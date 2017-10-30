Global Blood Therapeutics: When Single-Patient Data Is A Significant Catalyst

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate a pilot position. Several risks still exist that should be taken into consideration.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) have rallied just under 7% since I wrote my "buy the dip" piece on October 23. That kind of strength is nothing to sneeze at when considering the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has fallen 3.5% over the same period of time.

IBB data by YCharts

I've discussed with readers in the recent past how when a stock decouples (at least to an extent) from sector movement, significant upside can occur within a short space of time. Everybody loves feel good stories, momentum money rushes into stocks with material news, and stocks that are holding their own in spite of recent volatility can be thrust into the limelight.

In the last article we discussed how IPF data was really a net positive, as GBT440 was shown to be well tolerated and without safety concerns previously voiced by critics. Management showed themselves to be quite transparent, with the press release stating clinically meaningful results were not achieved and development was being discontinued. It would have been far too easy to utilize subgroup analysis or other such tools of the more unscrupulous members of the biotech sector to justify further studies.

I've received several questions regarding why I picked the stock as a "Runner of the Year" (ROTY) model account holding, as quite a few readers were under the impression that there were no near term material events set to occur. I pointed to the compassionate use presentation at the SCDAA 45th Annual National Conviction as material in spite of being focused on a single patient case. I also stated that the much more important catalyst of results from part A of the phase 3 program would be forthcoming in the next few months, noting that a run up was expected.

Saturday the company announced presentation of the case study, where a patient with sickle cell disease who unfortunately was not eligible to participate in the HOPE phase 3 trial received GBT440 through compassionate access. The reason for the patient being unable to be enrolled in the study was due to having severe, transfusion-refractory anemia (red cell antibodies developed after several blood transfusions preventing additional transfusions). The patient also had moderate COPD, which necessitated oxygen therapy; frequent pain exacerbations; clinical depression; and extreme fatigue.

The 67-year-old patient received voxelotor 900 mg orally once daily and a rapid response was observed in just 1 to 2 weeks. There was a dramatic effect on the patient's quality of life, as observed in improvements in pain, fatigue, and overall mental health. Improvements have continued for over 17 months and the patient remains on compassionate use access, with no hospitalization as a result of sickle cell pain having occurred since starting treatment. The only treatment related side effect observed was diarrhea (Grade 2) at nine weeks when the dose was increased to 1,500 mg daily, but this appears to be a non-issue as it disappeared after returning back to the 900 mg dose.

As to specifics, the patient's hemoglobin levels rapidly rose to 1.5 g/dL above baseline, which was observed to be durable (over 66 weeks). For reference, the design for the phase 3 HOPE study has as its primary endpoint the proportion of trial participants with hemoglobin increase (Hb) of greater than 1g/dL from Baseline to Week 24.

Reductions in reticulocyte count and bilirubin were also consistent with lessened hemolysis, while blood saturation improved from 86mmHg baseline to 96mmHg at 65 weeks. It's also exciting that oxygen supplementation was discontinued- advanced COPD patients have low oxygen levels in the blood (hypoxemia) and oxygen therapy is known to improve quality of life and survival. However, it is a well-known fact that many patients struggle to consistently adhere to long-term oxygen therapy and it is quite costly. One million patients receive it through Medicare, costing over $2 billion per year (growing at 13% annually). The COPD market could see $14 billion in sales by 2025, with big pharmaceutical companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) investing heavily in new product development as well as facing the dreaded patent cliff. Advair did over $2 billion in sales in 2016 but has a significant generic threat coming in 2018.

As if the above were not enough, the press release also announced that additional data from other severely ill sickle cell patients who received the study drug under single-patient compassionate access will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Pre-announcing results in such a manner leads one to believe that similarly encouraging improvements in these patients has been observed. While there is still much risk in readouts for the phase 3 program, I note that each successive case study has the potential to further de-risk data.

In March the share price soared above $40 when Novo Nordisk was rumored to be interested in possibly acquiring the firm. Well-regarded Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos had a $73 price target on the stock, stating that an appropriate acquisition value would be between $73 and $87 per share (roughly $3 billion to $4 billion market capitalization).

Fast forward to the present, where GBT440 is getting validation from single-patient access case studies with more to be forthcoming at a future medical meeting. As the story continues to get derisked and we get a glimpse of the impact on patient clinical outcomes and quality of life, the price tag for an acquirer continues to rise.

In the next few months we will likely see data from Part A of the HOPE pivotal study. If results are as promising as these initial glimpses we are seeing, there is a lot of upside ahead for current investors. With peak sales of $2.5 billion or more for GBT440, the stock is still trading at less than one times that number.

Figure 2: Phase 3 study design (source: corporate presentation)

If big pharmaceutical companies want to acquire the firm, I would argue that now is the time. For them it is the usual dilemma of waiting for data to de-risk the asset prior to acquisition or taking out the company in the near term for a lower price tag but with increased clinical risk. I believe would-be acquirers should take a page out of management from Gilead's (GILD) playbook- while a much larger acquisition, I note that at the time 82% of analysts thought that Gilead paid too much for Pharmasset. The performance of the stock price in the ensuing years silenced the critics definitively.

GILD data by YCharts

As usual one of the most rewarding aspects of writing on Seeking Alpha is feedback from readers in the comments and via private message. Our voices are stronger together, and many of you contribute additional analysis, insights, input and constructive criticism. I'm noting quite a few articles racking up 100 or more comments as readers go into detail on their specific plan for profiting from the stock at hand in order to benefit the community. When news is out, many of you catch it before I do and pass it on, for which I am thankful.

I was alerted that Director Charles Homcy sold 70,000 shares valued at around $2.3 million (see Form 4). He is known for founding the company in 2011 and currently serving as an advisor. He is also a Partner at Third Rock Ventures. While the size of the sale and its timing could be a concern or warning sign, I note that insiders can sell for many different reasons (diversification of assets, freeing up funds for other needs, etc). It is a good idea to keep a close eye on future insider selling to see if other members of the C-suite or directors follow suit and it becomes a trend.

Global Blood Therapeutics is a Conviction Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should initiate a pilot position in the near term. Those who already own stakes are encouraged to add to them on weakness if they are looking to fill out their positions. I continue to expect positive returns in light of upcoming presentations and results from the first portion of the pivotal study, as well as a simple revaluation as Wall Street begins to realize that just maybe GBT440 is the real deal. In the event of a large rise in the stock price, the ROTY model account might take partial profits but will likely still hold a significant stake through data readout.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $290.6 million, comparing very favorably to net loss of $23.9 million. I continue to believe that dilution in the near term is not a concern. FMR, Perceptive Advisors, VenBio Select Advisor, Point 72 Asset Management and other key institutional investors have acquired significant positions in the stock and readers should keep a close eye on how these funds manage their stakes.

Risks are many, including the possibility of negative data from the first portion of the phase 3 study. Such an outcome would be devastating to the bull thesis, with the only cushion being the company´s cash position (less likely outcome). Concentration risk is a concern, as the majority of the company´s value rests on a lone asset and IPF is no longer a part of the equation. Considering their significant cash position dilution in the near term is not expected, although they might again tap capital markets in late 2018. The longer wait until top line data in 2019 could result in significant volatility. If a significant trend develops with insider selling, that could also cause a crisis of confidence.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For the sake of full disclosure, readers should be aware that I occasionally collaborate and provide research for The Biotech Forum in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.