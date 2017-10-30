GDP Growth Shows 2.3 Percent, Year-Over-Year Expansion In Third Quarter

The growth of labor productivity still is a drag on the economy and will not be improved through fiscal policies such as tax reform and monetary expansion.

The compound annual rate of growth of the economy since the end of the Great Recession is now at 2.2 percent, good but still lower than desired.

US economy grew at a 2.3 percent rate of growth, year-over-year, in third quarter of 2017 up from 2.2 percent in the second quarter and 1.2 percent one year ago.

The United States economy grew by 2.3 percent from the third quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2017.

This is up from 2.2 percent growth in the second quarter and 1.3 percent growth one year earlier.

The headlines are filled with the fact that from the second quarter of 2017, the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.0 percent. This is down slightly from the 3.0 annual growth rate the economy achieved in the second quarter - quarter-over-quarter.

Growth in the United States is certainly up - but, not necessarily by the inflated numbers reported in terms of quarterly increases, multiplied by 4.

The compound annual rate of growth of the United States economy for the eight years and one quarter of the current recovery, taking place since the end of the Great Recession in the second quarter of 2009 is 2.2 percent.

The United States economy has posted some year-over-year growth rates during this period of expansion, the last one coming in the second quarter of 2015, when the rate of growth was 3.3 percent.

The highest year-over-year rate of growth in the current recovery came in the first quarter of 2015, and that was 3.8 percent.

Obviously, one could imagine the excitement of the analyst’s community when this latter figure was posted. These “green shoots” coming five years and three quarters after the Great Recession ended gathered quite a bit of headlines as analysts saw the growth rate of the economy reproducing some of the growth rates produced over the past four or five decades.

Well, the euphoria wilted away with the return of reality.

And, I believe that it will drift away again in the current situation.

Consumer spending still seems to be a major component of the recovery, just as former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and current Chair Janet Yellen planned. The stock market “wealth effect” is apparently producing consumption spending just as the models predicted.

However, the expansion elsewhere has been nowhere as strong…or, as steady.

Many economists, myself included, believe that the problem stems from the supply side and is connected with the failure of labor productivity to increase. The growth of labor productivity has been very near, running sometimes near zero.

And, the growth of labor productivity is a longer-term problem and cannot be expanded by “wealth effects” or fiscal or monetary stimulus. Unless the Congress and the president start focusing on what needs to be done in this area, the economic growth of the United States, I fear, will continue to be tepid.

As for now, let’s not get too excited about the quarterly growth numbers - multiplied by 4 - and concentrate on what the economy really needs to produce faster economic growth in the future. Unfortunately, these needs will not be satisfied by politicians just focusing on how they are going to get re-elected in the next election.

