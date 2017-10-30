BKN - More Quality Munis At A Discount?

The fund currently yields a 4.98% distribution and is trading at a discount of 6.39% to its Net Asset Value.

Over the past few weeks we have been discussing more and more subscriber requests as more members feel comfortable asking to cover their holdings.

Over the past few weeks we have been discussing more and more subscriber requests as more members feel comfortable asking to cover their holdings.

Today I want to take a look at the BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN), a quality focused municipal bond fund whose discount to NAV has recently opened up to meaningful levels.

Let's take a look!

Fund Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Managers: Michael Kalinoski (May 26, 2017), Walter O'Connor (October 1st, 2006)

AUM: $399 million in investment exposure, $273 million common assets

Historical Style: Investment Grade Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income exempt from regular Federal income tax through investment in investment grade municipal obligations.

Number of Holdings: 226

Current Yield: 4.98% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: 2/26/1993

Fees: .88% Base Expense + .95% Interest Expense, 1.83% Total Expense (As of last annual report)

Discount to NAV: 6.39%

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

BlackRock does a pretty bad job "pitching" their fund aside the idea that this is a federally tax free municipal bond fund which invests in quality municipal debt securities.

Perhaps the best sales pitch for the fund today for retail investors is that the fund is a 5 star rated by Morningstar.

Source: BlackRock Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund has a fairly nimble strategy allowing it to invest wherever it feels in both the capital stack and geography. The fund may also invest in options, both for stock replications or generating income through writing covered calls.

Source: BlackRock Website

The Portfolio

As of the last update the fund has been fully invested and as per YCharts is currently net short cash due to the fund's Tender Bonds and hedges.

Source: YCharts

Unlike most closed end funds in this space, this CEF does play in the futures space for both, hedging rates and some potential capital gains. As of the last update, there is about $30 million in such derivatives exposure.

The fund is fairly well diversified with the top 10 holdings of the fund representing just under 15% of the fund.

Source: BlackRock Website

Looking at the sector allocations allocations shows us a fairly well diversified portfolio. Most of the fund is revenue backed however there is just about 20% of the fund's holdings which are in either State or Local GO's. (General Obligations)

Source: BlackRock Website

Looking at the quality of the portfolio gives us a fund with more than 75% in A or rated better securities or 92.42% in BBB or better.

Source: BlackRock Website

The fund is certainly high quality however it is slightly lower than our last municipal CEF, the Legg Mason Partners Municipal Trust (MNP). MNP had more than 80.62% rated A or better and 95.95% rated BBB or better.

On the flip side, BKN is better rated than other funds which we looked at, (PMO) which was only 68% rated A or better and 85.43% BBB or better, and the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA) which is 69.6% A or better and 89.51% BBB or better.

Looking at the state exposure gives us a fund which has 12.55% allocated to California, the top state holding. New York, New Jersey, and Texas round out the top 5.

Source: BlackRock Website

Illinois is the 6th largest state so let's take a look.

From the latest Annual report we find the detailed holdings report which shows us the $21 million in Illinois exposure.

Source: BKN Annual Report

Only 1 million of it is in the State of Illinois general obligation bonds. The rest of the exposure is revenue backed and/or insured. As far as IL exposure, I would feel quite okay with it.

Over the last few weeks we have been discussing the importance of maturities and reinvestment risk in today's environment of rising short term rates and declining long term rates.

From BlackRock we can see that about 90% of the fund's holdings have a maturity of 10 years or longer. This is certainly good for those who are concerned with reinvestment risk in a lower interest rate environment.

Source: BlackRock Website

We do however have to also consider the call exposure.

Even though the bonds may have a longer term maturity, many bonds have optional call dates where the issuer has the ability to call their bonds for a specified price.

Just 36% of the bonds have call dates in the next 5 years.

About half of the fund has call exposure 5 years from now or later and about 10% of the fund is non-callable.

Source: BlackRock Website

Looking at the portfolio more broadly we can see the fund's effective duration is more than 12.39 years.

Source: BlackRock Website

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates the fund's NAV should decline about 12.39%. This is on the higher side for a municipal CEF. MNP for instance has an effective duration of 9.84 years.

We would have to follow this in the future, either BlackRock also expects the longer term interest rates to continue declining and wants to be long exposure or simply this is the price for going further higher quality.

Leverage

Unlike the past few municipal closed end funds which we looked at BKN is levered.

The fund currently has about $158 million in leverage exposure which it derives from multiple sources.

The major source of leverage of the fund is the issuence of the Variable Market Term Preferred shares, or VMTP shares.

The fund currently has $125.9 million in such exposure.

Source: BlackRock Annual Report

VMTP shares are a little different from most preferreds. This type of a preferred has a fixed term with a termination date when the shares have to be either redeemed or repurchased. Alternatively they can be extended.

