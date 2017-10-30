As Many As 8 Dividend Growth Companies Expected To Announce 10%+ Increases In November

The pace of dividend increase announcements continues in November, when I expect 19 announcements. As many as eight of those will be more than 10%.

Ten of my predictions were accurate, while four other companies blew away my predictions. Only one company missed my expectations.

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of September, I provided predictions for 16 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in October. One company – AT&T – deferred its announcement and one other long-time dividend growth stock announced its latest dividend increase: Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) continued its tradition of increasing its dividend by a half a cent each quarter with a 2.8% increase in its quarterly dividend from 18 cents to 18.5 cents (increasing the annual rate from 72 cents to 74 cents). Bank of the Ozark’s forward yield is 1.57%.



Before I give you my predictions for the dividend increases for October, let’s take a look at how well I did with my predictions from October (you can see the article with the original predictions here):



Dividend Growth Stock Increases Announced in October

AbbVie (ABBV)

Prediction: 10.9 – 14.1% increase to $2.84 - $2.92

Actual: 10.9% increase to $2.84

Forward yield: 3.09%



AbbVie’s 11% increase is on par with the pharmaceutical company’s 5-year average of 12.5% and slightly below last year’s EPS growth of 14%.

AFLAC Inc. (AFL)

Prediction: 4.7 – 7.0% increase to $1.80 - $1.84

Actual: 4.7% increase to $1.80

Forward yield: 2.14%



The insurer’s 35th year of dividend growth was suppressed by a 4% fall in EPS.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)

Prediction: 4.7 – 7.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.38

Actual: 0% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 1.46%



I had expected a dividend increase from the manufacturer of dispensing systems, but the fall in EPS led AptarGroup to skip, or at least defer, the annual dividend increase. Since the dividend increase has traditionally been in the 4th quarter of the year, the company will still show year-over-year dividend growth. This technique has been used by many companies to show annual dividend growth during tough times.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Prediction: 7.4 – 9.3% increase to $0.58 - $0.59

Actual: 11.1% increase to $0.60

Forward yield: 1.21%



The insurer’s 24th year of dividend growth was higher than I expected and about twice this year’s EPS growth.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Prediction: 5% stock dividend + 0.0 – 4.4% cash increase to $0.90 - $0.94

Actual: 5% stock dividend + 0% increase to $0.90

Forward yield: 1.53%



Commerce Bancshares kept the cash dividend flat but paid out its 25th straight annual 5% stock dividend for its 50th year of dividend growth.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Prediction: 13.5 – 20.3% increase to $1.51 - $1.60

Actual: 21.8% increase to $1.62

Forward yield: 1.07%



The company exceeded my already high expectations for its 35th year of dividend growth. This is Cintas’ 3rd straight year of 20%+ dividend increases.

Eaton Vance (EV)

Prediction: 7.4 – 10.7% increase to $1.20 - $1.24

Actual: 10.7% increase to $1.24

Forward yield: 2.42%



A 20% increase in assets under management led to a double-digit increase in EPS for the investment manager, which hit the high end of my prediction.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Prediction: 8.6 – 14.3% increase to $1.52 - $1.60

Actual: 11.4% increase to $1.56

Forward yield: 1.69%



The manufacturer of robotic arc welding systems continued its tradition as a dividend powerhouse with another good increase in its 23rd consecutive year of dividend growth.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Prediction: 0.6 – 1.8% increase to $0.85 - $0.86

Actual: 5.9% increase to $0.895

Forward yield: 2.00%



The water utility broke from its tradition of slow dividend growth with a well-above average 6% increase. This is the 44th straight year of dividend growth for Middlesex Water.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)

Prediction: 0.5 – 1.1% increase to $1.89 - $1.90

Actual: 0.5% increase to $1.89

Forward yield: 2.83%



This is the 3rd straight year of a one cent dividend increase from the natural gas utility that serves Oregon and Washington State.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Prediction: 5.9 – 8.8% increase to $1.44 - $1.48

Actual: 5.9% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 2.15%



While the 18th year of dividend growth for this Texas-based bank holding company was still a decent one, flat earnings growth meant that it was about half the 5-year average growth rate.

