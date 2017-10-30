1st Gen Satellite Globalstar: You've Got To Know When To Hold 'Em...

Subsequently, Chairman and CEO Jay Monroe declared a “quiet period” for the company to pursue M&A. “All options are on the table”.

The December 2016 FCC approval of Orbcomm's 2.4MHz Satellite spectrum for terrestrial use has not brought forward any partners or suitors.

The company targeted the journalist, explorer, and others in remote areas of the world. Corporations use the network for maintaining contact with remote workers, as well as tracking assets.

In 2004, Globalstar and its LEO satellite constellation were rescued from bankruptcy by Thermo Capital Partners, led by Jay Monroe, which remains the largest shareholder and majority debt holder.

Qualcomm (QCOM) and Loral Corporation launched the Globalstar project in 1991, and formed a limited partnership in March 1994 with a coalition of aerospace and cell companies to manage the effort, subsequently receiving spectrum allocation domestically and later worldwide. This was one of the later launches of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations in the flurry of activity in the early 90s. Up until that time, expensive Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites had been used for weather forecasting, earth observation, and communication. A lower orbit with smaller units promised a less costly infrastructure which could provide affordable worldwide voice communication. Obviously, with a lower orbit, LEOs have a smaller coverage on the earth, thus significantly more are required to cover the entire earth. “Constellation” describes the complete set of satellites which constitute a communications network.

Launches of the Globalstar (GSAT) LEO constellation began in February 1998. Full operation in North America was delayed by the loss of 12 satellites until February 2000 saw complete commercial service in North America, Europe, and Brazil with 48 satellites.

Current Business

Globalstar identifies three broad markets for its products:

Areas or situations with no permanent terrestrial network (either landlines or cell),

The failure of a terrestrial network with a natural or human-causes disaster, or

Supplements to the existing terrestrial network.

In fact, the relatively high cost of hardware and service compared to cell service has restricted its use to a small subset of the above potential. People without access to cell service – journalists, adventurers, workers in remote locations – find the communication platform essential. Simple one-way or two-way data communication devices prove useful for corporate asset tracking and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The product line is split into 3 segments: Duplex, Spot and Simplex – in decreasing order of complexity and capability. Duplex and SPOT (human voice and two way M2M data) clearly represent both the bulk of revenue (approx. 88%) as well as growth over the past several years and continuing into 2017. Simplex offers one-way M2M data communication to provide emergency alerts, GPS location monitoring, asset tracking, and such.

The following graphic identifies various products which fall into each of these categories.

True to its roots, Globalstar has always provided excellent voice quality and communication, based on the CDMA technology developed by co-founder Qualcomm.

Examples of its consumer presence include its SPOT Global phone, Sat-Fi – which connects a cell phone to the satellite network to provide comprehensive telephony coverage, and SPOT Trace – which provides for consumer tracking. The SPOT GPS Messenger line – targeting outdoor enthusiasts – is credited with over 5,000 rescues since Gen 1.

Customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, business continuity, as well as individual recreational users.

The constellation covers much of the earth’s surface, but, in neither generation, does not provide comprehensive worldwide coverage – that lacking in the North and South pole areas as well as the South Pacific.

Products in the Pipeline

The next generation of the SPOT device transforms the device from a one-way to a two-way communications device which supports sending AND RECEIVING SMS messages in addition to the existing tracking and SOS functionalities.

The next generation of Sat-Fi fully utilizes the performance enhancement of the 2 nd generation of the constellation. Existing retail and wholesale distribution channels will be utilized along with a new B2B distribution strategy.

generation of the constellation. Existing retail and wholesale distribution channels will be utilized along with a new B2B distribution strategy. The next generation of Simplex brings a new, solar-powered unit built in partnership with Carmanah. This extends the battery life of the product from months to years and is ideally suited to remote and difficult to access locations.

