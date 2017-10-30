Nike: Brick-And-Mortar Remains Relevant

Nike's Sales Strategy Unveiled On Investor Day

Nike (NKE) elaborated at length on their future plans on Investors’ Day today. Central to its message for the session was what it coined the "Triple Double" - 2X Innovation, 2X Speed and 2X Direct. "Innovation" is focused on its strategy to speed up its product pipeline catered for non-sport apparel. "Speed" is referring to the use of analytics, robotics and automation in its supply chain in its aim to deliver "the right product in the moment, 100% of the time". "Direct" is the company's sales strategy and to it should be to no one's surprise that Nike reiterated its going-direct approach through Nike.com and its various smartphone apps including the 5-star Nike APP. Nevertheless, I found it intriguing that the company is redoubling its effort on brick-and-mortar retail too. This article seeks to discuss the merits of the plan unveiled.

The Four Successful Retail Partnerships Cited

Of the 30,000 retailers around the world which Nike did business with last year, the company chose to highlight four during its Investor Day. The first example was a sports retailer in China. Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd (OTC:PSHGY) (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker code 3813) which is better known for its multi-branded sports retail outlets under YY Sports, operates the largest brand Jordan store in Asia. The store features several of Nike's innovation including services like digitally-enabled product trialing on a full-sized basketball court. It is believed that the ability to determine if a particular pair of shoes provides a shopper with the desired comfort and performance would lead to a higher conversion from trial to purchase. Nothing beats having an actual venue to test out the basketball shoes that one has the intention to buy.

The next example is Nordstrom (JWN) in the U.S. which Nike is partnering to serve the "style and fit-obsessed" consumers. In essence, Nordstrom would help Nike sell to consumers who go for athletic wear as part of their wardrobe selection. The retailer would also drive the sales of its sneakers by pairing them with the fashion pieces.

The third example is British multichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands, JD Group (OTC:JDGPF)(OTCPK:JDGRY). Not much color was given here except for the revelation that Nike has been providing the retailer with "head-to-toe assortments, digitally led storytelling, expert service and NIKE Direct connected inventory".

The last but not least (my own exertion) example is Foot Locker (FL). After months of speculation whether the retailer would face declining business from Nike as the latter trend towards going directly to the consumer, it must surely be comforted with the special mention. Nike expects Foot Locker to offer curated and coveted assortments, and it would provide company trained store experts to augment the retailer's own staff. In addition, Nike would increase the visibility of Foot Locker with dedicated and prominent virtual real estate on its smartphone applications. Nike also announced a new concept, Sneakeasy, which would focus on sneaker sales.

The Continued Relevance of Foot Locker From The Perspective of Luxury Watch Retailing

The global shopper has plenty of watches to choose from. In recent years, someone keen on getting a new watch would also have to decide between a smartwatch or the traditional ones. Watch shops are typically selling the traditional ones and have to compete with their online counterparts, facing similar challenges that the retailers of other products are encountering. Yet, watch shops, particularly the ones dedicated to luxury watches, are apparently performing well in 2017. It is postulated that these physical shops are still supported by the watchmakers to provide dedicated services to the watch buyers to justify the premium paid for such watches.

Similarly, Nike would do well with Foot Locker selling its higher-end footwear. Since those footwear comes with a heftier price tag, a little more convincing by the sales assistants in the stores of Foot Locker would help push volumes. This is not about hard-selling but the rendering of service through understanding and meeting the needs of the supposedly well-heeled (pun intended) customers. The sales assistants’ explanation of how the technology incorporated into the shoes would benefit those trying the shoes could just be what’s needed to turn them into shoe buyers. Of course, the prospective buyers could also read and even watch a video of the latest technology employed in the shoes in the comfort of their home. However, without the ability to try on the shoes immediately, the online shopper might not be as convinced and take the next step of putting the shoes virtually into the cart and ultimately the checkout and payment. It’s a matter of conversion rate.

Back to the analogy with luxury watch shops. Sure, the highest-priced shoes are still just a fraction of a typical luxury watch but we have to look at the relative prices of the offerings in the same category. Shoes at the top-end benefit from dedicated peddling as much as their luxury watches counterpart would.

Yoga Studios Within Shops

In yet another sign that Nike is not giving up on physical retail, and is in fact, redoubling its effort in capitalizing on its shops, the company announced that it would open yoga pants studios inside 5,000 of its stores, on top of launching the “Pant Studio” online simultaneously on November 1st. The news sent the share price of Lululemon (LULU) sharply down in minutes on October 26 though it recovered to close just 0.1% lower at the end of the day.

LULU Price data by YCharts

Conclusion

In my earlier coverage on Nike, I wrote about the company efforts in the digital space. Nevertheless, it is apparent that Nike continues to believe that brick-and-mortar retail outlets are still relevant to move products. Notwithstanding that, based on what I have read and subsequently corroborated with my contacts in retailing, Nike has already begun on this process of streamlining its point-of-sales last year, eliminating small and "undifferentiated retail" outlets. Judging from the message from the Investor Day, Nike intends to work more closely with its retail partners. That would mean it has to focus on fewer of them so that it can devote more resources to the remaining ones in navigating the heavily promotional, low-growth retail environment. Reliance on the physical outlets to deliver its intended consumer experience and drive sales seems to be a sound strategy.

