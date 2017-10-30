Apollo Investment: Another 10% Yielding BDC Headed In The Right Direction?

My primary concern for AINV is its exposure to the energy, oil and gas sectors. However, the company has reduced its oil and gas exposure to 6.6% of the portfolio and continues to exit investments.

Its book value seems to have stabilized and there was a meaningful decrease in non-accruals from 7.0% to 1.9% of total investments at cost, or 1.1% of fair value.

AINV currently has a dividend yield of over 10% with higher quality management that is rotating assets into safer investments while reducing its borrowing rates.

The information in this article discussing Apollo Investment (AINV) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios and suggested BDC portfolio. AINV reports calendar Q3 2017 results on November 3, 2017, before the open of the financial markets.

Does Higher Yield = Higher Risk?

Typically, higher yield implies higher risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs") as discussed for Monroe Capital (MRCC) in "10% Dividend Yield With A First-Lien Portfolio".

AINV currently has a dividend yield of 10.1% compared to the average BDC closer to 9.3% even after including Triangle Capital (TCAP), THL Credit (TCRD), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and Medley Capital (MCC), that could be priced for a dividend cut. Please read the following articles on each:

Source: BDC Buzz.com

Quotes from management: All quotes from management in this article can be found at "AINV Transcripts" on SA.

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, AINV reported between my best and base case projections covering its dividend by 101% mostly due to waived management and incentive fees (similar to previous quarters). There was an increase in portfolio investments of $90 million and the portfolio yield remained stable at 10.3% as shown in the charts below.

“Exits totaled $252 million, which consisted of $242 million of repayments and $10 million of sales. Net investment activity before repayments was $332 million and net investment activity after repayments was $90 million for the quarter. The weighted average yield on investments made during the quarter was 10.3% and the weighted average yield on sales and repayments was 11.3%.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

During the previous quarter, the portfolio yield declined from 10.9% to 10.3% mostly due to the restructuring of Solarplicity Group:

“The weighted average yields on our portfolio across was 10.3% down 60 basis points quarter-over-quarter as a result of the restructuring of the Solarplicity note, principally as a result of that.”

On October 15, 2017, the company redeemed $150 million of 6.625% Notes that was financed with its lower cost credit facility that should improve net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

“Included within our debt are $150 million of daily bonds with a coupon of six in five days, which become callable in October. It is our intention to redeem these bonds using our credit facility, which has a lower funding cost. Our leverage ratio, which includes the impact of cash and unsettled transactions stood at 0.62 times at the end of the June, up from 0.55 times at the end of March.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

The company used the proceeds from sales and repayments during the previous quarter to pay down debt giving the company increased liquidity to regrow the portfolio.

“Since the beginning of April and through May '15 we have funded more than $200 million, bringing our leverage ratio within our target range, which we articulated at 0.6 to 0.7 and so that's where we're today…We had an active origination quarter where we invested $342 million during the quarter. Repayment activity was elevated and net investment activity was a positive $90 million. Net leverage as of the end of the quarter was 0.62 times and given current market conditions, we believe it is important to maintain dry powder to deploy when conditions improve.”

On August 5, 2016, AINV reduced its quarterly dividend by 25% as a part of its overall realignment including new management and repositioning the portfolio into safer assets (discussed later). I believe this was the right thing to do given the current credit cycles concerns. The reduced dividend reduces the need to “reach for yield” and allows management to reposition the portfolio into safer investments with lower yields. This is consistent with previous guidance including the reduced structured credit/CLO exposure.

Management has indicated that the current dividend is sustainable through the continued management and incentive fee waivers until the company can realign the portfolio with higher use of leverage as recently discussed by management:

“So, in thinking through sort of our dividend coverage, we have sort - what we have said really for past year is that once the portfolio has repositioned with sort of meaningful yield compression at 0.65 to 0.7 leverage we have and reasonable fee income, we will cover the dividends well. We have some tailwinds, the LIBOR change you mentioned as a pending refinance or something like that we talked about. So we have some tailwind to help support that offset by the headwind of being under levered right now, which suited the market is may cause us to stay there. So the answer is we are comfortable - we're continuing to be comfortable with our core thesis, which is in the medium term and long term at sort of less than market average leverage levels, we will cover the dividend solidly. There could be cross wins if we're continuing to try to stay under levered in one particular quarter, but there has been nothing that has sort of changed that analysis. And in fact I'd say we're more confident of it. And you can see it in where sort of our yield has compressed from a year ago and actually what's happened over the last couple quarters, which is the last couple quarters have been pretty steady a lot of our yield compression has been related to the change in the core rate on Solarplicity. And so we feel pretty good about our ability to generate the assets in that range we talked about at that 0.65 to 0.7 leverage to cover the dividend.”

