Civeo: The Market Needs To Chill Out

October 26th was not a particularly good day to be a shareholder of Civeo Corp. (CVEO). After management reported financial results for the third quarter of the business’s 2017 fiscal year, shares plummeted. In what follows, I would like to dig in and provide some thoughts on where I stand on the business and give my input on why the market seems to have treated Civeo rather unfairly.

A big hit — but it doesn’t make sense

Shares of Civeo closed down 11.9% for the day after falling, initially, far more than that, and fell another 2% the day following that. At one point, shares were down as much as 18.1%. The reason here is that, despite beating on sales, management reported a loss per share of $0.19, far worse than the $0.08 analysts anticipated. This is bad news without any doubt, but the market seems to have completely glossed over all the positive aspects that were reported by management.

Take, for instance, the fact that the firm reported strong cash flow. Through the first three quarters of this year, Civeo’s operating cash flow came out to $45.53 million, while its free cash flow was $39.13 million. What’s more, the expectation by management is that they will continue to see positive results in the fourth quarter as well. This is because, although it's possiblle that the firm will report an earnings loss, management believes that EBITDA should come out to between $13 million and $16 million in the fourth quarter.

Generally speaking, I’m not a fan of EBITDA. I believe that excluding interest only serves to cover up any leverage-related issues if they exist, and excluding taxes is nonsensical because effective tax rates do vary by company and industry. That said, in the case of Civeo, their EBITDA figure has, so far, been quite close to what their operating cash flow picture has been. Based on my estimates, if this relationship continues, Civeo, expecting to generate EBITDA for the full year of between $63 million and $66 million (as stated by management), should generate free cash flow of around $45.4 million.

This can be derived from the fact that adjusted EBITDA so far this year has been $49.9 million compared to operating cash flow of $45.5 million. Assuming nothing out of the ordinary happens (and I can't see that being the case based on my assessment of the firm), an added $14.5 million in EBITDA (using the mid-point of management's fourth quarter estimates, would imply added operating cash flow of $13.3 million, to give us total operating cash flow for the year of $58.8 million. Subtract from this management's guidance of $13.5 million worth of capex for the full year (that's the mid-point of $12 million to $15 million), and we arrive at free cash flow of $45.4 million.

When you consider that shares are valuing the firm right now at $264.5 million, you arrive at quite an appealing valuation if you ask me. After the fall, the company’s shares are valued at about 5.9 times this year’s free cash flow. This isn’t as attractive as some E&P firms I’ve seen, but it’s certainly not too far off. What’s more is that, in addition to having $105.9 million in available capacity under its credit facility, Civeo also has cash on hand of $54 million. Given the company’s significant book value of $525.83 million (nearly double its market cap), a case could be made that if you remove the cash from its market cap, shares are effectively trading for about 4.7 times this year’s free cash flow.

In addition to boasting a cheap valuation, some exciting developments have come about recently. For starters, management announced a new contract with a facility owner-operator in Canada. The catering contract spans five years and involves servicing 450 rooms (presumably all of the rooms in said facility) and is expected to generate Civeo revenue of $32 million (Canadian dollars) over its lifetime.

This is great, but some investors might wonder if this is a one-off. So far, I think the data seems to be suggesting that this could be the start of better times ahead instead. You see, according to the company’s quarterly report, its occupancy rate in Canada soared during the quarter to 81%. This is far better than the 64% seen a year earlier. Year-to-date, the occupancy rate has averaged 78%, up from 62% last year. Sadly, there is still an issue here regarding the dayrates charged, with the number this year averaging $93 per room compared to $106 last year, but the goal of management is probably to generate some revenue and eventually try to lock customers in under longer, more lucrative contracts. Occupancy is still weak in Australia, Civeo’s second-largest market, at 43%compared to 45% last year, but rates per room have risen from $75 to $81. Add to this the fact that metallurgical coal prices are on the rise, and the firm could be seeing the end of pain down under.

One concern

Overall, I really like Civeo, but there is one thing I don’t care for: that investors are being continually slammed by foreign currency fluctuations. Over the first three quarters of this year, management has been hard at work to lower debt. In fact, during this timeframe, they allocated an impressive $52 million toward debt reduction. And yet, despite that, debt has only dropped by $29 million.

Why is this? The simple answer is that a foreign currency adjustment accounts for the rest (that’s $23 million). As the Canadian dollar has risen relative to the US dollar, it has made paying down debt rather burdensome. Truth be told, I’m not sure what the optimal solution here is to address this problem, if there even is one. If there’s one thing that’s causing continued pain for shareholders, it’s the fact that management’s efforts are being undermined by the fact that their debt is staying stubbornly-high, even as management allocates a large chunk of cash toward reducing it.

Takeaway

Based on the data here, I must say that I think the market has overreacted to the bad news related to Civeo. Sure, the company’s loss was worse than expected and it is seeing some continued weakness in Canada (in the form of room rates) and Australia (in the form of occupancy). You also have their debt condition that I just highlighted as well. That said, the firm is trading for a low multiple right now, its cash position is quite large considering its circumstances, cash flow is appealing, and there are some signs of life in the markets in which it operates (especially Canada). Absent something unexpected hitting, I believe that the future for Civeo will likely remain bright, but the market could take time to realize this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.