Competition

In the satellite phone market, Globalstar competes primarily with Iridium and Inmarsat [LON: ISAT]. No one company ranks #1 on all criteria in a buying decision. Globalstar is considered to have high quality voice, has low latency compared to GEO-based Inmarsat, a variety of consumer models and services, and reasonable service prices. Its hardware, however, garners average reviews at best. In some areas, Inmarsat or Iridium provide the coverage that the constellation doesn’t.

The company has the most prominent place in the B2C “Big Box” market compared to its competitors. That provides a small moat. Of course, all three compete side by side in satellite communications specialists – brick and mortar as well as online.

Orbcomm competes in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) space with a smaller portion of Globalstar's product line. This will be detailed later.

Licensed Spectrum – Land-Based

Globalstar also holds a significant amount of land-based spectrum – some bands held for some time, and a recent band in the 2.4GHz spectrum which the FCC approved for land-based use in December 2016, after years of petitions beginning in 2012.

Management has articulated a vision for what it claims is the most comprehensive portfolio of spectrum since the IPO in 2007. At that point, it anticipated a $1 to $2 billion build out of cell services with a partner. The partner never materialized. The FCC's approval of what management considers the gem in its portfolio has not brought forward any partners or suitors since.

That vision of land-based cell use has continued to change over the years.

When it first applied for land-based use of the 2.4 GHz spectrum band, the implementation had morphed into a Terrestrial Low Power Service (TLPS). This provides for additional licensed, for-profit, restricted Wi-Fi channel in the 2.4 GHz band where there are already three unlicensed, free channels already in that band, and another 22 in the 5 GHz band.

In the wake of the FCC’s 2016 approval, Globalstar has once again reconstructed its vision to use this newly minted spectrum for small-cell installations – the emerging infrastructure to support 5G cell communication at higher frequencies which have reduced travel over those dedicated to 4G. Small cells will be particularly of value in congested urban areas.

The valuation of that spectrum ranges wildly, from nothing to “sky’s the limit.” Yet, the optimism has buoyed the stock through yearly disappointing operational and financial results.

So, let’s look at operations, to complete the picture, before an assessment of the company as a whole.

GSAT Stock

GSAT Financials

Valuation/Profitability/Liquidity Ratios

P/E P/S P/B GM NM ROA ROE D/E Quick Short -13.58 17.36 10.80 -20.62 -136.9 -11.21% -68.50% 3.56 0.17 17%

In Millions (unless otherwise specified)

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales/Revenue 76.32 82.71 90.06 90.49 96.86 COGS (-D&A) 37.61 49.03 65.71 40.25 39.44 D&A 69.80 90.59 86.15 77.25 77.39 Gross Income -31.09 -56.91 -61.79 -27.01 -19.97 SG&A Expense 34.64 30.49 34.02 39.32 43.08 Unusual Expense 22.29 415.09 325.98 179.61 41.88 EBIT after Unusual Exp. -88.02 -502.49 -421.79 179.61 -105.21 Interest Expense 21.49 67.83 43.23 35.85 35.95 Capitalized Int Expense 40.12 17.10 7.95 10.14 13.99 Net Income -112.20 -591.12 -462.87 72.32 -132.65 EBITDA 4.07 3.20 -9.67 10.64 14.06 Net Operating Cash Flow 6.87 -6.46 3.98 2.16 8.81 Free Cash Flow 6.09 -51.81 -15.30 -28.56 -13.74 Long-Term Debt 91.46 665.24 623.64 548.38 500.61 Basic/Diluted Shares 388.45M 614.96M 934.36M 1.02G 1.06G

Per Share

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 EPS -0.29 -0.96 -0.50 0.07 -0.12

Digested from MarketWatch Iridium Communications Inc.

Byzantine Financial Structure

Let's quickly note the byzantine nature of the company’s financial structure. “Its debt portfolio includes many contracts that have derivative features, tying the value of the debt to the company's stock price, among other metrics. Share prices have gained 73% year-to-date as of Aug. 14, and those rising share prices triggered higher debt valuations, so Globalstar recorded a $77 million non-cash expense to account for this balance sheet update.”