In June 2016, AINV appointed Howard Widra as President, Patrick Ryan as Chief Credit Officer and Tanner Powell as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Widra is a co-founder of MidCap Financial, another Apollo Global Management (“AGM”) fund. The SEC recently granted AINV exemptive relief to co-invest with MidCap for larger deals and increased opportunities.

“We also continue to actively pursue co-investment opportunities, our ability to co-invest alongside other Apollo affiliated funds and entities has greatly enhanced our ability to participate in larger commitments and be a one-stop solution provider to our clients, which is a key differentiating factor in today's competitive environment. This is evidenced by the fact that over 36% of our deployment over the past four quarters has been in transactions made pursuant to our co-investment order.” “The scale and breadth of the Apollo MidCap direct origination platform provides us with attractive opportunities and allows us to be selective, adhere to our underwriting standards and support the needs of our borrowers. Given these market conditions, we invested approximately $150 million during the March quarter, somewhat below our quarterly average, but with most of the investment sourced from the Apollo's direct origination platform.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

AINV was able to use its co-investment relief to take a lead role in the $800 million DIP (debtor in process) term loan with Westinghouse Electric, a nuclear power plant operator and AINV has a priority lien on the assets as shown below:

From previous call: “During the period, the Apollo platform provided an $800 million gift financing to Westinghouse Electric Company during the company's Chapter 11 filing of which $40 million was provided by AINV. This is the largest single direct lending commitment that Apollo Credit had ever made. This was a unique direct origination situation where AINV was able to capture meaningful value through an opportunity that would not have otherwise been available without the benefit of the co-investment exemptive order. Since receiving the co-investment order, we've invested $150 million across 10 companies and we've already committed to four additional transactions in the current quarter.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

Risk Profile Discussion:

As mentioned earlier, the company is in the process of repositioning the portfolio into safer assets including reducing its exposure to oil & gas and CLOs. During the recent quarter, new investments were primarily first and second-lien as shown in the following table.

“We continue to successfully execute the portfolio repositioning strategy that we outlined last year. As a reminder, our strategy emphasizes senior secured traditional corporate loans sourced by Apollo's direct origination platform with a focus on first lien and floating rate with additional exposure in first lien loans and life sciences, asset based lending and lender finance. We refer to these assets as our core assets or strategies.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

The recent investment activity listed above resulted in a portfolio that is now 47% first-lien debt and 74% of the total portfolio is invested in its “core strategies” with reduced amounts of unsecured debt, structured products and equity as discussed and shown in the following table.

James Zelter, Apollo Investment’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report that we continue to successfully execute the repositioning strategy that we outlined last year. We continue to reduce our exposure to non-core and legacy assets and deploy capital into our core strategies including investments made pursuant to our co-investment order. We have also continued to improve the risk profile of our portfolio by increasing our exposure to first lien and floating rate loans, and decreasing our average borrower exposure. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on deploying capital into opportunities sourced from the Apollo direct origination platform. We believe that our strong investment capacity is a distinct advantage for when market conditions improve.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

Continued to successfully execute the portfolio repositioning strategy that we outlined last year, including:

Improved the risk profile of the portfolio Increased first lien debt to 47% of the portfolio, at fair value Increased floating rate debt to 86% of the corporate debt portfolio, at fair value, up from 77% a year ago

Reduced exposure to non-core assets to 23% of the portfolio, down from 35% a year ago Oil & gas exposure declined to 6.6% of the portfolio, as of the of the end of the quarter, down from 11.6% as of June 30, 2016 Structured credit exposure declined to 3.6% of the portfolio, as of the of the end of the quarter, down from 9.1% as of June 30, 2016 Renewables exposure declined to 7.6% of the portfolio, as of the of the end of the quarter, down from 8.9% as of June 30, 2016

Decreased exposure to legacy and other assets to 3.5% of the portfolio of the portfolio, down from 6.0% a year ago

Increased exposure to core assets to 74% of the portfolio, up from 59% a year ago Invested $747 million in core strategies since July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017, including $294 million in investments made pursuant to co-investment order



Net asset value (“NAV”) per share remained mostly stable (from $6.74 to $6.73) as unrealized losses from oil & gas investments were offset by gains in other investments including Solarplicity Group which is a non-core asset but “generating positive cash flow”.

