MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Flat As Company Prepares For Q2 Conference Call

MannKind (MNKD) investors have seen a lot of action and volatility in the stock, but sales of Afrezza have now been pretty flat for 3 consecutive weeks. For the week ending October 20th Afrezza scripts came in at just above 400, putting a bit of a stall in sales traction. Meanwhile, MannKind has announced that it will be hosting its Q3 conference call on November 7, 2017. Much of the financial information related to Q3 has already been released, so the call will likely focus on what the company is planning on doing in 2018 rather than addressing what appears to be a guidance miss in the second half of 2017.

On a quarter over quarter basis we can now see the impacts of having scripts stall. Sales in Q4 of 2017 are now pacing just 21% better than what was delivered in Q3. Seeing an increase of 21% when magnitudes higher are needed is not how a company will impress the street. The sales this past week also demonstrate that refills remain a concern. Subsidized Afrezza to get people to try is a great thing. There seems to be an lingering issue of people continuing on the drug once the freebies are up.

The year over year data has much better optics on its face. Sales in Q4 of 2017 are pacing 51% better than what was delivered in Q4 of 2016. The numbers lose some luster when you realize that we are discussing low numbers, but a savvy management team can at least wade through a presentation with some positives to sell the street.

Some investors feel that the new FDA label will be an impetus for stronger sales growth going forward. Some investors feel that the new label will not drive sales enough. In my opinion, as I have stated previously, the new label needs the support of a stronger marketing campaign if there is a chance of seeing the required traction to impress the street. The chart below shows how Sanofi had very good traction when it initially launched Afrezza. This type of vertical growth is what is minimally needed in my opinion to set the stage for strongly supported equity growth. What investors want to do is assess the launch pad that is being created now and see whether or not Q1 of 2018 is setting up to have a shot at replicating that trajectory.

As long time readers know, I produce projections for scripts, sales, and cash. In Q3, the projections I made turned out to be very accurate on all fronts. What we are seeing in script sales is closely mirroring what I had projected months ago. Actual sales are tracking along the middle of my projection range, and the middle projection is what I use to do my revenue and cash estimates. With Q4 of 2018, I have not yet seen any compelling reason to make an adjustment to my projections.

MannKind guidance for the second half of 2017 is going to be an interesting subject in the weeks ahead. When the company issued its guidance I stated that it did what it had to present the optics that the company had confidence for the given time period. I understand why the company did what it did, but now that decision will come home to roost. In my opinion the high level of guidance offered by MannKind is clearly a pipe dream at this stage. The company is also in danger of missing the low end of its guidance. In my opinion the company should "come clean" on this projected miss in the Q3 call. The company may decide to "gloss over" this projected miss, which I feel would be a mistake. I feel it is better to take the pain now and present why Q1 will be better than to take the pain in Q1 when you are trying to ensure a positive story.

The next chart simply overlays my projections and MannKind guidance. This should give readers some perspective.

Script sales ultimately convert into gross revenue, and gross revenue ultimately converts to net revenue. I track my projections for net revenue, and MannKind's guidance in the chart below. My projections are all within striking distance of the actual performance, while the actual sales are well short of meeting any MannKind guidance.

The cash situation at MannKind remains a central cloud despite the recent moves. The recent actions punted on $10 million that was due in October, and pushed out a debt payment that was due in Q3 of 2018. Essentially the company has another $10 million to work with at the cost of dilution of shares in early 2018. Thus, instead of finishing 2017 with $42 million in cash, the company will finish 1017 with about $52 million. Please don't get me wrong, this is progress. What I am saying is that more progress is still needed. Until a cash overhang is not a matter of months away, it will remain and issue to the street. I estimate that the company finished the week of October 20th with $72.7 million in cash, $10 million of which is in an escrow account for Deerfield pending the dilution with shares.

This week I am adding a chart that illustrates some cash commitments over the next 12 months. This chart will make it crystal clear why there is still a cash overhang. This chart does not include debt interest payments. As stated, I believe that the company will start off 2018 with about $52 million in cash. The commitments over the next 12 months or so add up to $42 million ($32 million if dilution is used to pay $10 million to Deerfield in January). I offer this so that readers understand why it is my opinion that the cash runway is not extended as far as some think, and why I feel that the company is still working against the clock in terms of a timeline to substantially ramp up sales.

The bottom line remains pretty much the same. MannKind is still a speculative play where active traders remain at the advantage. In my opinion the label of a speculative play simply means that investors should be very careful in terms of how much of their portfolio is dedicated to MannKind. Even the most risk tolerant of savvy investors might have 10% dedicated to an equity like this, while those being more conservative might play an equity like this with 1% of their portfolio. The number of shares that would be naturally short on this equity has increased as a result of the recent financial moves. This should not go unnoticed by investors, but oft does. Stay Tuned!