RPM Inc. (RPM)

Prediction: 5.0 – 6.7% increase to $1.26 - $1.28

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 2.37%



This year’s 4% fall in earnings didn’t stop RPM from increasing its dividend payout for the 43rd straight year. The 6.7% increase is in line with the company’s 5-year average of 5.6%.

Stepan Corporation (SCL)

Prediction: 4.9 – 7.3% increase to $0.86 - $0.88

Actual: 9.8% increase to $0.90

Forward yield: 1.14%



Stepan Corporation starts its 2nd half century of dividend growth with an increase larger than I expected.

AT&T (T)

Prediction: 2.0 – 4.1% increase to $2.00 - $2.04

Actual: Deferred to November.

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.89 – 6.00%



AT&T has traditionally announced its annual dividend increase as part of its earnings release in late October. They didn’t do that this year, so I’ll carry my prediction forward to next month.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Prediction: 5.9 – 7.8% increase to $1.08 - $1.10

Actual: 7.8% increase to $1.10

Forward yield: 1.47%



This bank holding company broke its streak of 9 years of 4-cent dividend increases with an 8-cent increase in its 24th year of dividend growth.

V. F. Corporation (VFC)

Prediction: 7.1 – 11.9% increase to $1.80 - $1.88

Actual: 9.5% increase to $1.84

Forward yield: 2.60%



As expected, the earnings drop led V. F. Corporation to slow its dividend growth this year. Still, the announcement of a 9.5% increase is welcome news to investors in this clothing and footwear manufacturer.

18 Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in November

Here are my predictions for the 18 dividend increases I expect in November:



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

The business services company has a moderate amount of debt and grew full year adjusted EPS by 13% to $3.70, giving ADP a payout ratio of 60%. ADP expects EPS growth to slow considerably in 2018 and is guiding to a year-over-year increase of between 2 and 4%. I expect the company’s 43rd year of dividend growth to be in between last year actual growth and next year’s expected growth.



Prediction: 4.4 – 8.8% increase to $2.38 - $2.48

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.01 – 2.10%

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Natural gas distributor Atmos Energy should announce its 30th annual dividend increase as part of its earnings release on November 9th. Over the last 5 years, Atmos has grown dividends an average of 4.3% annually. The company is guiding full year earnings growth to 6%, which will allow Atmos to build on last year’s 7% dividend increase. Also supporting a good dividend increase this year is a current payout ratio around 50%. I expect Atmos’ dividend increase this year to be in the mid-single digits.



Prediction: 5.6 – 6.7% increase to $1.90 - $1.92

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.18 – 2.20%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

With consistent double-digit dividend increases for over a decade, BD has been a dividend growth powerhouse. Over the last decade, the medical equipment company has compounded dividends at nearly 12% annually. 2017 will be another good year for BD investors – the company is guiding adjusted EPS growth to around 10%, which would give BD a current payout ratio of around 30%. I’m looking for another year of a 10% dividend increase.



Prediction: 9.6 – 12.3% increase to $3.20 - $3.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.52 – 1.56%

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)

Distilled spirits manufacturer Brown-Forman has built a good dividend growth record over the last 33 years, and has compounded dividends at nearly 10% annually over the last 5 years. The company reported GAAP EPS of $1.71 in 2017 and is guiding 2018 EPS to $1.85 - $1.95, up 11% at the midpoint. With a projected payout ratio below 40%, this should power another good dividend increase in November.



Prediction: 8.1 – 10.8% increase to $0.80 - $0.82

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.43 – 1.47%

CDK Global (CDK)

The ADP spinoff from 3 years ago focuses on providing business services support to automotive retailers and continues to see good EPS growth. Adjusted EPS grew 40% in 2017 and CDK expects another 21% growth in 2018, to a range of $2.90 - $3.00. CDK has grown its dividend by nearly 17% since the 2014 spinoff. Although the current dividend of 56 cents means the company has lots of room to grow the dividend, CDK has a heavy debt burden and will likely keep its dividend increase modest.



