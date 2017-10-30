Chubb: Did Evan G. Greenberg Just Call The Pricing Low?

Chubb's (CB) third quarter results presentation carried an important message for investors.

The results were in line with expectations: solid top line growth Q/Q and heavy catastrophe losses, the latter in common with the sector. Management also confirmed that integration savings from the ACE-Chubb merger are on track. The expense ratio was down 1.7% Y/Y, evidencing this improvement.

The exceptional cat losses, which management see as a one in five or ten year event, will subside and Chubb will return to its usual double digit ROE next quarter.

At the underlying level, the combined ratio improved to 88.5% from 88.9% Y/Y

So far, so straightforward. Let's look at the valuation. This chart shows forward PE ratio for 12 and 24 months from today. 2018 stands at 15x EPS and 2019 is at 13.5x

Chubb is not cheap, but is not expensive either and CEO Greenberg's acquisition record gives optimism that Chubb will achieve growth through acquisition going forward.

The new stuff

What was new from the call was that CEO Greenberg was this discussion of the pricing environment:

"Given the inadequacy of pricing and terms in our number of important classes around the globe and the consequent anemic industry results, along with the magnitude of year-to-date cat losses, we should be at the beginning of a firming market, and I believe we are."

Anyone familiar with P&C pricing trends, and for that matter reinsurance trends, in recent years will have had to wind the tape back and check that Greenberg actually said this.

He has been consistently accurate in calling his firm's marginal ROE. Chubb's global footprint and balance sheet have allowed it to move rapidly when pockets of demand emerge that it has the capacity to serve and can achieve adequate price levels in.

This global reach has been one of the reasons Chubb has been able to weather industry margin poressure. But, no question, Greenberg's overall view of industry trends has been continuously pessimistic for years. It's therefore important that he is now looking for the environment to improve. And anyoen familiar with the style of the Chubb CEO knows he does not speculate about anything and will take his measured optimism in this area seriously.

Greenberg walked through a number of areas where he thinks pricing inadequacy is creating capital risks. One of these is property insurance:

"Following years of rate decreases, properties need rate to return to adequacy. Property rates have 2 components, the catastrophe and attritional loss elements. Property cat risks should be priced to model, and today it is priced at its substantial discount to model in many instances. The attritional loss component of property is also, in many cases, inadequately priced and should return to adequacy. And by the way, even though it is inadequately priced, property cat premiums have been used by many to subsidize inadequate pricing and other classes during the recent years of lighter cat losses, a pretty dumb strategy."

Such pricing strategies have been brutally exposed by this year's hurricane experience with capital losses cutting through weaker firms than Chubb, the operating margins of which absorbed most of the pain in 3Q.

Greenberg also discussed D&O and employment practices liability insurance and excess casualty loss insurance as areas where pricing has been irrational and should improve.

This of course comes at a time of firming longer term market rates, with the US 10 year yielding 2.4%. As well as supporting investment income for insurers, higher rates should reduce the flow of capital into insurance risk, which in recent years has been drawn in by the paucity of returns in passive financial instruments. Warren Buffett's discussion of why he sold Munich Re is illuminating here.

As well as expecting better pricing slowly to emerge, Chubb is already seeing it: US Middle market and major account business saw a 1.5% rate increase, while General and Specialty Casualty-related pricing was up 4%. Property related pricing was up "about 2%".

As we see in the above chart, P&C segments are 45% of Chubb's premium composition. So large swathes of new business should now get written at improved rate.

The effects of this can be pronounced in a business with generally low operating margins. Back to the valuation: I think it is highly likely that consensus will move up if these price shifts embed over the next months.

Conclusion

Chubb has outperformed the S&P (SPX) since the end of 2015 at a time of industry difficulty: soft pricing and recent high cat losses.

Chubb is a strong anchor position in any financials portfolio, and has just signaled a potential change in environment that could lead to a stepped up growth rate and higher multiples. BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.