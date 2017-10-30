GNC: Assessing Debt Refinancing

GNC (NYSE: GNC) has been working through a number of business issues over the last several quarters as the company attempts to turn around its domestic business. A key overhang issue is the company's upcoming debt maturities which has been much discussed and is a frequent question on the company's conference calls. Clearly, the debt refinancing issue has a significant impact on perceptions of the company and its share price.

We believe GNC will be able to refinance its outstanding debt in the near future given the company's stabilizing revenues, continued profitability, and continued free cash flow. The company is not in the stronger financial position of a few years ago, but at the same time remains significantly stronger than other retailers and similar companies which have demonstrated an ongoing ability to secure credit.

In this article, we provide an outline of potential debt refinancing scenarios and the potential impact on financial results and interest coverage ratios.

Interest Rates

The first step in our analysis is to define the potential range of interest rates which would be applicable to a refinancing of the company's debt. In order to do so, we reviewed current rate trends for corporate bonds in various credit classes as well as a handful of companies with similar credit ratings or other characteristics which may help inform a reasonable judgment on potential rate structures.

GNC's current credit ratings are in the BB- range (depending on the specific type of debt) with the potential to move into the B+ range in the future based on deteriorating financial conditions largely related to reduced profitability and free cash flows. A quick cheat sheet for comparing various credit rating agencies' credit rating scales, for reference, is available from Quad Capital.

We began by considering the current high yield effective yields associated with BB and B credit quality corporate bonds as developed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (as reported by the Saint Louis Federal Reserve Bank) and the associated Standard and Poor's indexes. The relevant data sets, for reference, are available through the following links:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield BB Effective Yield

Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield B Effective Yield

S&P 500 BB High Yield Corporate Bond Index

In addition, as a check for the upper end, we also consulted the Bank of America Merrill Lynch High Yield CCC and Below Option Adjusted Yield Spread based on the belief that this would establish a reasonable upper limit for potential refinancing options based on the company's current financial position and potential future downgrades.

The resulting matrix of rates as a starting point for our analysis based on these indices is presented below:

Incidentally, it's worth noting that high yield rates have generally been moving down this year (since GNC started refinancing discussions), so it's quite possible that the delay in finalizing a refinancing deal could ultimately be beneficial for the company.

We next reviewed companies with broadly similar attributes to assess interest rates and terms associated with recent refinancing activities. In many cases, the most closely comparable companies either did not have any recent debt or refinancing activities which were reasonably comparable or did not have any activity at all, so this adds to the inherent subjectivity of this approach. However, we did identify a handful of data points which provided some additional information for consideration.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH), which is a broadly similar company in terms of revenues, cash flows, debt load, balance sheet composition, store base, etc., was chosen for these attributes. Sally Beauty is not a perfectly similar company - unlike GNC, the company has not experienced significant revenue declines, has a stickier product (in our opinion), better cash flows (similar to GNC's historic levels) and is in a more robust industry. However, the similarities in combination with the company's BB average credit rating (again, depending on the specific debt) and recent refinancing activity provide a worthwhile reference.

In fact, Sally Beauty has refinanced essentially all of its debt within the last year. In July, the company refinanced $850 million in senior notes, extending the maturity to 2024 (essentially a seven year loan) and reducing the interest rate to (generally) a fixed (4.5%) and a floating rate (LIBOR + 2.5%) depending on the tranche. The company also purchased an interest rate swap effectively capping the floating rate portion to 5.5%.

Similarly, in 2016, the company refinanced $750 million in senior notes maturing in 2019 into new senior notes maturing in 2025 at a fixed rate of 5.625% (versus the prior 6.875%), extending maturities and reducing interest expense.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) also recently refinanced its revolving credit line to extend maturities and adjust terms in May. The company received a five year line commitment at a variable rate (which stood at 2.13% at the end of the most recent quarter) with an unused commitment fee of 0.25%. It's worth noting that these rates and fees are better than the current rates and fees applicable to GNC's existing revolving credit facility.

We also considered debt structures and activities at similarly rated companies, such as Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE: ANF), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ANSA), Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN), Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD), and various recent issues of corporate debt and preferred securities, primarily based on credit rating but also based on various degrees of similarity in attributes.

Finally, we also considered the few public reports available about the potential GNC debt refinancing, in particular the May 8 article from Bloomberg. In this article, unidentified sources referenced a GNC proposal aiming for an extension at a rate of around 5.75% while suggesting Apollo Global Management was looking for a rate closer to the 7.5% range. Obviously, with these types of articles, the values need to be taken with a grain of salt, but again, this provides additional data points for reference.

We therefore extended our outline data set based on these additional sources as follows:

Composition

The second key factor in estimating the potential financial impact of a debt refinancing is to project the composition of the refinancing package. The magnitude and diversity of potential combinations of revolving credit lines, term loans, etc., and the related interest rates, covenants, maturities, repayment schedules, etc., make it essentially impossible to develop a refinancing package which reflects the probably ultimate result. However, precision in composition is not critically important to the analysis. Instead, we can make a handful of relatively basic assumptions from which to work while realizing that moderate adjustments may be necessary for the final package. The variations can be projected under various scenarios as necessary to develop a sensitivity analysis. Ultimately, however, whether $100 million is allocated to one term loan versus another or whether an interest rate is 25 or 50 basis points higher or lower than the estimate is going to make a difference at the margins of a couple cents a share. The overall projection from an order of magnitude impact perspective remains relevant.

