McDonald's Q3 - Full Speed Ahead

McDonald's will keep outperforming and is a must have for dividend investors.

The third quarter is confirming what I expected. The turnaround is going smoothly and numbers are way up!

McDonald's has started to turn its business around by implementing technological solutions, menu changes and an EOTF program.

On the 13th of August, I wrote an article called 'McDonald's: The Amazon Of Restaurants'. I discussed McDonald's efforts to regain strength by implementing smart tactics and using technologies to stay ahead of the curve. After last week's third quarter results, I believe it is time to review this strategy and look how the company is performing.

Sales Are Back!

In the second quarter, the company already posted strong numbers after being in a sales slump for quite some time.

McDonald's is doing exactly what we want it to do. It is dominating this environment. Global comps were up 6.6% in the second quarter of this year versus one year ago. The guest count went up 3%. Furthermore, all 9 markets saw growth in the second quarter. - McDonald's: The Amazon Of Restaurants

The third quarter is building on the current success story.

same store sales (comparable sales) were up 6% during this period compared to the same quarter in 2016. This is the 9th consecutive quarter of sales growth. US comps increased 4.1%.

The global guest count rose 2.4% which is the 3rd consecutive month of more restaurant visitors so to speak.

To me, the important thing is that high growth markets showed another strong quarter with comp growth as high as 6.2% with massive growth in China. Foundational markets added 10.2% with double-digit comp performance in Japan.

Price Pressure Is Under Control

One of McDonald's cornerstones is to offer a tasty affordable menu to a big audience. At this point, we could start a discussion about different tastes (I will get there in this article) but the key remains to keep input inflation under control while also keeping menu prices low.

In the US, McDonald's increased its prices 2.2%. This is 20 points below the average food away from home price increase.

Commodity prices in the US increased 1.5% in the third quarter and are expected to be up 1% in 2017 compared to 2016. International commodity prices jumped 2.5% on the quarter with 1.5% price increases on international menus.

McDonald's P/L Is Showing Great Progress

One of the things that immediately strikes when looking at the performance of the third quarter is the 23% decline of company-owned restaurants. However, this is part of refranchising transactions to further push the franchise ratio higher. This ratio went up from 81% in the second quarter of this year to 91% in the third quarter. Hence the big slump of company owned restaurant sales and the lower costs that have pushed operating income up 44%(!).

Source: McDonald's Q3/2017

Refranchising will continue especially in the big stable markets like the US according to the company. This will lead to higher margins and a steady stream of revenue which is absolutely key given the commitment towards shareholders through the payments of dividends. Speaking of dividends, the company raised its dividend to $1.01 per share. This translates to a payment of $4.04 on an annual basis.

When Technology Meets Customer Service

Both taste and price are probably the most important factors when it comes to spending your hard earned money in restaurants. McDonald's is therefore implementing regional menus all over the world to cater to different tastes and trends.

In France, the company is selling Signature beef and chicken along with breads, meats cheeses that capture the regional taste while Italy is booking great successes with its Grand Mac.

Moreover, the company is increasingly implementing mobile ordering and its delivery program. At this point, the company has implemented delivery at over 5,000 restaurants internationally in the third quarter on top of the already existing 3,500 restaurants that offered this service. This means that one firth of all restaurants offer home delivery which will be pushed to over 10,000 restaurants by the end of the year. This is exactly what I hoped to see. The company used its international network of stores to test this option and is now moving quickly to implement it in the majority of its stores as soon as possible.

Add to this the EOTF (experience of the future) experience that has been installed in one fourth of all McDonald's stores. This includes self-ordering, electronic menu boards and table service.

Buy And Add Shares & Conclusion

I am very happy to see the massive progress the company is making. Not only are same store sales and customer traffic up, we also see that the company is highly successful when it comes to implementing its plans like home delivery, 'customized' menus and the restaurant transformation towards McDonald's EOTF model. All of this without having to raise prices other than reacting to input cost pressures.

This has caused the company to outperform its competitors without any big exceptions.

I believe that McDonald's will further be a big winner. Simply because the company is using its massive international structure to innovate and much more value than just benefitting from a growing population. The company is proactive changing the way business is done in this fast food restaurants business and I'm loving it.

