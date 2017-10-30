Vascular Biogenics Stock May Shoot Up On The Back Of Upcoming Catalysts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has an oncology pipeline whose lead drug candidate VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) has upcoming catalysts in the form of topline data from its phase 3 study in recurrent glioblastoma, which may cause the stock to move up. VBLT is a small company just $168mn in market cap and has a cash and short term investments balance of $33mn. So this is a struggling company with one product undergoing phase 3 trial with a Special Protocol Assessment or SPA and very near approval and another about to launch a phase 3 trial in ovarian cancer. An SPA is when the FDA gives a trial sponsor a specific trial goal, which, if met, makes approval almost guaranteed. Without an SPA, pivotal trial sponsors choose their own endpoints, and the FDA may not consider the endpoint as relevant to the disease even if the trial meets the endpoint.

VB-111 already has orphan drug designation in the US and Europe. Vascular Biogenics recently reported receiving Orphan Medicinal Product from the European Medicines Agency for the drug in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer therapy as well. VB-111 recently got the go-ahead from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee to continue the Phase 3 GLOBE Study investigating the drug’s use in recurrent glioblastoma or rGBM. The safety profile of the drug was tested for the third time and was found satisfactory. This is important because rGBM is a fatal disease where most patients last no more than an year after diagnosis. Current standard treatment consists of surgical resection to the largest possible extent, followed by radiation and chemotherapy using temozolomide. In the last couple years, bevacizumab (Avastin) has been added to the treatment mix, which increased PFS but did not improve OS. Experts have questioned its use especially in first line therapy given its cost - meaning, we will try anything in second line and later, but the drug really isn’t much good in first line.

Problem with surgery is that this is the brain, and surgery is difficult. Radiation has the same problem; chemo’s problem is most chemo drugs don’t easily cross the blood brain barrier; treatment, basically, is non-existent. Avastin’s problem is that it works across the entire body, and is not very tumor specific; it targets VEGF which is required for blood vessel formation across the body - so the drug has terrible side effects. VB-111 professes to be better than Avastin because, as the company claims on its website:

“Unlike anti-VEGF or TKIs, VB-111 does not aim to block a specific pro-angiogenic pathway; instead, it uses an angiogenesis-specific sensor (VBL’s PPE-1-3x proprietary promoter) to specifically induce cell death in angiogenic endothelial cells in the tumor milieu. This mechanism retains activity regardless of baseline tumor mutations or the identity of the pro-angiogenic factors secreted by the tumor and shows activity even after failure of prior treatment with other anti-angiogenics.

Moreover, VB-111 induces specific anti-tumor immune response, which is accompanied by recruitment of CD8 T-cells and apoptosis of tumor cells.”

What this claim essentially means is that VB-111 is able to identify tumor cells before it begins its work, and apart from angiogenesis inhibition, it also induces an immune response targeting tumor cells.

In phase 2 studies, VB-111 met the primary endpoint of statistically-significant increase in median overall survival, with 59 weeks in patients treated continuously with VB-111, compared to 32 weeks in patients with only one dose (in median) of VB-111 (p=0.048), both groups having received Avastin upon progression after a short course of VB-111. The 12-Month overall survival was 57% in the VB-111 continuous exposure cohort, compared with only 24% in historical pooled Avastin trials (p=0.03). The good thing here is that the phase 3 trial is working under an SPA. The SPA says, in parts, and Iquote the company’s annual filing:

“According to the current study protocol, which was modified in December 2016, an interim analysis will take place when 105 mortality events will occur in the trial and after 50% of the patients have more than 12 months potential follow up, whichever occurs later.”

Vascular Biogenics expects the topline data from the study to be available in the first quarter of next year.

The company also reported good data from its phase 2 study in thyroid cancer. The study was in recurrent, iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. “The primary endpoint of the trial, defined as 6-month progression-free-survival (PFS-6) of 25%, was met with a dose response. Forty-seven percent of patients in the therapeutic-dose cohort reached PFS-6, versus 25% in the sub-therapeutic cohort, both groups meeting the primary endpoint. An overall survival benefit was seen, with a tail of more than 40% at 3.7 years for the therapeutic-dose cohort, similar to historical data for pazopanib (Votrient®), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor; however, most patients in the VB-111 study had tumors that previously had progressed on pazopanib or other kinase inhibitors.” The drug was well tolerated.

Vascular Biogenics currently has several studies going on simultaneously, which require a large fund outlay. For the second quarter of the year, the company had reported $3.2 million in R&D expenditure, showing steep increase from $2.2 million it had spent for the same purpose in the second quarter of the previous year. The upcoming commercialization of its first drug candidate is an important event as it would help the company in providing funds for the ongoing studies. The company management is of the opinion that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits balance of $33.8 million as at June 30, 2017 should be able to sustain the operations into 2019. However, the company reported its net loss for the quarter at $4.9 million, up from $3.3 million in net loss it had booked for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company is likely to keep incurring losses for a number of quarters ahead, which is typical for an early-stage company.

Vascular Biogenics stock showed strong movements in the past 12 months. It gained a little over 17 percent despite showing rather broad range with its 52 weeks low of $3.90 and high of $7.25. Its year to date performance is a little more impressive with 23 percent gain. The stock has yet to hit the investment radar in a prominent manner, as is evident from its average daily volume of less than a quarter of a million. Since the company has yet to receive its maiden FDA approval, the stock remains risky. However, with its strong potential ahead, Vascular Biogenics shows favorable risk and reward profile. The stock currently shows strong momentum which is likely to be sustained on the back of upcoming catalysts. While there is inherent risk attached to the stock, it also has the potential to show impressive growth in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.