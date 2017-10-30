Bridgepoint Education: A Declining Business Isn't Cheap Enough

But this is a poorly-managed company, with a series of self-inflicted wounds over the past few years and a complete inability to meet guidance or stem enrollment declines.

BPI still looks cheap, with an enterprise value as low as $80 million depending on how one chooses to calculate it.

Bridgepoint Education's (BPI) stock is up 41% since I threw in the towel on the stock last September. But I don't see my analysis last year as necessarily wrong - nor do I see anything in the last five quarters that supports those types of gains.

BPI is cheap, and was even cheaper last year, when its market cap was actually less than the cash on its balance sheet. But it's cheap for good reason. Enrollment continues to tank, and now has declined by more than half since the end of 2011. A series of initiatives have supposedly supported management promises for stabilization in enrollment; the trend has continued unabated, however. Management credibility essentially is gone at this point, after years of missteps and broken promises.

BPI does have over $7 per share in cash, and profits have risen this year, with 2017 non-GAAP consensus EPS estimates at $0.60 after Q4. Regulatory issues that popped up last year seem resolved. Even a more conservative calculation of enterprise value - backing out $39.6 million in student deposits - suggests $5.81 per share in net cash and a sub-7x P/E backing out that cash. But a declining business should have a low multiple, and with cost-cutting abilities running out, this most likely is a declining business. Buying BPI even at these levels requires stabilization in enrollment, or something close. And there's simply no reason whatsoever to forecast that type of change in the multi-year trend here.

A Declining Business

The narrative surrounding for-profit education remains a bit too simplistic. There is a sense that the salad days were toward the end of the last decade, but regulatory changes from the Obama Administration, among the gainful employment rules and tracking of cohort default rates, caused the industry to retrench and cast more narrow nets in recruiting students.

There is no doubt some truth to that narrative. But I've long argued that the countercyclical nature of the space has been massively underestimated. Regulatory changes aside, a largely adult-focused company like Bridgepoint (average student age is 35, per the 10-K) would have seen revenue pressure regardless as the labor markets improved from 2008-09 to 2017.

Even in that context, though, Bridgepoint's enrollment numbers look concerning, to say the least:

Source: Author from BPI filings. 2017 figure as of end of Q3

Enrollment as of the end of Q3 now has declined by more than 50% since the end of 2011. Again, there has been pressure across the space. For instance, University of Phoenix operator Apollo Education, who was acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) last year, saw enrollment decline roughly 70% in six years between its fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2016 (both ending August 31). But the steady decline in enrollment has pressured profits: Bridgepoint generated over $3 per share in EPS in 2011, against an estimated $0.60 this year. Operating income declined 16% in 2015 (non-GAAP), then dropped by more than half a year ago.

Bridgepoint has been able to take cost out. The company closed its physical campus in Iowa, has cut back on marketing spend by moving away from the affiliate channel, and lower enrollments have led to lower instructional costs.

That reasonably variable-cost model that has kept the company profitable and cash flow-positive (YTD cash flow is negative, but seasonality usually boosts working capital coming out of Q4). Despite an 8%+ drop in revenue YTD, non-GAAP operating income actually has risen 60%; non-GAAP net income has increased 162%, thanks to tax help.

So you can see the bull case for BPI below $10, even after a couple of disappointing quarters. Market cap less cash is about $80 million; adjusted EBITDA is ~$29 million YTD, putting the EV/EBITDA multiple in the 2.5x range depending on how Q4 plays out. New enrollment was guided to flat to slightly negative for Q4 on the Q3 conference call, perhaps a step toward finally stabilizing overall enrollment. The company's FTG (Full Tuition Grant) program, formerly known as Leadership Development Grants, uses corporate contributions to provide education debt-free, and is growing nicely, with enrollment up 75% in Q3 and reaching almost 10% of the total. The Forbes Business School represents something close to 40% of total enrollment, and declines there are lower than the rest of the business, again per the Q3 call.

It's a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type of case. There's still $7+ per share in cash, even after the company repurchased $150 million worth of stock during the first quarter. CEO Andrew Clark said on the Q3 call that he still saw room to take out cost, which means even further declines may not erode the company's remaining profitability. Regulatory pressure seems likely to ease, and both the accreditation issues that tanked the stock in 2015, and the questions about VA student enrollment driven by the closure of the Iowa campus, have been resolved.

If the company can stabilize enrollment, there's a good amount of fixed-cost leverage here - and perhaps a return toward the mid-teen levels seen as recently as early July.

