Ensco - Third Quarter Out But Not The End Of The Tunnel Yet

Admittedly, Ensco is solid on the debt front, which is paramount for a long-term investor's perspective.

Total revenues declined to $460.2 million from $548.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Jonathan Baksht, CFO, expects revenues to be $446 million in 4Q'17.

Investment Thesis

Ensco PLC., is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. Market capitalization is $2.28 billion (as of October), which qualifies the company as a mid-cap stock.

A simple look at the fleet status and the third quarter results are very telling. We are definitely experiencing an offshore drilling recovery supported by oil prices above the essential $50 per barrel life support.

The caveat lector is that the day rates and profit margin are extremely low in order to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical.

Hence, ESV is a very volatile stock and should be considered a good trading tool only, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices at the moment, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a long term hold until we can figure out the real effects of the Atwood acquisition which worries me. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5 or below for investors who own already ESV, seems a possible strategy.

Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Ensco 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 1059.0 1012.0 828.3 814.0 909.6 548.2 504.6 471.1 457.5 460.2 Net Income in $ Million 260.3 292.0 −2,472.0 175.3 590.6 85.3 39.0 −25.7 −45.5 −25.4 EBITDA $ Million 522.5 566.5 −2,351.0 427.4 795.9 247.3 217.2 167.9 142.8 151.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 24.6% 28.9% 0 21.5% 64.9% 15.6% 7.7% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.11 1.24 −10.61 0.74 2.04 0.28 0.06 −0.09 −0.15 −0.08 Cash from operations in $ Million 427.8 375.1 425.1 233.1 567.1 195.8 83.5 104.6 25.9 89.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 517 532 174 158 51 46 67 283 50 142 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −89 −157 251 75 516 150 17 −178 −24 −52 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 1.30 1.09 1.30 1.38 1.80 1.77 2.60 2.08 1.85 1.79 Long term Debt in $ Billion 5.93 5.90 5.87 5.86 4.91 4.70 5.27 4.94 4.75 4.75 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 232,2 232,5 232,5 232,5 284,6 298,6 300,4 300,6 300,9 438,1 Backlog 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 ESV Backlog in $ billion 7.4 6.6 5.8 5.2 4.1 3.8 3.6 3.3 3.3 3.2

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Total revenues declined to $460.2 million from $548.2 million in the year-ago quarter. However, we notice in the chart above a revenue stabilization driven by a nascent recovery. This period of stabilization is expected to take several quarters before we can eventually experience a slow revenue growth again. Day rates are still an issue for the balance sheet and will put more pressure on margin.

Revenues for the floaters' segment plunged 8.6% to $291.9 million in the third quarter from $319.3 million a year ago. Revenues from the Jack-up segment decreased 28.4% to $153.1 million from $213.8 million a year ago.

One important element is that this is the first time that the day rate combined average is up sequentially, while conversely, utilization declined.

However, Jonathan Baksht, CFO, expects revenues to be $446 million in 4Q'17 and said in the conference call:

Moving to our outlook for fourth quarter 2017, which will include results from Atwood, we anticipate that revenue will decline by approximately 3% from third quarter levels of $460 million, primarily due to ENSCO DS-7 completing its contract during the fourth quarter and ENSCO 109 moving to a standby rate for the majority of the quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

1-Y Trailing free cash flow, FCF, is now negative $237 million, which is not a surprise. The Atwood acquisition is quite difficult to forecast. Contract drilling expenses for the 4Q'17 was about $278 million for stand-alone and are now expected to be $335 million with Atwood.

3- Quarterly Backlog and commentary.

The backlog is showing the same trend as the revenues with $3.2 billion. ESV has a strong Jack-up backlog representing over 40% of the total backlog.

4 - Net debt.

ESV pro forma net debt is approximately $3.8 billion, including Atwood. It represents a net debt-to-capital ratio of 30%. In terms of debt maturities, ESV has less than $1 billion of principal that is due before 2024.

Admittedly, Ensco is solid on the debt front, which is paramount for a long-term investor's perspective.

Following the completion of the Atwood acquisition on October 6, ESV repaid $1.3 billion of Atwood debt using Atwood's cash balance of $445 million and a portion of Ensco's cash balance.

Under the new amendment, Ensco has a borrowing capacity of $2 billion through September 2019 and $1.2 billion from October 2019 through September 2022. The revolver has no covenants based on operating cash flows and we maintain the flexibility to raise additional capital through asset sales and a secured debt basket of $750 million.

ESV: Technical Analysis.

ESV has formed in my opinion a classic ascending wedge or rising wedge pattern which is characteristic of a stock in the process of bottoming out. Generally, The Rising Wedge is a bearish pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as prices move higher and the trading range narrows.

A negative breakout was a logical event and it happens in October. The next target's resistance could be $6.20 after a period of consolidation between $4.25-$5 where a cautious accumulation could be doable. Important, ESV trading/investing should be conducted in correlation with the price of oil.

Commentary:

Ensco is a solid offshore driller which is entrapped in a weak oil environment that is here to stay for quite a while. Basically, what the company is doing is putting in place a firm defensive financial position while waiting for a recovery, by reducing costs and organizing its debt and liquidity to survive longer comfortably.

The recent acquisition of Atwood which is now completed still worries me because of the nature of Atwood fleet. Ensco acquired an IDLE modern fleet that is not creating any significant cash flow and looks like a gamble for a V recovery that I do not envision at all.

To the contrary, Transocean (RIG) is acquiring 7 Semi Submersibles from Songa Offshore with 4 of them contracted and three Semi Submersibles cold stacked. The four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/d (with the 5-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021).

Transocean is acquiring cash flow, over $4 billion in firm contract with Statoil with long priced options that can add $3.1 billion to the initial backlog. Transocean expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Offer during the fourth quarter of 2017.

So Nietzsche may be right after all when he said: "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger".

Financial analysts found out that traumatic experiences such as an ill-timed acquisition can be damaging for a business, but in small amounts, it can make the company more resilient. Let's hope it will be the case here.

