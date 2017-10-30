General Mills: Wandering In A Dark Wood

In the middle of the journey of our life I came to myself within a dark wood where the straightway was lost. ― Dante Alighieri, Inferno

For older investors, packaged food companies represent safety and stability. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and its competitors; Kellogg (NYSE:K), Campbell (NYSE:CPB) and Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), among others, could be counted on through the 60s, 70s and 80s for growth in revenue, net income, dividends and EPS. Buy the lot and collect the steadily growing checks every quarter.

Sadly, not anymore. The straightway is lost. Demographic, technological and societal trends have created new investment risks for investors in packaged food companies; risks amplified by investor complacency based on past performance.

My case in point is the much-loved General Mills.

A Brief History

For over 150 years, General Mills has provided growth and income to its shareholders. The Minneapolis-based company began as the Minneapolis Milling Company in 1856, grew through a partnership with the Washburn – Crosby Company in 1877 (Gold Medal Flour) and took its modern name following a merger with 26 grain mills, the acquisition of the Wichita Mill and Elevator Company and listing on the NYSE in 1928.

Source: Wikipedia.org

Wheaties was created in 1922 and the company thrived through the Great Depression, producing such staples of the American table as Bisquick and Kix (Trix, the sugar-coated version, inspired the circa 1959 tagline "Silly rabbit! Trix are for kids!"). The American Icon Betty Crocker began providing her advice to Depression-era housewives. Growth continued through the WWII era. A Mechanical Division employed over 1,000 people making war-related materials as diverse as parts for torpedoes and Navy gun sights. Cheerios were introduced in 1941 as Cheeri Oats. The name became Cheerios in 1945.

Source: Thrillist.com

In the 1950s, the Mechanical Division would even create an early version of the “black box” flight recorder carried on all commercial jets. In the go-go conglomerate 1960s, General Mills would acquire more than 37 non-food businesses that produced products as diverse as the oceanographic research Alvin submarine and the makers of Play-Doh. There were also restaurant chains Olive Garden and Red Lobster, spun off to shareholders in 1995 as Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI). The biggest change, however, occurred in 2001 with the acquisition of Pillsbury from Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO), which gave General Mills its modern form.

The Numbers: Five Years Of Decline

Although it has shed many products acquired during its conglomerate days, the General Mills of today is still a multi-product food company giant with over 100 brands, but something is a bit stale in the packaged food business.

Source: General Mills Website

“Our Portfolio Is Poised for Growth” was the title for Page 6 of General Mills’ 2013 Annual Report, but instead, the portfolio was poised for years of gentle decline. Those great brands have not produced the sales and earnings growth of General Mills’ glory days for more than five years - and there are other disturbing trends.

Since 2013, on an annual basis, net sales and net income have declined by averages of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Cash dividends paid have increased an average of 6.9% per year (9.8% on a per share basis), but free cash flow has declined by an average of 8.4% per year over the same period.

More free cash flow is being dedicated to paying dividends. The ratio of dividends to free cash flow increased from a reasonable 37.5% in 2013 to 69.7% in 2017. There was qualified improvement in the recent quarter to 60%. See "Can Management Adapt" below for an explanation.

When growth and profitability ebb, companies, particularly those with strong free cash flow, often increase debt to fuel operations and subsidize dividend payments. General Mills has followed this path. Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) increased at a 6.7% average annual rate from $5.9 billion in 2013 to $7.6 billion in 2017. For a growing company, this would be fine, but General Mills is not growing. As a result, the debt to equity ratio (total debt) increased from 119.4 in 2013 to 176.0 in 2017, by no means the danger area for this industry, but not a positive trend.

Why has revenue growth stalled? Why has a 150-year-old company lost its way in the middle of a dark wood? Has management found a way out?

The Trend Is Not Your Friend

Organics

Demographics combined with a long-term food trend toward “clean eating” and organic food has made growth difficult for the entire packaged food industry. Today’s consumer wants organic, non-GMO, low sugar, low fat, non-hydrogenated, cruelty to animals-free, all natural, and gluten-free everything. Changing consumer tastes have combined with government regulation regarding product labeling, fat and sugar content, allergens and ingredients to negatively impact packaged food sales.

Recent data supports the long-term trend. Sales of organic food in the US increased by 8.4% in 2016 to $43 billion; surpassing $40 billion for the first time, according to the Organic Trade Association as cited by Food Business News. Organic food sales rose 8.4% in 2016, compared to just 0.6% for sales in the overall U.S. food market. General Mills has addressed this trend, but slowly. In fiscal 2017, only about $1 billion or 6.4% of General Mills' net sales could be classified as organic.