We selected a simplified blended approach in modeling a composite refinancing package. We assumed a total refinancing debt amount of $1.375 billion (which implicitly assumes that the company will use substantially all free cash flow from the fourth quarter to reduce debt) and divided the package into two term loans, Term Loan A and Term Loan B, with about 40% of the principal amount in Term Loan A (a four year maturity) and 60% of the principal amount in Term Loan B (a seven year maturity) with roughly a percentage point difference in rates between the term loans.

We did not include in our refinancing mix a revolving line of credit. The reason for this omission is that while we expect the company will renegotiate the revolving line of credit as part of the overall refinancing package, our view is that lenders will likely place restrictions on the use of the line of credit to ensure the company does not default to using the line of credit as a (relatively) inexpensive source of borrowing on what effectively becomes a term basis.

In addition, we thought a little outside the box and considered the possibility of GNC issuing preferred shares as part of the overall debt refinancing package. We would like to see the company consider adding a redeemable exchange traded preferred stock to the refinancing mix for several reasons. A fixed rate or, better yet, a fixed-to-floating rate preferred series with an initial dividend rate in the range of 7.5%-8.5% would likely attract significant interest from investors seeking qualified dividend advantaged yield while simultaneously reducing debt ratios and possibly providing the opportunity for a marginally better interest rate. The company is current authorized to issue up to 60 million shares of preferred stock although issuance may be restricted in certain cases by the company's current debt indentures.

In this vein, we also considered a refinancing option in our analysis that incorporated a $150 million issuance of preferred securities at an initial fixed dividend rate of 8.0%. The exact preferred stock dividend structure could be adjustable, and the preferred equity value may be aggressive in comparison to the company's current market capitalization, but this provides a basis from which to consider a preferred stock financing option.

We used the above composition and interest rate metrics to develop a series of potential refinancing scenarios with different weighted average interest rate (WAIR) values. The "best case" scenario is a mix of term loans at interest rates marginally higher than those received by Sally Beauty (with a 6.4% WAIR) with the "worst case" scenario a downgrade to CCC (with a 9.6% WAIR). We also calculated scenarios based on the reported Apollo Global Management rates and a scenario with a preferred stock component.

Finally, as a base, we used a projection of full year 2018 financial results (excluding impairment charges and losses on divestitures) to calculate the impact on earnings and interest coverage ratios. We should caution that the financial results presentation does not reflect our actual full year projections but an early model focused on the potential impact of various debt refinancing options on the company's results. An excessive focus on the top line numbers (for example, whether the gross margin presented is a few basis points too high or low) would represent getting lost in the weeds. We're sure that different contributors and/or observers have different projections. However, a focus on the impact of the various debt refinancing options on the bottom line results is the point of this article.

Results

The results of our various scenarios are presented below:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

In our analysis, earnings per share after a refinancing will range from $0.57 to $1.00 per share assuming continued stabilization of the business. We consider the most likely outcomes to be the second and third columns, reflecting a refinancing package in a blended WAIR range of 6.4% to 7.5%, with the upper end limit roughly supported by the reported comments of Apollo Global Management. The corresponding free cash flows, assuming no significant adjustments in inventories, payables, receivables, etc., would thus fall in the range of $115 million to $125 million. We consider the 8.6% WAIR package to be the upper end of probably outcomes while the worst case scenario would be a 9.6% WAIR refinancing package.

The conclusion we draw from the analysis is that while the debt refinancing, which will almost certainly result in significantly higher interest rates, will impact earnings and interest coverage ratios, the most likely outcomes are manageable for GNC. In fact, even under the least likely scenarios, interest coverage remains within the financeable range although certainly on the distressed end of the scale. Free cash flows barring a recurrence of deterioration in the business, while impacted, will remain above $100 million (except under the worst case scenario) and allow for the incremental repayment of debt (and corresponding incremental earnings improvements) until the company can reach a more acceptable capitalization mix.

These scenarios are not, of course, an exhaustive mix of all potential outcomes, but are intended to provide a basis on which potential investors can assess the relative risks associated with a refinancing. The broad range of options, however, should provide a clear basis from which investors can make their own assessments about the probability of various potential refinancing packages and the ultimate impact on the company's operations.

Conclusions

We've been skeptical of GNC for some time despite believing the company is materially undervalued and our sentiment has not materially changed based on our debt refinancing analysis. We believe there is a place for traditional store based retailers despite the potential short term pain associated with the transition to online retailing and other competitive pressures. GNC certainly has work to do to build confidence, drive revenues, increase profitability - and refinance the debt. It's possible that our projections will ultimately not be borne out once the company does finalize a debt refinancing package. However, despite these challenges, we remain generally positive on the long term potential of GNC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long GNC through short positions in put options.