Prediction: 7.1 – 10.7% increase to $0.60 - $0.62

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.89 – 0.92%

Emerson (EMR)

Going back to 1956, Emerson has one of the longest dividend growth streaks among all publicly traded stocks. Earnings have been under pressure recently and this has been reflected in 2-cent annual dividend increases over each of the last two years. The industrial equipment company is guiding full year EPS to a drop of 12 – 13%, which will put even more pressure on the dividend. With a current dividend of $1.92, the payout ratio is relatively high at 75%. I’m expecting a very modest dividend increase this year, well below the 5-year average of 5.8%.



Prediction: 0.5 – 1.0% increase to $1.93 - $1.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.86 – 2.88%

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

The food company has been an earnings and dividends powerhouse over the last several years, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of nearly 18%. This year will likely see a much smaller dividend increase, as Hormel is guiding to a 5% drop in EPS. This will probably break the string of 8 years of double-digit dividend growth. But with very little debt and a payout ratio of less than 50%, investors in Hormel (including me!) can look forward to its 51st year of dividend growth.



Prediction: 5.9 – 10.3% increase to $0.72 - $0.75

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.37 – 2.47%

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)

The owner and manufacturer of Marzetti, New York Bakery and Flatout Bread foods has grown dividends for 54 years, compounding them at nearly 9% over the last 5 years. I expect things to slow a bit, as Lancaster Colony saw EPS fall by 5% this year to $4.20. With no debt and a payout ratio of 53%, the company has some room for a dividend increase but I think we’ll see something closer to the 10-year average of 7%.



Prediction: 4.5 – 7.3% increase to $2.30 - $2.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.76 – 1.80%

Mathews International Corporation (MATW)

With 5 and 10-year dividend growth averages of 11%, memorialization and branding company Mathews International has rewarded investors handsomely over time. 2017 will be Mathews’ 23rd year of dividend growth. The company is looking at adjusted EPS growth this year of about 8% and, although the payout ratio of 27% leaves room for a good dividend increase, the company is carrying a heavy debt-to-equity burden of 120%. The company has grown the dividend by at least 10% for each of the last 7 years, but this year may break the streak.



Prediction: 8.8 – 11.8% increase to $0.74 - $0.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.16 – 1.20%

Mercury General (MCY)

Recent trends have not been kind to investors in Mercury General. Over each of the last 3 years, the insurer has raised its dividend by a penny a share. With that history, it isn’t surprising that Mercury has one of the weakest 5-year dividend growth rates among all dividend growth stocks: a compounded rate of 0.5% over that time. Although first half EPS were up 8% year-over-year to $1.42, this follows a 26% drop in operating EPS in 2016, which resulted in a payout ratio well north of 100%. Given this, Mercury General’s 27th year of dividend growth is shaping up to be another small increase.



Prediction: 0.4 – 1.2% increase to $2.50 - $2.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.46 – 4.50%

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Natural gas and electricity provider MDU Resources’ dividend growth has been very slow over the last decade. With 7 straight years of 2 cent annual increases, MDU has a 5-year dividend growth average of less than 3%. I expect 2017 to be another year of very modest growth, as MDU has provided a wide range for adjusted EPS but which is, at the midpoint, slightly below 2016’s $1.19 per share. 2017 will be MDU’s 31st year of dividend growth.



Prediction: 1.3 – 2.6% increase to $0.78 - $0.79

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.89 – 2.92%

McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC)

Guiding to 11% growth in adjusted EPS for 2017, spice and flavorings company McCormick & Company will extend its dividend growth streak to 31 years in November. The EPS growth is being powered by industrial sales (rather than retail sales) and by the acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser’s Foods Division, which added French’s Mustard and Frank’s RedHot Hot Sauce to McCormick’s portfolio. With a payout ratio around 50%, the company is well-positioned to match or exceed the 10-year dividend growth average rate of 9%.