Constellation Refresh Impact on Results

Back to an overall review of financial results. During and following the deployment of its 2nd generation constellation, the company experienced approximately 10% increase in revenue in 2013 and 2014, flat to 2015, then a 7% bump to 2016. Total revenue (product sales and service) has increased approximately 12% YoY in 2017. It’s clear that the upgrade supported an increase in business. (The company has not experienced ongoing growth. In fact, its revenue is only about 60% of that at the IPO).

This growth has occurred almost totally in consumer and corporate person to person voice and more complex M2M data – Duplex and SPOT services.

Competition in the M2M/IoT Space

Simplex – which is exclusively M2M – has shown little growth. Although reduced spending from the oil and gas industry depressed revenue in 2015 – there was little growth in other industries, and, in fact, there has been no further recovery in first half results in 2017.

By contrast, competitor LEO satellite operator Orbcomm (ORBC) experienced an 85% increase in its M2M sales after the upgrade, and Iridium has a 20% CAGR over the past 5 years in the same arena. It appears that, even with the upgrade, Globalstar has not been able to enhance its M2M business. The rather well-known financial struggles the company has had likely prompted corporations to source elsewhere. After all, allying with a satellite operator means a significant upfront commitment to hardware and software – a risky investment.

Upcoming Competition in the Voice Space

In 2018, Globalstar will likely face more competition in the corporate market with the current Iridium constellation upgrade.

Overall State of the LEO Satellite Industry

The LEO satellite industry has not been a roaring success. All the surviving companies (and several other failed) have made a tremendous investment in their satellite constellation networks. All have managed to survive their startup only through bankruptcy – which largely eliminated the costs of that initial investment. Even still, none is highly profitable – all are running cash flow negative. The necessity of upgrading the constellation with a 2nd generation has helped business, but not provided financial stability for Orbcomm.

So, traditional metrics for the group fall negative and tell us little. So rather than describing the companies as successful or not, we’re really at a more basic level. Are these companies viable commercial enterprises?

Let’s consider the EBITDA margin of our three LEO competitors, for perspective. This ratio is a metric of operating profitability divided by revenue – and thus excludes financing values – which have wildly different roles for each company. These are full 2016 year figures

Company EBITDA Interest Capit and Not Rev EBITDA Margin Service Rev % GM Service GM Product Globalstar 14.06 49.94 96.86 14.5% 82% 61.6% 28.2% Orbcomm 40.08 9.83 186.74 21.4% 60% 66.4% 25.5% Iridium 225.77 107.75 433.64 52.1% 82% 80.6% 40.3%

GM here reflects (revenue – expenses)/revenue – specific to service and product categories

EBITDA Margin is simply EBITDA/Revenue.

Interest Capit and Not = the total sum of 2016 annual interest payments, capitalized and that not capitalized.

Globalstar's Precarious Financial Situation following the Constellation Refresh

Globalstar’s EBITDA margin is the lowest of the group. This, even when its Service Revenue as a percentage of Service + Product Revenue ties Iridium at #1. Orbcomm, with its distinctive business model of working directly with customers and bearing the cost of customized manufacturing, has a much lower margin in this much larger source of revenue as a percentage.

As Orbcomm notes in its annual report, “Our proprietary satellite-based communications system is typically characterized by high initial capital expenditures and relatively low marginal costs for providing service.”

This should be true of the entire sector. But the low EBITDA margin raises a yellow flag – that operations are not as efficient as they need to be for long term viability of the company.

EBITDA comes nowhere close to Debt Service

Comparing EBITDA to annual interest – capitalized and not – we find that Globalstar’s (which does not include SG&A, among others) comes to only about 28% of the annual interest cost.

Revenue Growth is Too Modest to Bring Profitability in Foreseeable Future

With the current modest YoY growth of from 7 to 15%, it doesn’t appear that Globalstar will reach stability without or with repayment of debt through normal operation at any point in the future.

