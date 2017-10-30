Could 4.8% Yielding Realty Income Become An Acquisition Target?

Realty Income Corp. (O) has very good management with a record of returning more and more cash to shareholders over time, high-quality recession-proof earnings, and it has generated above-average cash flow growth throughout the economic cycle. Importantly, Realty Income has a conservative capital structure which would make the commercial REIT a good fit for a deep-pocketed investment company such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Attractive A/FFO Per-Share Growth Throughout The Cycle

Realty Income has a history of growing cash flow and dividends independent of the state of the capital markets or the economy… two aspects that are highly important for any investor.

Realty Income has grown its funds from operations at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent from 2009 to 2016 and its adjusted funds from operations at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4 percent. Realty Income’s dividend per-share has risen 4.9 percent annually from 2009 until 2016.

I have compiled Realty Income’s A/FFO per-share data in this chart right here.

Source: Achilles Research, Realty Income Annual Reports

Over the long term (that is, since 1994 when Realty Income became a publicly-listed company), Realty Income has produced ~5 percent FFO per-share growth annually across economic cycles, which is impressive. Importantly, Realty Income has been much better than the median REIT in terms of growing cash flow.

Source: Realty Income

It is worth keeping in mind that Realty Income has grown AFFO/share each year since 1994, with the exception of one year. Only in 2009 did Realty Income’s AFFO/share growth dip into negative territory. However, the 2.1 percent negative growth rate is excusable given the circumstances (Great Recession), especially since it didn’t result in a dividend cut.

Source: Realty Income

FFO Outperformance Has Been Reflected In Stock Outperformance

Realty Income has widely outperformed major stock market indices. Since 1994, an investment in Realty Income has produced a total return of 16.4 percent annually. Since professional investors are all about reinvesting dividends - dividends have been a key driver of Realty Income’s outperformance - any acquirer could profit handsomely from Realty Income’s demonstrated compounding power.

Source: Realty Income

Dividend Growth Independent Of The State Of The Economy... Or The Capital Markets

Realty Income increased its dividend during the Great Recession, though at below-average rates. Considering that Realty Income was right at the epicenter of the real estate downturn, this is indeed remarkable. However, it is yet another reminder that a conservatively financed, highly diversified real estate business can produce good results even in down markets.

Source: Realty Income

Conservative, Investment Grade-Rated Balance Sheet

If anything, Realty Income’s balance sheet shows that companies don’t have to “lever up” in order to produce attractive shareholder returns. Realty Income has a conservative balance sheet which protects the company and shareholders in the event of a real estate market downturn, or a crash in the stock market.

Source: Realty Income

Realty Income has a conservative capital structure that has been recognized by all three major credit rating agencies. The retail REIT has investment grade credit ratings as follows:

S&P: BBB+ / positive

Moody’s: Baa1 / positive

Fitch: BBB+ / stable

Unaffected By Interest Rates

I have written about this stuff before. The notion that Realty Income will be hurt by rising interest rates is nonsense. Realty Income’s A/FFO per-share has grown at a long-run average of about 5 percent annually, independent of how the economy did and where interest rates stood.

Most interestingly, Realty Income’s FFO/share actually increased at a faster clip during the last hiking cycle (8.1 percent CAGR) compared to its own long-run average of ~5 percent annual growth and compared to a median REIT CAGR of 4.4 percent. Realty Income is not a rate-sensitive business.

Source: Realty Income

Steady Portfolio Investments... A Bet On America

Investors appreciate consistency in results as much they value a long-term business strategy. Warren Buffett, for instance, is well-known for betting big on America at the height of the financial crisis, a time of panic he used to scoop up stakes in big U.S. companies such as General Electric (GE), Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Buffett is long America.

In that regard, Realty Income is a big bet on America, too, given the growing size of its real estate portfolio over time. The retail REIT purchases properties regularly, and at a fast rate, too. Realty Income has spent billions on the acquisitions of properties after the Great Recession, a move that has paid off for the company and is likely to bear fruit for shareholders over the long run in the form of higher cash flows and dividends.

Source: Achilles Research, Realty Income Annual Reports

Your Takeaway

Could Berkshire Hathaway or any other investment company be interested in buying Realty Income? Absolutely, and it is not even as crazy as it sounds.

Realty Income has everything an acquirer is looking for in a target company: It is an extremely well-managed real estate business with a stellar reputation and it has a demonstrated record of growing cash flows and dividends over time. Realty Income’s cash flow is of very high quality given its steady growth and low volatility, and the company is conservatively financed with a low amount of debt on its balance sheet.

Realty Income has also consistently invested into its real estate portfolio, pursuing a long-term business strategy that would be to Berkshire Hathaway’s liking. Realty Income’s wide outperformance in the stock market is a reflection of the REIT’s superior business performance. Last but not least, a bet on Realty Income is also a big bet on America itself. As far as I am concerned, a buyout or takeover of Realty Income is totally within the realms of possibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.