Generation Gap

In fiscal 2017, General Mills’ cereal “global growth platform” accounted for about 17% of net sales. According to NPD Group, a consumer research firm, cereal consumption peaked in the mid-1990s. Cereal sales declined to about $10.0 billion in 2015 from $13.9 billion in 2000. Although 90 percent of US households buy ready-to-eat cereal, younger consumers don’t eat as much cereal as their Baby Boomer predecessors. It’s not all gloomy, however, as there is evidence the fast-growing US Latino population consumes more cereal.

According to market researcher Packaged Facts, over 30-day periods, roughly 39% of Hispanic households with children consumed 21 or more servings of cold breakfast cereal, compared to only 33% of non-Hispanic households with children. Packaged Facts predicts the packaged cereal market will reach $13.0 billion in 2018. In other words, next year sales of packaged cereal will just about equal what they were 18 years ago.

Let's Eat Out

Another trend with a direct impact on all packaged food companies is the increasing amount of the consumer food dollar spent on eating out. According to the US Census Bureau and USDA, retail expenditures for food consumed at restaurants and bars surpassed expenditures for food eaten at home for the first time in 2015.

Source: US Census Bureau

According to a Morgan Stanley survey, 53% of Millennials (18-34 years old) report eating out at least once a week vs. 43% for the broader population. It is unclear how a business built largely on foods prepared and eaten at home addresses this trend.

Store Brands: More For Less

We’ve all seen the articles or heard the reports: Income inequality. The disappearing middle class. Slow or non-existent wage gains.

One way for consumers under financial pressure to save money is to buy store brand versions of their favorite brands. Adjusting Nielsen data reported by the Private Label Manufacturers' Association (PLMA) to add store brand food sales for Costco, Aldi and Trader Joe’s, store brands now account for about $150 billion or 22% of US retail food sales.

Acceptance of store brands appears to be increasing as well. In a 2015 Consumer Reports study, 65% of consumers surveyed said they buy store brands and 63 percent were completely or very satisfied with quality; only 5 percent expressed any dissatisfaction. While store brands are not new, they are an increasing source of sales volume and margin pressure.

Source: The Aldi Reviewer

Is that Cheerios? No, but it sure looks like Cheerios and, to many shoppers, tastes just as good at about 25% less per box.

Advertising

The advertising world has changed for General Mills and other companies that advertise heavily to promote brands to a wide range of consumers. Baby Boomers remember a past with four TV stations: ABC, CBS, NBC and a UHF channel that aired weird Japanese cartoons after school. If General Mills wanted to increase Wheaties sales, it could increase its advertising on just four TV channels and be assured that a very large audience would see those ads.

First cable and satellite TV, then the Internet changed that forever, fracturing, segmenting and dividing the audience. Great if you want to sell calcium supplements to the folks checking out the Retirement section of Marketwatch, but not so great if you’re trying to reach the much wider audience for Progresso soups.

The Crowded Trade In “Global Growth Platforms”

Hipper, younger, less “corporate” brands have been successful at cutting through the clutter in the grocery aisles.

Yogurt, about 15% of General Mills' net sales in fiscal 2017, was once touted as a global growth platform, but net sales were down 18% from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017 in this segment. Have you looked at the yogurt section in your local supermarket lately?

Source: Flickr.com/Vivian Nguyen

See the growth opportunity in this picture? There was one in 2007, but today may be a different story. According to The Dairy Dish website, there are now more than 60 separate yogurt brands fighting for the shopper’s attention.

The growth opportunity in 2007 was all Greek. According to Michael J. Neuwirth of Dannon, Greek yogurt accounted for less than 5% of the yogurt market in 2007, but had grown to about 50% by 2012. In 2016, Chobani, a 12-year-old independently owned all-Greek yogurt brand, surpassed General Mills’ Yoplait to become the No. 1 US yogurt brand.

Yoplait is now No. 3 behind Dannon, the US subsidiary of Danone S.A ADR (OTCQX:DANOY). Yoplait does make Greek yogurt, but, as John Grubb of food consulting firm Sterling-Rice noted in a recent Bloomberg article, big food companies “suffer from a lack of culinary distinction.” More bad news? Australian-style yogurt brand Noosa enjoyed year-over-year growth of 36% to $163 million in sales in 2016.

Can Management Adapt?

To its credit, General Mills management has reacted to the changing marketplace.

Management began adding organic and natural food brands to the portfolio in 2000. In 2014, the $820 million purchase of Annie’s made a strong statement about the role these brands would play in the company's future. The acquisition helped make the company the No. 4 natural and organic and No. 2 gluten-free U.S. food producer. Annie’s makes a full line of cookies, cereals, soups, yogurts, etc. that can serve as a platform for future growth.