GSAT's Financial Issues are Nothing New

But this isn’t anything new. The finances of the company have been a challenge through the years. Thermo Capital Partners, which bought the assets out of bankruptcy and then brought the company public through an IPO, currently maintains majority control of the company through 52% ownership of the common stock as well as a significant amount of debt. Since going public, additional debt to provide for emergency replacement of satellites, as well as additional issuance of common stock (from 388.45M to 1.06B in 5 years – largely purchased by Thermo) have supported the company financially. The forecasts at the IPO launch of $100 million annually in free cash have never been approached in the most remote fashion.

With the satellites now launched, 2014 marked the start of Globalstar’s repayment obligations to a consortium of French banks, whose $582 million in loans were 95 percent guaranteed by the French export-credit agency, Coface. Staying within the terms of this debt facility has been a challenge for Globalstar and at times it appeared the company was either in or on the verge of default. In its annual report, the company has stated that its current sources of liquidity will be insufficient to meet obligations over the term of these agreements. Restrictions on covenants will limit the options which the company has to meet them.

For the short and intermediate term, additional shares or debt may be issued to maintain liquidity – as has been done in the past. However, this is, at best, a temporary solution which is still dependent upon an audience receptive to these instruments.

From Operations to Assets

Over the longer term, clearly, a different and more permanent strategy is clearly called for.

It appears management appreciates the reality that the new constellation has not transformed the company, but simply supported modest growth that will not render the company profitable, or even solvent.

New Administration Signals Business-Friendly Attitude

2017 has seen a turn towards the spectrum assets which Globalstar holds. The November 2016 election signals a more business-friendly environment in DC; in particular, the telecommunications industry anticipates a more favorable attitude towards M&A activity within the industry.

Cell Phone 5G Promises Major Changes in Telecom

Each new generation of cell service has introduced dramatically superior services – from simply voice, to messaging, through email, to smartphones supporting Internet access. 5G promises no less. The standard is still in the process of being defined. The change will be massive. Accenture anticipates $250 billion will be invested in the development of the 5G network. Existing cell providers with their network of towers and facilities clearly will be first in line. But cable companies and television satellite operators will also want to capitalize on the value of cell transmission for the “last mile” to subscribers’ homes and offices.

5G devices will be “smarter” than previous, and be able to adapt to use a wide range of the frequency spectrum. Enhanced existing cell service and totally new services will find a home on the platform. The high speed broadband platform will eventually replace cable and the telephone for delivery of content. A whole new industry of connected devices – the “Internet of Things” (IoT) will provide detailed and advanced monitoring and control of industry, commerce, agriculture and such.

Radio Spectrum is a Valuable Asset

To meet the anticipated hundred-fold or more increase in data transmission, the “coin of the realm” has become radio spectrum, which is scarce and increasing in value. Globalstar claims that it has as good a portfolio as any. And, it apparently is actively shopping this portfolio – with various requests for “quiet periods” to restrict access to its holdings. However, you can explore those in the listing given above.

Spectrum on Sale

Following the FCC approval of Globalstar's spectrum band, a renewed scrutiny of the value was spurred by AT&T’s (T) interest and opening bid of $109/share in Straight Path (STRP), which had been trading at $36/share before rumors of an acquisition began swirling. Verizon’s (VZ) successful acquisition bid in May 2017 at $184 valued the owner of spectrum at 39GHz at approximately $3.1 billion, up from $400 million before the bidding war began.

But, as noted, Globalstar has not found an acceptable purchaser, leaser or partner for its land-based spectrum in the past 10 years, even after FCC approval of its 2.4GHz band for land-based use.

So, this spring, the company announced that it was actively seeking to engage in M&A activity – with “all options on the table.” I think we should take that seriously.

Valuing the Spectrum

Traditionally, the company’s spectrum has been considered in isolation – what is it worth on the market – with varying formulae to calculate the $/MHz-pop. There are several documents that go into some detail about the task – in some cases, the assumptions are out of date.