“As mentioned on last quarter's call, it is our desire to exit Solarplicity given its size and inherent volatility. Solarplicity is currently generating positive net cash flow. While reducing our exposure to non-core assets is the top priority, we continuously evaluate the cost of exiting such investments against our downside risk.” “Net asset value declined slightly to $6.73 per share as the net unrealized loss on our oil and gas investments due to commodity prices was mostly offset by gains in other parts of our broad portfolio. During the quarter, we exited and wrote off several legacy positions, which resulted in the realization of previously recorded security write-downs. And therefore, there was not any impact on our NAV. In total, our quarterly operating results increased net assets by $28.8 million or $0.13 per share compared to an increase of $8.1 million or $0.04 per share for the March quarter. Net asset value per share was $6.73 per share at the end of the quarter.” “Negative contributors to the performance for the quarter were primarily isolating to our energy investments in Spotted Hawk and Glacier as commodity prices declined quarter-over-quarter. On the positive side, our investments in asset, repackaging trucks, and renew financial saw improved valuations quarter-over-quarter.”

There was a meaningful decrease in non-accruals from 7.0% to 1.9% of total investments at cost, or 1.1% of total investments at fair value mostly due to Venoco, Delta Career Education/Gryphon, Magnetation and Clothesline Holdingswere written off during the quarter as no proceeds were expected to be realized. The realized losses on these investments were previously recorded as unrealized losses.

Source: SEC Filing

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

“Now, let me spend a few seconds discussing credit quality and our overall portfolio. At the end of June, investments on nonaccrual status represented 1.1% of the portfolio at fair value and 1.9% at cost down from 3% and 7% respectively at the end of March. Nonaccruals decreased due to the exit of SquareTwo and the write-off of a few other legacy investments. The current weighted average net leverage of our investments remained 5.5 times. The current weighted average interest coverage improved to 2.7 times.” From previous call: “During the quarter Spotted Hawk completed its out of court restructuring, our pre-restructuring first lien term loan is bifurcated into a Tranche A and Tranche B. The Tranche A is on accrual and Tranche B is on non-accrual. In addition, we invested approximately 7 million into the Tranche C first lien term loan to fund high return non-op drilling activity. The company continues to focus on resumption of growth and returns on invested capital in the current market environment.”

My primary concern for AINV is its exposure to the energy, oil and gas sectors. However, the company has reduced its oil and gas exposure to 6.6% of the portfolio and continues to exit investments. See below for recent discussions. Also, AINV has 8.6% exposure to other energy investments that includes its restructured investment in Solarplicity Group at around 5.4% of the portfolio, which was recently marked up and will likely be sold in the coming quarters.

“At the end of June, oil and gas represented 6.6% of our portfolio at fair value or $159 million across three companies. During the quarter, we funded $2.5 million into Glacier Oil & Gas and $9 million in the Spotted Hawk. We continue to work closely with both management team and we may deploy some additional capital on to these names during the coming quarter to support accretive development projects. The values of these investments were negatively impacted consistent with the decrease in commodity price environment. Lastly our debt investment in Pelican Energy was converted into equity at approximately the same price.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

Management has outlined three verticals that it will focus on in the coming quarters: asset based lending ("ABL"), life sciences and lender finance.

“Our strategy also includes reducing exposure to non-core assets or strategies which include oil and gas, renewables, structured credit and shipping. Our target portfolio is approximately 50% to 60% in traditional corporate loans; approximately 20% to 25% across life sciences, asset based lending and lender finance; approximately 15% percent in aircraft leasing with the balance in any remaining non-core strategies.” “I will now discuss our progress in greater detail. First, we continue to deploy capital into our core strategies, including investments made pursuant to the co-investment order. Since commencing our repositioning strategy a year ago, we have invested approximately $747 million into our core strategies, including $294 million into co-investment transactions. Core strategies now account for 74% of the portfolio compared to 59% a year ago.” “Second, we continue to reduce our exposures to non-core and legacy assets, which now account for 26% of the portfolio at fair value compared to 41% a year ago. In aggregate, non-core and legacy assets have decreased by $434 million over this period and now total $631 million at fair value. Oil and gas exposure has declined to 6.6% of the portfolio at fair value, structured credit to 3.6%, renewables to 7.6% and legacy and other exposure has declined to 3.5%. These are all down significantly from when we commenced our repositioning strategy. We call these non-core assets are higher on their respects and have more volatile returns. In addition, we also made progress repositioning non-earning assets. During the period squared to one of our non-earning legacy investments was repaid above our mark, which allowed us to deploy more capital into our core strategies and grow our earning assets.” “Third, we are continuing to make steady progress to improve the overall risk profile of our portfolio by increasing our exposure to first lien and floating rate loans and decreasing our average borrower exposure. As of the end of June, first lien debt had increased to 47% of the total portfolio at fair value, the floating rate portion of our corporate debt portfolio had increased to 86% at fair value, and our average borrower exposure is under $30 million.”

