The 'Parabolic Bubbles' For Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq QQQs, Small Caps Continue To Inflate

The Russell 2000 ETF is abovemy semiannual value level of $144.04 with my quarterly and annual risky levelsof $151.26 and $154.33.

The transportation ETF is above my quarterly pivot of $173.93 with my annual risky level of $182.54.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF is above my quarterly pivot of $148.62 with my semiannual risky level of $152.14.

The S&P 500 ETF, Spiders is above my annual pivot of $253.37 with weekly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $258.56, $261.42 and $264.54, respectively.

The Dow 30 ETF, Diamonds is above my quarterly pivot of $232.31 with its all-time intraday high of $234.70 set on Oct. 24.

The ETFs for the five major equity averages are becoming more overvalued fundamentally and more overbought technically.

As P/E ratios rise further above 20 and as my 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings rise above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00 momentum, the five key equity ETFs become "inflating parabolic bubble". When parabolic bubbles inflate, you do not know how high they can trade, but when they pop, it's difficult to get out. The prudent strategy is to gradually reduce holdings and raise cash as risky levels are tested to the upside. At this point, investors should have reduced holdings by 25% to 50%.

Last week, third quarter GDP was reported at a 3% growth rate, which is a surprise as the economy was not yet been slowed by three major hurricanes that had landfalls during the quarter. Hurricane Harvey hit the shores of Texas on Aug. 25, Irma hit Florida on Sept. 10, and Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20. The California wildfires were underway for quite a while but were in the headlines in October as the fourth quarter began.

The residual effects of the storms and fires should become an economic drag in the fourth quarter. With all the natural disasters, the resources of FEMA are stretched thin and Americans are still waiting for FEMA funds. Piles of rubble are still to be cleared. Flood insurance payments continue to be delayed. The damages in Puerto Rica remain devastating and will last for months if not years.

In the lower 48 states, the effects of Harvey and Irma cover 14% of the country served by homebuilders. New home sales surged in September, mostly due to buyers of homes who totally lost their American dreams.

Earnings for major international firms have beaten Wall Street estimates helped by a weaker dollar, which is now stronger as October ends.

Here's how to trade these ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($234.17 on Oct. 27) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $226.95. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 96.02 last week up from 94.78 on Oct. 20 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $224.09 and $220.14, respectively. My monthly and quarterly pivots of $231.08 and $232.31, respectively, with the all-time high intraday high of $234.70 set on Oct. 24.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Spiders ($257.71 on Oct. 27) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $252.79. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 94.93 last week up from 93.10 on Oct. 20 well above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my annual pivot at $253.37, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly, quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $258.56, $261.41 and $263.57, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for QQQ's ($151.24 on Oct. 27) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $147.13. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading rose to 92.97 last week up from 91.15 on Oct. 20 well above the overbought threshold on 80.00, and further above 90.00 as a sign of an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Given this chart, buy weakness to my annual pivot of $139.42. My quarterly pivot remains at $148.62. Reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $153.67.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($178.75 on Oct. 27) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $175.60. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 82.78 last week up from 80.14 on Oct. 20 moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $173.93, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $182.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($149.79 on Oct. 27) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $146.64. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 90.00 last week up from 87.92 on Oct. 20 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00, and reaching the parabolic threshold of 90.00.

Given this chart, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.04, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $151.26 and $154.33, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.