GasLog Partners From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

However, it is priced quite a bit above par currently, which might require careful consideration before placing a bid.

Better yet, I offers a preferred we might consider as a reasonably safe investment.

While going through my mail I came across an SA notice of a recent GasLog Partners' (NYSE:GLOP) CEO Andy Orekar on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript.

In which CEO, Andy Orekar's opening statement peaked my interest, concerning the possibility of a preferred investment in this company.

Turning to slide three, you can see our highlights. In the third quarter, we've continued 100% utilization across our fleet. We delivered our highest ever results for revenue, EBITDA, and distributable cash flow and today we are declaring our fourth consecutive quarterly distribution increase. Our distribution now stands at $0.5175 per unit or $2.07 on an annualized basis, which represents growth of 1.5% from the second quarter and 8.3% from the third quarter of 2016. Even at this increased distribution level, our coverage ratio for the quarter was 1.2 times.

Therefore, for those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a GLOP preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type GLOP in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that GLOP is a partnership that IPO'd 5/6/14 and operates and acquires LNG carriers for LNG transportation under long-term charters of 5-years or more.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that GLOP offers a single preferred sporting an 8.625% coupon rate.

Let's click on GLOP-A

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. The company will suffer sanctions and/or restrictions during the time the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

I also like it because it is fixed to floating rate, which helps insulate it from the effects of interest rate hikes.

These shares are callable on 6/15/27 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 9 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.15625, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.5390625 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 5/8/17, these shares were unrated by Moodys and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer. Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how GLOP performed over the past 2-years. As far as I'm concerned, it has performed well, rising in price from $17.89 on 11/2/15 to its current $24.05.

Furthermore, for the past 3-years, as shown in the above screenshot, DividendInvestor.com illustrates that GLOP has consistently increased its common dividend year over year. This is apparently a very healthy canary in the coal mine.

Therefore, I believe this company faces no imminent existential threat and a preferred investment might be considered. But let's decide about that after I've had the opportunity to run the numbers below.

Let's take a peek at AI's Finviz financial highlights.



Its market cap is $951.18 million. It earned $79.40 million on sales of $259.60 million. Its B/S value is $18.11 and D/E a manageable 1.30. YTD is has gained 17.18% in value.

Now let's consider a preferred investment in this company. The following screenshot is taken from MarketWatch.

Uggh, The price of $1.35 above par value gives me pause, but let's run the numbers.

2.15625/26.35 = 8.18% yield

Because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I'm going to leave the decision whether or not to invest in this preferred at this price entirely up to you, but with some words of advice.

I like the yield, which is good for nine plus years. It's also backed by a relatively stable company at least at present. However, I have no way of knowing how the future LNG market will be, which might negatively or positively affect this company's future fortunes. Be advised that if you hold this preferred until called you will suffer a capital loss of that $1.35 you paid above par, thereby, reducing your YTC somewhat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.