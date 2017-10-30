Oil Inventories Are At Their Lowest Point In About 2 Years

It has been a very long time since I've seen something like this. Not since the depths of the financial crisis have I seen markets (or in this case, a piece of the market) respond so pessimistically to data that is so strongly bullish. What I'm talking about here is the oil data that was recently released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). In what follows, I will explain why the market seems to be misunderstanding the current picture and give my thoughts on why investors in this space should be quite happy right now.

Inventories... mixed but falling

*Created by Author

One bad piece of news that seems to have gotten some attention relates to domestic crude inventories. During the week, crude stocks ended up at 457.3 million barrels. While this is the lowest we've seen (except for what was seen a week earlier) since January of 2016, it did represent an increase of 0.8 million barrels compared to the 456.5 million barrels reported a week earlier. Not only is this worse than the 0.5 million barrel build estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it's materially worse than the 3 million barrel drop analysts anticipated. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

At this point, you may be wondering why I'm so perplexed. Rising inventories are a negative for bulls. That said, though, crude was one of the only two categories reported by the EIA that, during the week, managed to see inventories rise. The other was the "Other" category of petroleum products. According to the EIA, this category rose by 2.5 million barrels from 294.3 million barrels up to 296.8 million barrels.

On the other side, we have all of the categories that posted improvements. At the top of the list is motor gasoline, which saw inventories drop 5.4 million barrels to 216.9 million barrels. Distillate fuel wasn't far behind, declining by 5.3 million barrels down to 129.2 million barrels. Meanwhile, residual fuel stocks dropped 2.5 million barrels to 32.1 million, propane/propylene stocks fell 1.2 million barrels to 77.6 million, kerosene-type jet fuel stock dipped 0.8 million barrels to 40.8 million and, bringing up the rear, we had fuel ethanol, which saw stocks inch down 0.5 million barrels to 21 million. All of these decreases led to the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks plummeting 12.2 million barrels from 1.2841 billion barrels down to 1.2719 billion barrels.

Production's up and demand is fine

*Created by Author

One thing bears might point to is the fact that production appears to be back around where it should be following temporary disruptions caused by inclement weather. During the week, domestic output averaged 9.507 million barrels per day, up 1.101 million barrels per day (or 7.707 million for the week) compared to the 8.406 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the weeks and months to come, production will probably continue to grow. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While rising production is a net negative, it should be mentioned that some demand was still strong. During the week, motor gasoline demand averaged 9.314 million barrels per day. This is up from the 9.136 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is above the 9.118 million barrels per day seen a year ago. The four-week average demand figure came out to 9.293 million barrels per day, up 1.6% from the 9.143 million barrels per day seen the same timeframe last year. Even though this was great, one negative is that distillate fuel demand, on a four-week average basis, is down 6.5% year-over-year at 3.808 million barrels per day. This is a switch from most of this year when we had strong distillate fuel demand and weak motor gasoline demand.

A look at the rig count

One negative, even though it's small, is the fact that the oil rig count in the US managed to rise. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the US oil rig count grew by 1 unit to 737. I don't really see this as material, especially since the rig count has dropped quite a bit from its recent peak leading up to this point, but it should be mentioned that this still is larger than the 441 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, the oil rig count in Canada managed to fall by 11 units to 96, but this represents a rather sizable increase still compared to the 73 units in operation the same week of 2016.

A big milestone

I've been a believer in one thing regarding oil markets: that there are two and only two metrics that matter. The first is the balance of supply and demand, and the other is what inventories are compared to what they should be. While the balance factor is debatable, we now have some exciting evidence on the inventory picture for the US. As I mentioned above, inventories today stand at 1.2719 billion barrels for the sum of crude and petroleum products.

*Created by Author

At first glance, this number might not mean much, but before you decide whether that's appropriate, I'd like for you to look at the graph above. In it, you can see that total domestic US inventories are now at their lowest point since the week ending October 30th of 2015. That's right, we are at the lowest point for stocks in approximately two years (it's a one-week difference). What's more is that our current inventory level is down a whopping 102.2 million barrels from the highest level we saw, 1.3740 billion barrels, about a year and two months ago. Of this, 75.6 million barrels have come offline since the start of this year.

*Created by Author

To best illustrate what I want to get across, please look at the chart above. In it, you can see that the declines we've seen since peaking in 2016 have actually accelerated in recent weeks. This is due in large part to soaring crude exports, but there are obviously other factors involved as well. Either way, we are seeing a massive exodus of oil from inventories and, as I've stated previously, I believe that there's a case to be made that we should see additional declines (probably 20 million barrels at least from today) through the end of this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am excited about what I'm seeing in the energy market. Sure, some data is less than ideal, but the fact of the matter is that inventory levels are falling and doing so at a quick pace. Seeing this, I am simply astonished that the market seems to not care, but irrational behavior can only last for so long before the picture changes and prices rise.