Prediction: 8.5 – 10.6% increase to $2.04 - $2.08

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.05 – 2.09%

Roper Industries Inc (ROP)

Comparing year-over-year earnings growth is difficult for Roper, as the diversified niche manufacturer changed how it reports EPS. Regardless, the company should continue its outstanding dividend growth rate. Roper has grown its dividend by 250% over the last 5 years, compounding the dividend by more than 20% a year. Although burdened by a heavy debt load (more than 90% debt-to-equity), with expected 2017 EPS of between $9.12 and $9.30, Roper has plenty of room to increase its current dividend of $1.40 for its 24th year of dividend growth.



Prediction: 14.3 – 21.4% increase to $1.60 - $1.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.62 – 0.66%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)

Energy utility South Jersey Industries is seeing earnings drop across all business segments due to a variety of reasons, including higher costs for infrastructure investments and uncertainties about potential investment tax credits. The company recently reaffirmed its full year guidance of adjusted EPS between $1.14 and $1.20, down 13% from 2016’s EPS of $1.34. The company’s current dividend is $1.09, leaving very little room for an increase. 2017 will be South Jersey’s 18th straight year of dividend growth.



Prediction: 0.9 – 2.7% increase to $1.10 - $1.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.24 – 3.30%

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

2017 will be the 41st year of dividend growth for wholesale food supplier Sysco Corporation. With 2017 reported EPS jumping 15% to $2.48, Sysco could provide investors a nice dividend increase this year. However, the company is carrying a heavy debt load (more than 300% debt-to-equity), which will reduce the expected increase. I expect the company to announce an increase around the 5-year average of 4% in its 41st year of dividend growth, with a slight chance of something a bit higher.



Prediction: 4.5 – 7.6% increase to $1.38 - $1.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.52 – 2.59%

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Bank holding company United Bankshares is seeing flat EPS growth from 2016’s $1.99 per share. Despite a 43 year history of dividend growth, United leaves a lot to be desired for dividend investors. Since 2005, United has increased its dividend by 4 cents in the 4th quarter of odd-numbered years, leading to 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates below 2%. The company’s current dividend is $1.32, which gives United Bankshares room for another 4-cent dividend increase this year.



Prediction: 3.0% increase to $1.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.64%

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Union Pacific has grown dividends for a decade, compounding its dividend by more than 22% over that time. After an 8% drop in EPS in 2016, the railroad and shipping company is seeing a 16% increase over the first 9 months of the fiscal year, from last year’s $3.69 to this year’s $4.27. The size of the dividend increase will be mitigated by Union Pacific’s debt load, but I still expect an increase north of 10%.



Prediction: 11.5 – 15.7% increase to $2.70 - $2.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.31 – 2.39%

Universal Corporation (UVV)

Universal Corporation supplies tobacco leaf to producers of cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. The company reported full year EPS of $3.92 back in May, which was down 3.4% from the prior year. With 12 straight years of 4 cent annual dividend increases, Universal’s dividend growth history isn’t very impressive – the 5 and 10-year average growth rates are each around 2%. But Universal has grown its dividend for 45 years and can be expected to continue as long as earnings support the dividend. With a current dividend of $2.16, the company’s payout ratio of 55% will support another 4-cent increase to make it 46 years of dividend growth.



Prediction: 1.9% increase to $2.20

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.85%

Vectren Corp (VVC)

Energy company Vectren has grown dividends for 57 straight years; the company serves about 1 million customers in portions of Indiana and Ohio. Like many energy utilities, Vectren’s dividend growth is generally modest – the 5 and 10-year growth rates are around 3%. Vectren recently reaffirmed EPS growth guidance of around 2% at the midpoint. Slow and steady, Vectren’s dividend growth this year should be on par with the long-term rates.



Prediction: 2.4 – 3.6% increase to $1.72 - $1.74

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.52 – 2.55%



If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of November, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ATR, HRL, LECO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.