The company’s website notes that over 600 of its products now use non-GMO ingredients in 2016 and 79% of US retail sales consisted of products nutritionally improved since 2005.

Source: General Mills Presentation 2015

In addition to Annie’s, management has added:

Cascadian Farm: Ready-to-eat cereals, frozen fruits, fruit spreads, snack bars and vegetables

EPIC: Paleo bars - Now that's a trend that should last a long time...

Food Should Taste Good: Chips

Immaculate Baking: Gluten-free cookies

Lärabar: Snack/nutrition bars

Muir Glen: Fire-roasted tomatoes, pasta sauce and salsas

Liberte: Whole milk yogurt

Mountain High: Live culture yogurt

Lots of bars and yogurt, but not enough. The company missed the Greek yogurt trend, was slow on organics and brand tweaking (non-GMO, less sugar, new flavors, etc.), has not re-charged sales. Management has not demonstrated the ability to return the company to revenue growth. The oddly New Age-named “Holistic Margin Management,” essentially increased prices combined with cost-cutting, has only enabled the company to tread water.

“Our Portfolio Is Poised for Growth” announced management in 2013. Five years later, in the First Quarter 2018 Conference Call, CEO Jeffery L. Harmening was still looking for the elusive path to growth:

Looking ahead, we're taking deliberate steps through innovation, brand-building, and increased organizational agility to position the company for long-term top- and bottom-line growth, in line with our shareholder return model.

For Q1 2018, net sales and organic net sales (essentially net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange and M&A) declined 4%, operating profit declined 3% and total segment operating profit was down 16% compared to the prior year.

There were two bright spots, or were there? Compared to Q1 2017, free cash flow increased more than 100% to $474 million (lowering the quarter's dividends to free cash flow ratio to about 60%) and EPS was up 3% to $.69, $.71 on a constant currency basis.

Here is where financial engineering meets prudent governance. The three biggest changes in free cash flow, excluding financing activities, were a $47.4 million reduction in restructuring costs (10%), a $309.8 million change in current assets and liabilities (65.4%) and a $36.9 million reduction in capital expenditures (7.8%). These three items accounted for 83.1% of the change in free cash flow. The largest item, the change in current assets and liabilities, results from "putting the squeeze" on vendors and customers to increase cash flow. As management more politely explained it in the Q1 2018 10-Q:

The $310 million change in current assets and liabilities is primarily due to changes in timing of accounts payable including the impact of extension of payment terms and changes in other current liabilities, which was largely driven by changes in trade and incentive accruals.

EPS was up 3% to $.69, $.71 on a constant currency basis. How did this happen? Management bought the increase in EPS by re-purchasing 10.9 million shares for $600 million.

No one would argue against efficient management of receivables and payables. Sooner or later, however, nothing remains to be squeezed from vendors and customers. Management's decision to allocate capital to re-purchase shares and increase the value of each share held by remaining shareholders is also certainly a defensible decision. An argument could be made, however, that it is not exactly prudent management for a company with declining sales to buy back $600 million in stock when that amount could have been spent on innovation or an acquisition to boost sales and increase shareholder value in a lasting manner.

Conclusion: Turnaround Play?

The Dante metaphor is apt for a 150-year-old company at an inflection point in its long history. The company is in a dark wood; a dark wood of changing demographics, technological and societal trends. The straightway, what worked in the past, is indeed lost.

With no growth in revenue, earnings and a recent quarterly dividends/free cash flow ratio of 60%, the company is drifting. No, General Mills is not headed for immediate disaster and the company has a lot of financial room to maneuver for better performance. Yes, it’s a big iconic American company in a sector known for safety, but the numbers all point to a company that has lost its way.

I expect the Board of Directors and large investors to demand that a path forward be found – quickly.

For those who remember its glory days, General Mills is no longer a buy and hold forever stock. The stock has not participated in the bull market rise to DOW 23,000; that alone should give us pause for concern. After five years of underperformance, General Mills is now a turnaround play with a proud history, strong customer goodwill, a good balance sheet (S&P BBB+), an aging product portfolio that seems out of step with the times and a lot to prove.

At a current $51.53, the stock trades at a P/E of 18.6. Average earnings estimates are $3.08 (P/E 16.7) for fiscal 2018 and $3.22 (P/E 16.0) for fiscal 2019 - about 4.5% growth in EPS. The current dividend yield is 3.78%.

I would not initiate a position unless buying the stock as a turnaround play to collect dividends while waiting for new management, product innovation, an acquisition or a merger. If this is your plan, prices at or below $45 per share begin to look attractive based on a current $1.92 per share dividend producing a 4.25% yield - a roughly 180 bps premium to the 10-Year Treasury Note that provides reasonable compensation while you wait for the company to find its way out of the dark wood.