoff would be appropriate for legacy Akzo Nobel and the Newco to seek a full U.S. listing. April 2018 is rapidly approaching, so transaction details should start to be forthcoming fairly soon. That valuation range can be expected to narrow as the they do. Meanwhile, it seems like a good time to review what is already known about what the two companies will look like.

Enter Axalta

As though this does not give shareholders enough to contemplate, it has meanwhile emerged in the press that Akzo Nobel and Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have opened merger talks. These are apparently in a very preliminary stage, and the Wall Street Journal reports that, if they proceed, the intention would be for Akzo Nobel to complete the disposal of its assets other than paint and coatings before the transaction closed. Axalta is a former du Pont (NYSE:DWDP) subsidiary that was sold to Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), which in turn brought it public in 2014. Before doing so, it apparently shopped it to Akzo Nobel, so Akzo Nobel's management is quite familiar with the company.

Paints and Coatings

Coatings World ranks Akzo Nobel as the world's number two paint and coatings manufacturer, after PPG (NYSE:PPG). Axalta is number seven:

In its reporting currency, Akzo Nobel's 2016 paint and coatings revenue was € 9.5 billion, of which 40% came from decorative paints and 60% from specialized coatings for everything from aircraft and ships to car re-finishing, beverage cans and washing machines.

Decorative paints contributed 32% of 2016 Akzo Nobel's combined paints and coatings EBIT and performance coatings contributed 68%. In terms of revenue, the fortunes of its performance coating activities have clearly been more favorable than those of decorative paints, but the comparison is even more dramatic in EBIT terms. By 2016, coatings margins were 13.4%, while despite a sharp earnings recovery after the disastrous collapse in 2012 as well as a decline in revenue, decorative paint margins were still only 9.3%.

Obviously, decorative paints has had its travails, which are not atypical of a cyclically-exposed industry that is more competitive and consequently more volatile than one might expect. Many people would think that the business is supported by fairly steady do-it-yourself demand. However, roughly 60% of paint volume is sold to professionals, so demand is more closely tied to new construction and commercial property rental trends than to homeowners' decorative whims. Nevertheless, the first nine months of 2017 saw further improvement, with revenues up 1.3% year-on-year and EBIT margins of 9.8%.

Although it is obviously more closely exposed to the industrial cycle, coatings is a more stable business both in terms of revenue and margins. Some customer groups are highly cyclical - notably shipbuilders - but much industrial demand (even for marine coatings) is for routine maintenance that cannot be postponed indefinitely. Further, a number of product categories such as coatings for metal food containers are largely acyclical, and in general, coatings are so broadly used that demand for them might be considered a proxy for global economic growth.

Akzo Nobel bolstered its position in coatings by purchasing BASF's (OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY) € 280 million revenue Industrial Coatings business, a deal that closed in December 2016. This strengthened its already world #1 position in coil and powder coatings, which together account for about half of its total coatings revenue. This acquisition contributed much of coatings' nine-month, 3.2% revenue increase. Performance coatings saw EBIT margins decline slightly to 12.1%, due to weakness in its high margin marine coatings business, raw material cost increases and the costs of integrating the BASF assets.

Paints and Coatings plus Axalta

Acquiring Axalta would expand Akzo Nobel's total paint and coatings business by about 40%, tilting it even more toward specialized coatings, in this case primarily for vehicles. Including its large re-finishing business, 82% of Axalta's 2016 revenue related to vehicles, with the remainder addressing a variety of industrial coatings applications. Their geographic spread is somewhat different from that of Akzo Nobel's coatings activities, but perhaps not enough so to avoid forced disposals at the hands of competition authorities.

Assuming the acquisition went through without any forced disposals and allowing for the BASF purchase as well, the revenue split of the post-merger company would be about 29% decorative paints and 72% performance coatings. Even allowing for a charge related to its Venezuelan activities, Axalta was not as profitable as Akzo Nobel's consolidated paints and coatings businesses in 2016 − adjusted EBIT margin was 11.4%.

It is unlikely that an Akzo Nobel/Axalta combination could avoid concessions to competition regulators. In particular, auto refinishing contributed 41% of Axalta's 2016 revenue, accounting, I estimate, for about 21% of the relevant world market. It is unlikely that Akzo Nobel would be allowed to retain all of its existing auto refinishing activities as well as these. In light of its BASF acquisition, it is also unlikely that Akzo Nobel would be able to retain all of Axalta's coil activities.

The Wall Street Journal suggests that any transaction between these companies would be at little or no premium − what is rather misleadingly called a "merger of equals." There would be no 'equality' in this merger: Akzo Nobel's paint and coatings revenue is 2½ times the size of Axalta, its business is more diversified and more profitable. Akzo Nobel's shareholders are unlikely to be favorable to paying much of a premium over Axalta's current $8.1 billion market capitalization. News of a possible merger caused Axalta's shares to jump 17% on Friday. This is likely to be all the premium that Axalta shareholders will get, if they do even that well.

