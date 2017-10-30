Puerto Rico Fears Provide Opening To Buy Assured Guaranty

It has been just over a month since hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico. Sadly, much of the island is still without power and hundreds have lost their lives due to the devastation. Since the hurricane hit, there has been a steady diet of negative news in relation to the Puerto Rican debt that is in the bankruptcy-like process outlined by PROMESA, and in turn, the bond insurance companies such as Assured Guaranty (AGO). While things might look bad in the present, I’m exceptionally optimistic on the future for the island of Puerto Rico, the people of Puerto Rico, and those that have been supportive of the Commonwealth over the last several decades, such as AGO. In this article, I’m going to discuss the situation in Puerto Rico and a go into a little bit about AGO. I’ll plan on updating the investment thesis further after the company reports earnings this week.

Puerto Rico has been a political hotbed over the last several years. It’s socialist and admittedly corrupt government that has been in power over the last two decades, has run the economy into the ground, to the detriment of its citizens. While many commentators discuss the inherent disadvantages, the commonwealth faces in comparisons to states, one must not forget that they don’t pay federal income taxes. Therefore, silly debt per capita presentations that omit the Federal debt responsibility of mainland domiciled citizens are misleading. Similarly, when commentators talk about the relatively high price of electricity Puerto Rico pays in relation to the mainland, it is rarely mentioned that their rates are actually cheaper than most of the other islands around them, or even Hawaii. A perfect example of the misallocation of resources that has occurred is the dismal condition of PREPA, the island’s electric utility. Despite having accessed roughly $9 billion of debt capital and its monopoly position in the island, the infrastructure was dilapidated and inefficient far prior to the hurricane. Many of the financial problems of the island stem from a lack of tax collections and bloated cost structures. One might question why the commonwealth has not previously privatized at least some of its public utilities as many municipalities have done. Clearly, the government has not been doing a great job of it, and the recent $300MM PREPA contract with an obscure and inexperienced firm called Whitefish is just another reason why there has to be fundamental changes in the governance of these entities so that they serve the people of Puerto Rico. These firms should not be used as a tool to extol patronage privileges to bureaucrats.

Congress has already taken the drastic step of creating the PROMESA legislation, which is literally a way to address the restructuring of debts. While it is certain that the horrendous hurricane will have very negative short-term impacts on the economy of Puerto Rico, the long-term outlook is much brighter. Firstly, the United States has a history of rebuilding bigger, better, and stronger. We aren’t going to abandon our fellow citizens of the commonwealth in their time of need. Congress is already taking steps in providing federal grants and loans to the commonwealth. Like in any disaster, much of the building costs will be paid by the property & casualty insurers with exposure to the island. Remember that P&C and bond insurers are two very different types of companies. President Trump and Congress seem to have a good understanding that it doesn’t make sense just to build Puerto Rico back to where it was, but to build a better Puerto Rico. One obvious area of improvement would be to privatize and strengthen PREPA, to take it away from the inefficient management of the government of the commonwealth. While 2017 is going to be a clear problem, Puerto Rico manufacturers are actually forecasting strong growth in fiscal 2018 as the rebuild takes place.

There is this pervasive dialogue that Puerto Rico won’t be able to recover from the hurricane, in direct contrast to what we see elsewhere. We have always rebuilt and hopefully this hurricane is the catalyst to more responsible governance and efficiency, in areas such as tax collections, billing, and prudent financial management.

I believe that the biggest negative catalyst to the bond insurance stocks and Puerto Rico credits over the last few weeks, has been the idea that Congress should write legislation to wipe out Puerto Rico’s debt. Ever since ancient Rome, populists have proposed debt wipeouts to gain voters favor. Fortunately, western civilization has emerged under the foundation of the rule of law. Specifically, in the United States Constitution, our founders included the Fifth Amendment known as the Takings Clause. This states that “private property shall not be taken for public use, without just compensation.” How is Congress, having already taken the drastic step that is PROMESA, going to radically infringe upon creditors Constitutional rights to bailout a corrupt and inept government? Are they going to magically wipe away the debt for all troubled municipalities that undergo a natural disaster? Is the benefit of wiping out this debt worth the hundreds of billions of dollars in additional financing costs that responsible municipalities would incur, or the lack of faith in constitutional rights that would ensue?

I find it a sign of the times that some of the same celebrities and politicians that now idolize Alexander Hamilton for being an immigrant that reached the greatest heights due to his talent and perseverance, are the ones that believe the government should just magically wipeout the debt of “vultures.” Firstly, many of the bonds are held by Puerto Ricans and muni-bond fund investors via mutual funds. During the American Revolution, speculators bought U.S. bonds for pennies on the dollar, often from soldiers desperate for liquidity. After the revolution, there was extensive debate as to whether these debts should be honored or not given that many were bought from distressed sellers by speculators. Alexander Hamilton, with his expertise in British law and the immense success that property rights bring, realized that the debt should be paid in full, as this would provide the United States with the essential element for growth, access to capital markets. A truly Hamiltonian solution would likely be the adoption of Puerto Rico as a state for the assumption of Puerto Rico’s debts by the Federal Government. I am not advocating this, nor do I believe it is likely, but it is impossible to understate how important the Takings Clause is to the beautiful engine that powers this great U.S. economy.

