Bluegreen Vacations Files For $100 Million Timeshare Management IPO

Bluegreen is transitioning its business model from an asset-heavy one to a more capital-light, services approach, hoping to differentiate itself and generate better returns.

The firm sells timeshare interests and related services to customers and facility owners.

Bluegreen Vacations has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) has filed an S-1 registration statement to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO.

Bluegreen sells deeded timeshare vacation ownership interests to consumers for its network of resorts located in popular destinations as well as third-party owned facilities.

Management has moved the firm from an asset-based approach to a capital-light service business, which may be an interesting niche in the rebounding timeshare industry.

Company

Boca Raton-based Bluegreen’s predecessor entity was founded in 1966 by Harry Patten but didn’t enter the vacation ownership industry until 1994.

It was a public company listed on the NYSE from 1986 to 2013 when it was taken private for $150 million by Woodbridge Holdings, a wholly-owned portfolio company of private equity firm BBX Capital (BBX), then known as BFC Capital.

Management is headed by Shawn Pearson, who has been with the firm since February 2017 and was previously CEO of Renin, a maker of home improvement products that is also a portfolio company of BBX Capital.

Bluegreen has two major marketing partnerships - with Bass Pro Shops and Choice Hotels. It also has ‘special relationships’ with Tanger Outlets, Premium Outlets, and Boyne Mountain as well as advertising at racing, golf, and food events where prospective clients tend to congregate.

Business

Bluegreen is in the business of selling vacation ownership interests [VOIs] to consumers, ideally for its network of owned or operated facilities but also for third-party owned destinations through timeshare networks.

It sells deeded interests, which are permanently owned by the consumers vs. ‘right to use’ interests which may revert to the firm after a period of time.

The firm has sold more than 582,000 VOI units since inception and counted 210,000 owners as of July 31, 2017.

In addition to selling VOIs, Bluegreen also provides financing services by originating loans for prospective owners and generates additional mortgage servicing and construction management fees.

Below is a brief 50th-anniversary overview video:

(Source: Bluegreen Vacations)

Bluegreen operates 42 Club Resorts and 24 Club Associate Resorts and unit owners receive points from their ownership that allows them to stay at various resorts, depending on a number of factors.

Market

According to a 2016 report by ARDA, the American Resort Development Association, in 2015, the U.S. timeshare industry comprised 1,547 resorts, 200,720 units, and totaled $8.6 billion in size.

Furthermore, 9.2 million households owned one or more type of timeshare product worth an average of $20,040 per interval.

$10 billion was spent annually by timeshare owners and guests during their stays - $3.4 billion onsite and $6.6 billion off-site in local communities.

Demographically, the average of a timeshare owner was 47 years old, and 10.9% of owners earned $100,000 per year or more.

87% of resorts offered a rental program, and in 2015, there were 10.4 million nights rented, accounting for $1.8 billion in total revenue.

In 2015, 46% of timeshare shares were from new owners, reversing a previous downward trend likely in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The chart below shows the history of timeshare week equivalents - note the drop in 2009 and the steady rebound since then:

(Source: Ernst & Young via Bluegreen S-1)

Competition

Major competitive players in the timeshare market include:

Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Diamond Resorts International

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

ILG (ILG)

Notably, the list above is almost exclusively publicly-held, enabling those firms to potentially access lower cost capital than in private markets.

Management says that it also competes with ‘numerous smaller owners and operators of vacation ownership resorts,’ so there is still some fragmentation in the market.

Financials

Bluegreen’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Marginally increasing top-line revenue

Increasing operating margin trend

Positive by highly variable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two full years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Bluegreen S-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: $321 million, 1.9% increase vs. prior

2016: $663 million, 7.3% increase vs. prior

2015: $618 million

Operating Margin

1H 2017: 27%

2016: 24%

2015: 26%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2017: $15 million

2016: $112 million

2015: $81 million

The firm’s current revenue mix is 27% from its owned or developed units and 44% from sales of access to third-party facilities, as the graphic shows below,

(Source: Bluegreen S-1)

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $215 million in cash and restricted cash and $873 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Bluegreen intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although that amount is a typical placeholder figure and is subject to change.

Woodbridge Holdings is the selling shareholder since it owns 100% of Bluegreen.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering for working capital, potential acquisitions and development of VOI properties, sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters, other capital expenditures and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

So, the disclosed Use of Proceeds is boilerplate language that doesn’t provide any insight on how management intends to use the IPO funds.

Listed managers of the IPO are Stifel, Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

Although it has been in the industry for several decades, Bluegreen is a smaller player among the giants of Wyndham and Marriott, which are owners of large inventories of in-network resort facilities.

Management has indicated that over the last several years, it has focused its efforts to ‘expand [its] capital-light business strategy, which we believe enables us to leverage our expertise in sales and marketing, resort management, mortgage servicing, construction management and title services.’

While it still operates its resorts, it is clear the firm intends to prioritize its future efforts on the less capital-intensive part of the business.

My guess is that management has determined that there is either [a] a glut of properties reducing the need for adding inventory, or [b] that it is not as adept at identifying and building new properties as the major firms are, so can’t compete in that part of the business.

In any event, Bluegreen seeks to essentially build out its organization as a provider of ‘timeshare services’ through superior partnerships and service delivery to either resort owners or consumers.

While we don’t yet know the terms of the IPO, as management hasn’t disclosed the expected share price range or post-IPO market capitalization, the firm may be able to create a service-centric business case that is compelling to public investors.

As the market for timeshare interests continues to rebound after the financial crisis of 2008, the outlook for firms such as Bluegreen that can specialize in certain areas of the timeshare market may be enticing for investors.

I will provide an update when we know more details about the IPO.

I write about IPOs, M&A deals and corporate investments in technology startups. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.