Interestingly, Akzo Nobel's price also rose on Friday, admittedly by a more modest 0.7%.

If, as it expects, Akzo Nobel's specialty chemical business realizes 40% to 60% of its current market capitalization, then its rump paint and coatings business would be valued between 96% and 145% of Axalta's capitalization at the Friday close. This, I suppose, is the rough 'equality' that the transaction, should it go forward, will involve.

Newco

These businesses are called Specialty Chemicals, but some of them are not terribly special. Chloralkali activities, which Akzo Nobel calls Industrial Chemicals, are based on Akzo's traditional business in salt. It ranges across products from table salt and bulk inorganics such as chlorine, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid to carbon tet and some basic chlorinated organics. Together these commodity-like products contribute 25% of specialty chemical revenue and they are manufactured and sold almost exclusively - 90% − within the EMEA region.

Other segments produce bulk chemicals as well: for instance sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide. Surprisingly little of this output is consumed internally, which should be reassuring to investors: these businesses stand or fall on their competitiveness without internal subsidy. The relatively small volume of them which Akzo Nobel itself consumes indicates the major economies of scale it must achieve in order to be competitive. Although these products are primarily sold to other chemical manufacturers, almost all of them have widespread uses. And some of them are sold directly to customers outside the chemical industry and even to consumers.

So making a good business of even these commodity-like products is largely a matter of producing them efficiently. Akzo Nobel does not break out specialty chemical earnings by segment, but obviously, its aggregate business is comfortably profitable, which implies that its bulk chemical businesses are at least adequately so:

Note that Akzo Nobel has been adjusting its specialty chemical product portfolio, which explains some of the decline in revenue (notably in Pulp and Performance Chemicals) and change of mix that it has experienced. This, of course, also accounts for some of the improvement in margins over the last five years.

In contrast to Industrial Chemicals, none of the other Newco business segments are especially concentrated on Europe:

Pulp and Performance Chemicals (especially peroxides) and Surface Chemistry (surfactants for oil drilling, detergents, etc.; fuel additives) are predominantly American businesses. Functional chemicals (additives and catalysts for plastics; ethylene oxide and derivatives) is more geographically balanced. But I suspect that, in EBIT terms, more additives and catalysts in the American mix means that the Americas again bulk large.

Here and there among these businesses are some truly unique, high margin specialties. Expandable microspheres, metalorganics, chromatography media, pesticide adjuvants, formulations used in skin care, micronutrients, catalysts and additives all command high margins. Several are seeing rapidly expanding application. These are what is truly 'special' about specialty chemicals, which commanded the bulk of Akzo Nobel's € 363 million research budget last year, which absorbed 2.6% of revenue.

Nevertheless, Akzo Nobel still finds it attractive to invest in even the most basic of bulk chemicals - another indication that it can do so remuneratively. Last year it launched a joint venture salt production facility in Spain for which it has high expectations. Specialty Chemicals absorbed 56% of Akzo Nobel's CAPEX last year, despite the fact that it has been building a very large, state-of-the-art decorative paints factory in northern England.

Akzo Nobel Plus Axalta; Newco

The combination of Akzo Nobel would be the world's largest paint and coatings business, or just shy of it. Even so, it would have a worldwide market share of something under 15%. This industry has been consolidating rapidly, but remains fragmented. Although particular product niches may be quite concentrated, there are large portions of the industry where consolidating acquisitions by industry leaders are still possible from a regulatory standpoint. In particular, leaders such as PPG have been acquiring in emerging markets, and are likely to continue to.

"New" Akzo Nobel would almost certainly participate in future consolidation, most likely in the decorative paints segment. It has not presence in U.S. decorative paints, thanks to its sale of Glidden to PPG in 2013, which could only be repaired by acquisition. There are several medium-sized producers that would be natural candidates. Imitating PPG's strategy in emerging markets is also a possibility. And inevitably, given the diversity of protective coatings markets, there are niches where Akzo Nobel could still make acquisitions. Few if any of these would be large, but could be high margin and/or rapidly growing opportunities. The company's valuation after the disposal and assuming the merger would probably be in the region of 18X 2018 earnings, slightly higher than the consensus on Akzo Nobel as currently configured.

Newco would join the growing ranks of independent specialty chemical companies. The trend toward their deconsolidation from larger owners seen over the last few years reverses a trend toward consolidation that has been in place since the 1970s. From a valuation perspective, it will probably attract less excitement than the DowDuPont spin off that is expected sometime in the next eighteen months. Investors seem to be puzzled about how to value these companies. Being the more profitable end of the business, one would think that specialty chemicals should trade at a premium to paint and coatings, but that is by no means guaranteed. A value somewhat in excess of the 16.6X 2018 consensus at which Clariant (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLZNY) is trading or Huntsman's (NYSE:HUN) 14.3X 2018 consensus seems reasonable and appropriate, assuming the Newco goes public as a single unit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.