Compare GSAT's 2.4 GHz Spectrum Valuation to Nearby 2.5 GHz Spectrum

In an attempt to value the spectrum, a 2015 auction of nearby spectrum at 2.5 GHz suggests a value of $2.53 MHz-POP – although media analyst Moffet suggests that Dish TV’s (DISH) purchase – for an unclear purpose since it has not built out a wireless network - has distorted the actual value. Moffet puts a value of $0.41 MHz-POP. In terms of the physics behind strength, dispersion and attenuation, this is roughly comparable to Globalstar’s 2.4 MHz spectrum band. There are, however, additional restrictions on the FCC’s license likely impact the value. This provides a valuation range of from $1.52 billion to $9.36 billion for North America. The company continues to seek approval in about 100 countries throughout the world. Should all of those grant approval, that would multiply the range by 10. However, this approval may be a long way off, at best.

Assessing GSAT's Holdings in light of the FCC Approval

Let’s look at the specifics. There are a number of caveats associated with FCC approval.

The amplitude is limited in the FCC approval.

The spectrum band is limited to 11.5 MHz. Sprint (NYSE:S) is deploying its vast 2.5GHz holdings in 40MHz and 60MHz units – which provides bandwidth appropriate for 5G and greatly reduces the number of sites (with buildout, rental and backhaul) by comparison.

The spectrum is licensed for LTE. However, no cell phone manufacturer supports this currently in their chip set.

Globalstar does not intend to seek approval of this as a standard through 3GPP. So, it’s not clear what incentive manufacturers have to implement that.

There is ample supply of nearby 2.5GHz spectrum internationally. It is not clear that Globalstar’s holdings have any specific advantage, given the limitations noted above.

Interest among potential purchasers outside the wireless sector – such as Google – appears to have waned recently.

Additional industry-wide trends also tend to lessen the apparent value of the spectrum:

What the FCC approved was rather different from the initial, and more favorable to Globalstar, application years ago. The company had requested 10 MHz into the non-regulated Wi-Fi spectrum. If it had been approved, this would have provided the 20MHz band that is the preferred minimum bandwidth for 5G use of the spectrum. Because this interfered with publicly available, non-regulated spectrum, there was widespread opposition to this allocation and the final decision protected that public band.

It faces significant competition from the neighboring spectrum 2.5 GHz band which has ample supply and better technical specifications, as well as from other spectrum bands further removed. With the FCC doing all it can to reappropriate television (UHF) spectrum for cell communication as well as other industry trends, its value is unclear

In sum, Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum is less than ideal on the market. It may become more attractive as time goes on as demand increases and supply decreases; but, that likely doesn’t fall within management’s time frame.

Valuing “All of the Options”

It seems that through the decade of a fruitless search for a partner, buyer or other relationship, that the issue is not simply one of price. Likely, a difference in expectation and benefit on the part of the buyer and seller in the structure is as important.

Let’s run down the most apparent options:

Partnership

Benefits GSAT by enhancing its satellite network with a terrestrial network – potential enhancement to terrestrial network infrastructure.

Unclear advantage to partner – minimal benefit with modest revenue and burden of a partner that is bleeding cash.

Leasing Spectrum

Benefits GSAT by increasing revenue and cash flow but not commonly used.

Renters rarely invest, and without any existing infrastructure to support the 2.4GHz spectrum, this would require a large investment.

Selling the Spectrum – Here price becomes more relevant on its own.

The price must be high enough for a one-shot effort to sell the one asset that has value, outside of its core business. Eliminating long-term debt and putting the company on a platform for profitability by cutting expenses and expanding sales effort is a must.

Appropriating a non-standard, relatively untested, FCC-restricted use may not hold as much value as other alternatives.

Selling the Company

Some of the 10+ newcomers who have presented plans or intention to develop LEO satellite constellations to provide broadband connectivity worldwide may be interested in slipping into an existing structure to build on. This obviates many of the issues – technical, regulatory, functional – in developing that from scratch and provides both a sky-based and terrestrial portfolio of spectrum that would likely need to be augmented to some degree.