Management Questions

The reason I abandoned my bullishness on BPI last year was management - and the news on that front isn't any better. Bridgepoint revenue might be pressured by a better economy. But that doesn't excuse management's continuing, and incorrect, insistence that the end was in sight. On the Q1 2015 call, CEO Andrew Clark cited a goal of new enrollment growth in the mid-single-digits and stabilization in total enrollment by year end. Clearly, that target was missed.

The next year, the first pillar of a three-pronged turnaround plan was to stabilize enrollment growth; with that goal once again unachieved, that's since morphed into a discussion of closing the "skills gap", the "learning gap", and the "transparency gap". On the Q3 2016 conference call, Clark projected stabilization in total enrollment by the end of 2017 - that, too, has been walked back.

In fact, the numbers have gotten worse, including a huge 21% plunge in Q2 that tanked the stock, which was followed by a 12% drop in Q3. The Forbes school is doing better than other offerings - but it's still down mid-single-digits. And that recent weakness can't be attributed just to the economy. Capella Education (CPLA) total enrollment is basically flat through the first half. Strayer Education (STRA) saw a 6% increase in Q2 and Q1. (Strayer and Capella reportedly are merging, which might not help Bridgepoint's competitive position, either.)

The issues go beyond simple enrollment numbers. Bridgepoint has said that part of the enrollment weakness is coming from its decision to walk away from the affiliate channel, which provided low-quality students who were less likely to persist. But as I pointed out last year, Bridgepoint was late to that decision despite the clear regulatory pressure (at the time) to improve retention: both Phoenix and Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) had long since done so. The argument from Clark was that the decision was short-term pain (lower enrollment) for long-term gain (higher retention).

But Bridgepoint's retention figures are instead falling. The trailing 12-month figure has declined from 62.5% at the end of Q2 2016 to 58.2% at the end of Q3. And that's with supposedly better students. The company has said it's targeting more graduate students to help that figure; it's offering 24/7 tutoring; and it's citing better numbers in the FTG program. Yet retention is at a figure well below the company's oft-cited historical range in the low to mid 60s.

Management hasn't explained the contradiction between supposedly more qualified, more ready new enrollments and the increasing rate of departure of those students. The most likely answer is that the student experience is substandard (note that Capella and Strayer both are improving retention).

On top of all of that is the accreditation debacle, the failure to anticipate the impact of the Iowa closure on VA funding (Bridgepoint almost certainly lost more in students than it saved in costs), the continually missed guidance, and steadily increasing bad debt expense. Bad debt rose to 6.2% in 2016 from 4.4% two years earlier. (The 2016 figure was 3.8% at Strayer, 2.1% at Grand Canyon, and 2.5% at Capella. Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) is the second-highest in the space, at 5.1%, with a very different clientele.)

On the Q4 2016 call, Clark attributed the problem to bringing financial aid processing in-house after an outsourced agreement with Xerox (XRX) Business Services ended, a problem which "has since been rectified". Bad debt expense since has risen further, to 6.5% YTD, per the 10-Q. Clark said on the Q3 call that "our goal is to reduce this expense as a percentage of revenue over time," which implies that not only is the problem not rectified, but a near-term solution isn't at hand.

There's more than enough here to avoid BPI at almost any price. The problems here aren't just regulatory, and they aren't just the result of a 4%+ unemployment rate. Execution is abysmal - and it's not getting better.

Valuation

It's hard to see how revenue improves at this point, because with retention falling, even a stabilization in new enrollment still implies declining revenue. And while Clark sounds positive on costs, the YTD increase comes solely from Q1: non-GAAP operating profit declined in both Q2 and Q3.

Even at the current valuation, the decline in profits has to end at some point - and there's literally zero evidence to suggest that will happen. New enrollments are down, retention is down, and cost cuts are going to run out at some point. And what's notable about YTD commentary is that Bridgepoint isn't even, as it did in the past, claiming some sort of strategy for stabilization.

As for the balance sheet, it's worth pointing out that Bridgepoint likely can't distribute much more of the cash at this point. Financial responsibility ratios require most, if not all, of the existing cash, unless profitability improves. Net cash has provided a floor under the stock, for the most part, but that still suggests potential ~30% downside. And in practice, cash per share net of deposits is $5.81, and even less is actually under 'real' claim by shareholders at the moment.

In general, a bull case based only on a balance sheet is likely to fail - and in this case, the balance sheet isn't nearly as strong as the numbers suggest. As for the rest of the business, it's poorly-managed, in decline, and losing market share. Even below $10, a lot needs to get fixed. Right now, there's zero evidence that anything will get fixed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.