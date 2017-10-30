This 4.7% Yielding Net-Lease REIT Is A Strong Buy On The Drop

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) makes a strong value proposition since the REIT's shares have fallen back to the $40 price level lately. The retail REIT has excellent occupancy rates and will continue to raise its cash dividend in the future. Importantly, thanks to the latest valuation drop in the REIT sector, investors can gobble up National Retail Properties' shares at a more affordable valuation. An investment in National Retail Properties yields 4.7 percent.

Investors have ditched real estate investment trusts lately, which is a good opportunity for investors with cash at hand to invest in high-quality net-lease REITs like National Retail Properties. The retail REIT is in an excellent position to continue to grow its quarterly cash dividend, which in turn should result in a growing yield on cost for investors. Though there is no guarantee that National Retail Properties will continue to grow its dividend, the REIT's history strongly suggests that this will be the case.

National Retail Properties - A Snapshot

National Retail Properties is a single-tenant net-lease real estate investment trust with a widely diversified property portfolio in the United States. The REIT pursues a long-term investment and lease strategy, which safeguards National Retail Properties' cash flow. At the end of the June quarter, National Retail Properties' real estate portfolio consisted of 2,675 properties in 48 states, which makes it one of the largest single-tenant net-lease REITs in the country.

Source: National Retail Properties

Top-Notch Occupancy Rates

National Retail Properties is a prolific landlord. The REIT's occupancy rate has consistently been in the high 90-percent range, and its occupancy rate has regularly beaten the industry average. At the end of the June quarter, National Retail Properties' occupancy hit 99.3 percent, leaving little room for improvement.

Source: National Retail Properties

Acquisition-Centric Growth Strategy

Like most REITs, National Retail Properties regularly acquires new properties in order to scale its national real estate platform. National Retail Properties has spent billions of dollars on the acquisition of retail properties since 2010 at attractive cap rates. For 2017, the REIT expects to acquire real estate worth $550-$650 million.

Source: National Retail Properties

Strong, Investment Grade-Rated Balance Sheet

Less than 36 percent of National Retail Properties' capitalization is debt which makes the REIT not leveraged at all. National Retail Properties' fixed-charge coverage ratio of 3.5x and interest coverage ratio of 4.9x show a strong recurring cash flow position that is also reflected in the REIT's dividend coverage stats.

Source: National Retail Properties

Conservative Payout Ratio

Large net-lease retail REITs with recurring cash flows have one thing in common: Investors don't have to worry about their dividends.

For one thing, National Retail Properties' real estate portfolio throws off a recurring cash flow stream (backed by long-term leases) that has resulted in reliable dividend growth for shareholders over time.

Source: Achilles Research

Further, National Retail Properties' dividend coverage metrics reveal a very high margin of dividend safety. As a rule of thumb, the larger the excess dividend coverage, the safer the dividend. National Retail Properties' average AFFO/share exceeded the REIT's average dividend/share by 33 percent in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

National Retail Properties' AFFO payout ratio, therefore, is very conservative. On average, National Retail Properties has paid out 75 percent of its core FFO and 74 percent of its AFFO, leaving a lot of room for investments into its property portfolio and a higher quarterly cash dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Guidance

National Retail Properties expects its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $2.50-$2.54/share in 2017. Since National Retail Properties' share price has fallen back to the $40 price level last week, income investors pay 16.1x 2017e AFFO for the net-lease REIT's dividend stream.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

If you want to buy a quality net-lease REIT where the odds are in favor of continued dividend growth, have a look at National Retail Properties. The price drop in the last several days on the back of a minor sell-off in the REIT sector is a good opportunity in my opinion to buy into a strong real estate business at an affordable valuation. Portfolio and dividend coverage suggest great potential for dividend growth and a higher yield on cost in the future. Shares are reasonably valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.