Valero's RIN Costs Are On The Rise Again

The Q3 earnings reported last week by refiner and corn ethanol producer Valero Energy (VLO) were better than analysts had expected, beating on both lines (especially revenue, which came in 24% higher than the consensus). The company's share price, which has rallied strongly ever since Hurricane Harvey pushed refining margins higher in early September, held onto its gains in post-release trading after an initial hiccup (see figure). The company's investors are also likely to be pleased with the fact that Valero's management expects to exceed its dividend payout ratio target for the year by a substantial margin. Overall it was a solid quarter for the company and its investors.

VLO data by YCharts

Valero's outlook has taken a turn for the worse in one important regard, however: management stated during the Q3 earnings call that it now expects to incur as much as $900 million on Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] in 2017, up from an upper limit of $850 million in its Q2 earnings call projection. The company's previous record, which it set last year, was $749 million, and it is now within the realm of possibility that Valero could break through the symbolically-important $1 billion threshold.

Since last August I have been providing my own set of updated predictions regarding Valero's RIN expenditures based on daily RIN price movements and the company's past earnings reports and calls. Earlier this month I wrote that the company was on track to spend $829 million in 2017, a number that was near the top of management's most recent public forecast range. Now, however, that number seems low due to recent developments in Washington D.C. that could adversely affect Valero's RIN purchase obligation.

RIN prices fell sharply in late September and early October as the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] debated two proposals that would have reduced merchant refiners' purchase requirements: one proposal would have reduced the volume of biomass-based diesel that refiners must blend with their refined fuels or, failing that, purchase RINs in place of. The second proposal would have artificially reduced the price of the largest category of RINs, the so-called D6 RINs. The D6 RIN price fell by as much as 24% over the course of September, prompting my article that calculated an updated RIN expenditure figure for Valero in 2017.

The EPA's proposals quickly came under a withering fire from the Midwestern Corn Belt states, however, including most of those states' U.S. senators. A little over a week ago President Trump personally intervened and ordered the EPA to ditch its proposals in favor of the status quo. D6 RIN prices responded with as much as a 50% increase from their late-September low (see figure); prices of the other RIN categories also jumped. The weighted average RIN price in Q4 to date of $0.86 is lower than its previous record of $0.94 but, given recent developments, could easily be broken by the end of the year.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

Management stated in its Q3 report that it spent $230 million on blending in the quarter; given that the company is one of America's largest producers of ethanol, it seems safe to assume that this amount took the form of RIN expenditures since it has no need to purchase the underlying biofuel (this is supported by the company's attribution of its YoY blending cost increase to higher RIN prices). Based on a weighted average Q3 RIN price of $0.89, these figures suggest that the company purchased roughly 258 million RINs in Q3. Adding this to estimated purchases of 226 million RINs in both Q1 and Q2 (see my earlier article for more details on those numbers) means that, assuming that the company needs to purchase 902 million RINs in 2017 (an assumption based on its previous annual reports), it still needs to purchase 192 million RINs in Q4.

If RIN prices remain at their present levels for the rest of the year then the average weighted Q4 RIN price will be approximately $0.93. Valero's past quarterly filings indicate that it has spent $655 million on RINs through the end of Q3. Based on an estimated remaining RIN deficit of 192 million at the end of Q3, and a weighted average RIN price of $0.93 in Q4, we can calculate that the company will spend $179 million on RINs this quarter, bringing its annual total to $834 million.

The fact that this post-earnings estimate is only $5 million higher than the pre-earnings estimate despite the rapid and large increase to D6 RIN prices reflects two factors. First, Valero's reported Q3 blending cost figure suggests that it purchased 14% more RINs during the quarter than in Q1 or Q2. While the company does not report the timing of its acquisitions, this could reflect an increased acquisition rate as RIN prices declined in September. Second, management did state during the Q3 earnings call that it is actively working to reduce its RIN exposure by increasing its capacities of biofuel blending facilities and export terminals (refiners' RIN obligations are determined by their domestic market shares). While the former represents something of a reversal from Valero's 2013 decision to spin-off its retail capacity as CST Brands (CST) (much biofuel blending is conducted at wholesale terminals and retail locations), it does have the advantage of enabling the company to use the biofuels that it produces to minimize its RIN expenditures.

Investors still face the challenge of quantifying the impact of high RIN prices on Valero's earnings, as opposed to just its operating costs. To quote the conclusion of a recent McKinsey report on the subject,

Even though there is evidence of pass through it is still possible that it offsets only a portion of refiners’ costs. The diesel spreads on average seem to align with more than 90 percent pass through of costs. But again, there is no data with which to assess the impact on gasoline prices. Also, even if there is a high degree of cost pass through, refiners still are exposed to timing risk if they do not acquire RINs as they are incurring the obligation.

There is evidence from Valero's Q3 earnings report that the company temporarily used this timing risk to its benefit. Continued investments in blending and export capacity will be necessary, however, if the company is to mitigate this risk to a measurable degree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.