The current shares have their next maturity on January 2nd, 2019.

Source: BlackRock Annual Report

Like other municipal CEF leverage, these preferreds have their interest rate based on a spread over the SIFMA Municipal Swap Index. The fund's average expense for the year ending April 30th, 2017 was 1.74%.

Source: BlackRock Annual Report

Below is a chart showing the index. It is currently a tad over .91%. What that tells me is that the spread over the index is likely in the 1% range.

Source: SIFMA/Bloomberg

As with other CEFs it will be important to monitor this. If you have not done so already, please read our latest CEF School article, "Those Pesky Rates, Why CEF Investors Need To Care."

In short, rising interest rates will do two things, first they will increase the fund's overall expenses and secondly, they will lower the available net investment income and in turn the distribution.

The second way the fund gets leverage is through the use of Tender Option Bonds. We have discussed this form of leverage previously but if you are not familiar with it, here is an explanation from BlackRock.

Source: BlackRock Annual Report

As of April 30th the fund had about $30 million in such exposure at a rate of 1.31%.

Source: BlackRock Annual Report

Overall, the leverage is what it is. It uses structures which are common to quality municipal bond funds although the interest rate spreads on the preferred are seeming a tad higher than what I would have liked to see.

Going forward we may continue to see the leverage expenses rise based on the SIFMA rates and it is one thing that investors can follow to get a future sense of where the fund may be heading.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 4.98% and is trading at a discount of 6.39% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Like many CEFs, the fund was hit in Q4 2016. The fund's NAV has recovered the majority of the Q4 losses though throughout this year.

The price per share movement has also been volatile with the fund trading at both small discounts to NAV and like today, a noteworthy discount.

This action seems to suggest a pretty good fund to buy and sell based on the discount to NAV.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both sizable discounts of 10% or more or prior to 2005 or ridiculous premiums from 2005 and leading up to the GFC.

Source: CEF Connect

There are certain fund companies that really push their CEFs and thus have a propensity to trade at premiums for some time. One of those sponsors is BlackRock. As such, based on this alone, BKN is attractive as throughout time, there are pressures for it to be at premiums.

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 5.26%. The price per share increased .82% while the NAV increased 4.33%. This shows us that the fund's discount to NAV has opened up about 3.5% since the start of the year.

BKN data by YChartsOver the last year the fund has brought investors a 1.66% total loss. The price per share decreased 8.35% while the NAV is down only 4.5%. BKN data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks, including a few CEFs which we have looked at previously.

Let's take a look at the fund against the iShares National Muni Fund (MUB), the largest muni CEF, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Income Fund (NEA), the Nuveen Select Tax Free Fund (NXP), the Legg Mason Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP), and the Delaware National Muni Fund (VFL).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

BKN Total Return Price data by YChartsYear to date we can clearly see the fund has been a laggard. While it has returned a positive 5.26% it has come in behind the pack of other municipal CEFs, including the unlevered (NXP), which has been the top performer year to date.

To find out if this is really bad performance or mispricing we have to look at the NAV performance.

BKN Net Asset Value data by YCharts

And there we go. The fund has been a solid performer. with the second best NAV gain, just short of the largest CEF, the Nuveen AMt-Free Quality Muni CEF.

Over the course of the year the fund has been the worst performer being the only fund with a negative total return. It has also lagged for most of the year.

BKN Total Return Price data by YChartsOn an NAV basis the fund is the worst performer as well however, unlike the YTD basis. BKN Net Asset Value data by YChartsOver the last 3 years the fund continues its lackluster performance achieving 14.79% total return. Keep in mind, this was driven largely by the discount opening up over the last year.

BKN Total Return Price data by YChartsLooking back over 5 years the fund does do better, coming in 2nd in our comparison, achieving an 18.74% total return.

BKN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Being a fund with a longer term track record we can see some 10 year numbers.

Over the last 10 years the fund comes in in the middle of the pack between the Delaware National Muni CEF (VFL) and the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA). A few percentage points behind is the unlevered (NXP) with the Legg Mason Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) being the top performer and the unlevered ETF (MUB) coming in last.

BKN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Overall the fund has done okay, nothing outstanding, but nothing in the long term that would make me avoid it.

Bottom Line

BlackRock has been a good CEF sponsor and is fairly transparent, giving investors the information they are looking for.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently worth serious consideration with a discount of over 6% and a yield right around 5% which on a tax equivalent basis is around 8%.

The current discount is better than the average over the last year and is actually near the 52 week lows.

Source: CEF Connect

The discount is also better than what you would find for the fund over the last 1, 3 and 5 years.

Source: CEF Connect

Bottom line, the fund is a quality national muni CEF trading at above average discounts. Long term tax free investors and CEF traders who buy and sell funds based on discounts should take note. *Taking the risks which we outlined into consideration.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at BlackRock - BKN Website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.