Not all of Puerto Rico’s debt is the same, yet you wouldn’t know that if you just read the news. Large portions of it are secured by specific revenues. In municipal bankruptcy cases across the country, liens and pledges have been honored, providing for very strong recoveries on revenue bonds. While Puerto Rico is in a tough situation undisputedly, Detroit, and Jefferson County during the Great Recession, were no utopias. Secured debts can take haircuts in a restructuring but ultimately that should be based on the amount of debt that the revenues can support. Some of the revenue bonds such as the highway bonds, have a “clawback” provision. This allows the government to clawback revenues for the specific reason of paying deficient principal and interest on the GO debt. The revenues are there for strong recoveries on PREPA, the highways, and COFINA, to expect strong recoveries. The other primary exposure for the bond insurance companies outside of revenue bonds, are general obligation bonds of the commonwealth. These have the highest constitutional protections and payments are supposed to come before any non-essential expenses, including employee salaries.

One major problem is the Oversight Board. This Board was created to instill fiscal discipline on the island and to ensure that essential tasks like creating audited financial statements are completed. PROMESA specifically states that liens and pledges should be honored, and it mandates that the commonwealth must have access to capital markets after the restructuring. The Oversight Board has taken a very creditor unfriendly stance and has lowballed the amounts available for creditor payments in the fiscal plans that they are submitting. One of the most egregious examples is that in the fiscal plan for the commonwealth certified by the Oversight Board, the Board did not account for any Medicaid funding from the U.S. The Board justified this by saying that the funding was not a certainty, yet the Trump administration’s FY 2018 budget proposal allowed for $1.59 billion. The plan also included a $600MM slush fund for miscellaneous overages. Because of the hurricane, the fiscal plan is going to be reworked and while there will certainly be additional expenses tied to hurricane relief, a more comprehensive accounting of actual revenues should be beneficial to recoveries. If the Board continues to act the same way as it has been, it would be up to Judge Laura Swain to enforce the law.

At a recent price of $36.54, Assured Guaranty is priced with extreme pessimism, mostly tied to Puerto Rico drama. AGO has over $12 billion in claims paying resources, which is more than enough to deal with its $4.937 billion of net par Puerto Rico exposure, most of which is to the highest quality credits. AGO could easily handle its average total Puerto Rico debt service payments over the next decade purely with its annual investment income of over $400MM. Remember that during the Financial Crisis, several of the bond insurers that were not as strong as AGO is now, were paying a few billion out each year on structured finance and RMBS claims. AGO only has to make payments when interest and principal become due and is at no risk of ever being accelerated, so there are absolutely no liquidity issues whatsoever.

While haircuts will certainly occur, AGO has very strong legal protections on its positions and has as a great deal of experience dealing with bankrupt municipalities. Going back a few years to Detroit is a very helpful example. As Mark Palmer of BTIG wrote “Detroit’s emergency manager Kevyn Orr, first offered 20 cents of the dollar to holders of unlimited general obligation (UTGO) bonds before reducing the offer to 15 cents. After going through the judicial process and asserting their rights under the bond indentures and liens underlying their exposures, Detroit UTGO holders including AGO and MBI settled for 74 cents of the dollar.” Several years after the peak of the Detroit crisis, some analysts tend to look at that situation with more optimistic glasses. GM (GM) and Chrysler had just gone bankrupt and jobs were fleeing the city with amazing rapidity. Detroit is rebounding as will Puerto Rico, with its beautiful beaches, culture and weather.

AGO ended the 2nd quarter of 2017 with an operating book value per share of $54.34 and an adjusted book value per share of $73.48. When you examine the balance sheet, you’ll find that the largest liability is a $3.748 billion unearned premium reserve. This is my favorite type of liability, as the company already has the money and can invest the float over many years. The loss and loss adjustment expense reserve was $1.268 billion. AGO remained profitable throughout the Financial Crisis and through the bankruptcies of Jefferson County, Stockton and Detroit. As you can see from the table below, AGO has earned well over $1 billion in pretax profits each of the last 4 years and the company is exceptionally healthy. Net debt service outstanding has dropped from just under $700 billion at year-end 2013, to about $436 billion. The company’s overall insurance portfolio is of a very high quality. The net par outstanding to qualified statutory capital ratios dropped form 71:1, to 37:1 over the same time.

It is clearly difficult to predict precisely what will happen with Puerto Rico, but under any scenario AGO should be in good shape. The company’s management under Dominic Frederico has a long history of appropriately reserving for both credit and legal uncertainties. Under the extreme case where losses are $2 billion more than currently, reserved, the after-tax impact would be roughly $1.4 billion. Based on about 120MM shares outstanding, the hit to adjusted book value would be about $11.66. The company has been growing its adjusted book value by $6 or $7 per share on average over the last 4 years and is well-placed to continue to do so via accretive stock buybacks and retained earnings. Everyone should want to see a strong Puerto Rico and although the hurricane was a tremendous tragedy, hopefully it will set the stage for a true rebuilding of a better Puerto Rico. No matter what, Assured Guaranty continues to help municipalities obtain lower cost access to capital markets and protects bondholders with its insurance. While the short-term is clearly murky, the long-term should be very good for shareholders of AGO, willing to endure the current negative news cycle.

Source: AGO 2nd quarter 2017 Operating Supplement

Because AGO is a full tax payer, any losses on its Puerto Rico exposures will be tax deductible.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.