Source: AINV Investor Presentation

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement:

I consider AINV to have higher quality management for many reasons including continuing to do the right thing such as meaningful amounts of share repurchases, waiving management and incentive fees and realigning the portfolio into safer assets. Also, management is not paid on payment-in-kind (PIK) income until it is collected.

From previous call: “Moving to our fee structure, our investment advisor in consultation with our Board has agreed to maintain its existing fee structure for fiscal year 2018 with the same management incentive fee waivers at last year.” Q. “And then you guys had several quarters including this most recent quarter where you guys reversed incentive fees related to PIK, were those reversals in this quarter and prior quarters, were those mostly related to Solarplicity and should we expect any more of these reversals going forward.” A. “So, it wasn’t all related to Solarplicity we had other PIK investments that PIK was not realized in the $13.2 million over the last year. When you look going forward, we currently have $2.3 million accrued on our balance sheet for incentive on PIK securities. We do not at this anticipate not paying that, but we evaluated every quarter and we'll let you know going forward.”

There were no additional shares repurchased during quarter likely due to the share price trading above $6.25 (compared to NAV of $6.74 as of 3/31/17). On September 15, 2016, AINV announced that its Board expanded the company’s stock repurchase program by $50 million to $150 million and was previously repurchasing shares. The company still has around $50 million of potential share repurchases or at least another 8 million shares as discussed and shown in the following table.

From previous call: “Regarding stock buybacks, we continue to see the stock market discount to NAV as an attractive opportunity to accretively repurchase stock. Since the inception of the program, we have purchased approximately 17 million shares or 7.2% of initial shares outstanding for a total cost of approximately $100 million leaving approximately $50 million remaining under the current program authorized by the board.” Q. “In terms of share repurchases, is you appetite for that really dependent on valuation and the discount on the stock to NAV yields on new investment?” A. “Very much so. I think that as we have always as we've done before and when our stock is trading in a meaningful discount to NAV and we find it accretive, our Board is supportive of us buying back stock and we have done so as much as anybody in the industry. When that discount narrows like it had this quarter, it's not as attractive for us. So, we watch it on a constant basis. So, I think when you think about where we are in the world in 2017 and the macro wins, having a little bit less leverage right now is probably not a bad idea. If we really saw our pipeline dry up, we would probably be more focused on doing some share purchases with our capital to use that leverage, but I don't feel we think that's the case right now.”

Source: BDC Buzz.com

Fee waiver discussion from 10-Q:

“Effective April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018 (the “waiver period”), the Investment Adviser has agreed to waive 25% of its base management fee so that base management fee is reduced from 2% to 1.50%.” “The same waiver was in effect for the year-ended March 31, 2017.” “Effective April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, the Investment Adviser has agreed to waive up to 25% of its performance-based incentive fee so that the incentive fee on pre-incentive fee net investment income could be accrued at as low a rate as 15% to the extent the Company experiences cumulative net realized and change in unrealized losses during the waiver period (“cumulative net losses”). The inclusion of cumulative net gains and cumulative net losses will be measured on a cumulative basis from April 1, 2017 through the end of each quarter during the waiver period. Any cumulative net gains will result in a dollar for dollar increase in the incentive fee payable up to a maximum rate of 20% and any cumulative net losses will result in a dollar for dollar decrease in the incentive fee payable down to a minimum rate of 15%.” “The same waiver was in effect for the year-ended March 31, 2017.”

Source: SEC Filing

Upcoming Earnings Announcements:

BDCs will begin reporting calendar Q3 2017 results next week, including AINV on November 3, 2017, before the open of the financial markets. Please subscribe to Sustainable Dividends if you would like updates on the following as each company reports:

Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

BDC portfolios

As mentioned in "Q3 2017 Earnings Season Preview For BDCs", many BDCs have provided timing for reporting Q3 2017 results. "A" denotes after the market closes, "B" is for before the markets open, and "Est" is estimated reporting date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.