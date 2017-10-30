6 Cheap Ways Of Getting Emerging Markets Exposure

Note: Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas on October 16th, 2017.

Over the last few weeks we have been discussing emerging markets both as a whole and individually, breaking down EM into emerging markets equities and fixed income.

I don't believe there is a huge need to discuss the reasons why emerging markets are important but if you have been asleep for the last 20 years or perhaps have been too busy or too focused on domestic equities, let's review.

One of the most obvious things investors need to keep in mind is that in the long term, the country's long term financial health is dependent upon its underlying demographics.

The "Big Apple", ie New York, NY is considered a far more vibrant, and wealthy city than say Fargo, North Dakota. The major reason why is the population.

We all think of New York as the center of the world, but what I told you that New York is only the 17th largest city in the world base on population?

New York City with its population of 8.5 million, accounts for about 3% of the total US Population of 323 million or so.

Moscow (11.92 million), Manila (10.4 million) , Delhi (18.98 million), Istambul (14.8 million), Mexico City (8.8 million), Karachi (14.91 million), Mumbai (18.41 million), Buenos Aires (12.8 million) and Shanghai (14.15 million) all overshadow the "Big" Apple.

Take a look at the map to see where the reddest areas are, certainly NOT the United States.

Source: PopulationLabs

More than 80% of the world's population IS NOT living in the developed nations and is in fact in Emerging Markets.

Source: IMF

As per IMF data, both China and India's populations alone are more than 3 times larger the population of the United States. Indonesia is also growing significantly and will soon overtake the United States in the not too distant future.

The problem for "developed" nations is that the problem is not going to fix itself anytime soon as generally, the developing nations have significantly larger population growth rates than developed nations, a number of which have either stagnant or declining populations.

Why should you buy into this? Emerging Markets already have significantly higher growth rates as measured by GDP.

Source: IMF/LiveMint

As we can clearly see, even during the credit bubble and the financial crisis, emerging markets retained positive GDP growth while developed economies contracted.

More than that, since 1990, while Emerging Markets grew their GDP growth, developed markets continued to slow down in their economic growth. (BTW, this is why I continue to believe the United States and Europe will join Japan in low long term rates to come).

Even though EM may have a hickup or two, the writing is on the wall for developed nations.

Now, you might have heard the news, Emerging Markets equities are at multi year highs, so the bull market may be coming to an end?

It may be true, BUT.... let me bring up a chart that will put things in perspective.

Source: Bloomberg

The chart above is showing the total market capitalization of the world. (Do keep in mind, the data is slightly older but it still paints the right picture).

Notice anything weird?

Compare China, India, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia and the Philippines to the rest of the developed world.

Wouldn't you know? Pakistan and Argentina are not even on the map.

Canada's market capitalization ($1.9 trillion) is LARGER than India's ($1.5) trillion)

So... moral of the story, emerging markets ARE important and need to be in every portfolio.

The Chart

This is a weekly chart for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM).

Over the last few weeks EEM has be heading higher glued to its sharp year long trend-line. The Coppock Curve is also positive and looks to be heading higher, a signal of strength.

Last week EEM broke through the 2014 high and over the past month it has broken above the previous 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 peaks.

EEM is now on track to test the post GFC highs in 2010 and if it gets above the $50 mark may test the all time highs in the $55 range.

In the long term, it is only a matter of time however. It may take another decade, but with the demographic trends and the populations rising into the middle class, emerging markets will be the freight train coming down the tracks.

So... you now want a ticket to the emerging markets train but in full Income Idea spirit you want to buy it on sale?

Here are 6 Emerging Markets Closed End Funds which are still at substantial discounts.

Equity Closed End Funds

There are certainly investors out there who see the value of having an actively managed fund. Obviously not every emerging markets country is in the same place at the same time so I firmly believe in active management in these situations.

There are currently 6 diversified Emerging Markets, equity closed end funds. Only 4 of them however are trading at a discount and have a positive UNII. (Undistributed Net Investment Income). 1 of those funds, the Turkish Investment Fund (TKF) will be soon liquidated which leaves us with 3 good choices.

1. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF). MSF is an unlevered emerging markets fund from a very well known player in the emerging markets space. The fund is currently trading at a 9.6% discount to NAV. Even though the fund is not as cheap as it once was, it is still at a substantial discount for a CEF. The fund currently has about 30% in China and India. South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil round out the top 5.

2. Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE). CEE is a fund which I have previously discussed a number of times. It is sponsored by Deutsche Bank and is currently trading at a 12.09% discount to NAV. Being focused on Eastern Europe and Russia, it does yield about 1.95% via an annual distribution. Russia, Poland, Hungary, Turkey and Greece are the top 5 countries in the fund and represent substantially all of the assets. Please read my two previous articles on it, "CEE: Russia At A Discount" and "CEE: Sanctions, What Sanctions?"

3. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund (ABE) ABE is sponsored by Aberdeen Asset Management, an expert in global markets, in particular emerging markets and EM fixed income. This fund focuses on small and mid cap stocks in various emerging markets throughout the world. The fund is currently trading at a 7.53% discount to NAV and has an .88% distribution paid semi-annually. As per a recent Stanford Chemist's Guest Post, Aberdeen has just proposed to consolidate 7 small emerging markets funds into 1 large diversified fund at which point they would offer to tender shares at 99% of NAV. Furthermore, the new fund would adopt policies designed to maintain a strong price per share. ABE is both attractive as a long term EM investment AND as a trade to capitalize on its discount to NAV.

The three funds combined play quite well with each other and I can see the case in investing in all 3 equity funds.

Fixed Income Closed End Funds

One of the areas which I have felt quite constructive about most recently is emerging markets fixed income.

Please take a look at my previous Macro Thursday articles for a long discussion about this space.

There are currently 8 diversified emerging market fixed income CEFs. Only 3 of them are trading at both a discount AND have a positive UNII.

1. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD). MSD is a gem of a fund. The fund is currently trading at an 8.72% discount to NAV and distributes a 5.52% income only distribution. While the fund is not currently at its cheapest, in absolute terms it is still at a terrific discount for a healthy fund. You can read my article on it here, "MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund - Last Reasonable Global Income CEF?"

2. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI). TEI is another fund which we recently looked at. While I did not like it as much as MSD, TEI has recently cut its distribution to a more sustainable basis. The fund is currently trading at a 10.08% discount to NAV and is paying a 3.83% income only distribution. Unlike MSD and other funds, TEI will give you exposure to more than just your typical emerging markets and will dabble a good bit in frontier markets.

3. Legg Mason Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD). EMD did not quite fit both criteria as it currently has a small negative UNII figure. I included it on the list for two reasons. First, it trades at a substantial discount of 12.08% to its NAV. Secondly, unlike MSD and TEI, it is slightly levered. EMD is also the largest emerging markets fixed income CEF. The fund currently distributes a 7.63% distribution.

Bottom Line

Emerging markets are a long term certainty as with every passing year the demographic trends continue to favor developing nations. Not only are the demographic trends improving for developing nations but so are the economic developments lifting billions of people from poverty into consumer who are able to afford some luxuries.

Fortunately we do not have to wait decades for those trends to play out. Even today, emerging markets present an interesting investment case and we have 6 closed end funds which which offering fixed income and equity emerging market exposure at a meaningful discount even after an impressive run up this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.