Both Boeing (NYSE:BA) (FCC gets five new applications for non-geostationary satellite constellations - SpaceNews.com) and SpaceX (SpaceX's broadband internet satellite plan reportedly runs into opposition) are running into various issues, and one, in particular, is relaxing FCC rules regarding use of various spectrum bands and potential interference with existing and planned constellations. Acquiring Globalstar might address some of those issues.

Thermo is undercapitalized for the needs of the company. Selling gets Thermo out of the satellite business, but does provide a return on their investment.

Splitting and Selling the Company

Globalstar could split terrestrial and astral assets and sell them individually. This might garner more than the sum of the parts. Then again, it might not.

Conclusion

It may be that Thermo Capital Partners is a motivated seller – with an enterprise that is not profitable and an ongoing drain on finances and also with, perhaps, a temporary peak in spectrum valuation.

In that case, an outright sale in some fashion might be the best resolution both for Thermo as well as for Globalstar shareholders.

There are many moving parts for GSAT. It helps to be a rocket scientist, a telecommunications expert, a detective, and a fortune teller to figure out whether to go long, or short. Those without such qualifications are gambling.

APPENDIX A

In the current "quiet period," Globalstar has cloaked this information confidential to protect its bargaining position.

This information comes from a company report earlier this year which still reveals this critical information.

Spectrum Uses L-Band (1610 – 1617.775 MHz) 7 MHz.

Proprietary, secure IoT transport layer possible

Future LAA control channel for small cell S-Band (2483.5 – 2500 MHz) 20% small cell implementation produces 400x macro cellular capacity

LAA control layer from 2483.5—2495 MHz

Control LTE-U in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz

11.5 MHz of Nationwide Spectrum within the 2.4 GHz band with superior propagation and throughput characteristics. Represents 3.7 Billion MHz-POPs. C-Band (5091 – 5250 MHz) ~60 MHz from 5091—5150 GHz not part of U-NII-1 band

100 MHz from 5150—5250 GHz is now Globalstar and U-NII-1, using S and L bands provides differentiated LAA / LTE-U solutions

Future 5G development and IoT

Air to ground aircraft data solution C-Band (6875 – 7055 MHz) 180 MHz above 6 GHz

Future 5G development and IoT

Air to ground aircraft data solution

Spectrum is valued at “$/Mhz-pop” – that is, 1 MegaHertz spectrum of spectrum reaching the number of people. So, if the C band were valued at $1 per MHz times a population of 1 million people, then, that highest spectrum would be valued at $180 million. As can be inferred from the table above, different spectrum bands have different uses, depending on the characteristics of that frequency. Relevant issues include: quantity of data that can be carried, attenuation in different environmental conditions, signal propagation, etc. So, there is a different demand for the use of different bandwidths, and, therefore, a different value in the marketplace.

L Band

L band refers to the operating frequency range of 1–2 GHz in the radio spectrum. L band is used in many radar, satellite and terrestrial communications applications such as radar, global positioning systems (GPS), radio, telecommunications and aircraft surveillance. Its low frequency implies low bandwidth and hence is not suitable for streaming applications like video, voice and broadband connectivity. However, it is the most desirable operating range in the case of applications like fleet management and asset tracking.

S Band

part of the microwave band of the electromagnetic spectrum covering frequencies from 2 to 4 gigahertz (GHz). The S band is used by weather radar, surface ship radar, and some communications satellites, especially those used by NASA to communicate with the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. The S band also contains band, widely used for low power unlicensed microwave devices such as cordless phones, wireless headphones (Bluetooth), wireless networking (Wi-Fi), garage door openers, keyless vehicle locks, baby monitors as well as for medical diathermy machines and microwave ovens (typically at 2.495GHz). S band - Wikipedia

C Band

portion of the electromagnetic spectrum in the microwave range of frequencies ranging from 4.0 to 8.0 gigahertz (GHz);[1] however, this definition is the one followed by radar manufacturers and users, not necessarily by microwave radio telecommunications users. The C-band (4 to 8 GHz) is used for many satellite communications transmissions, some Wi-Fi devices, some cordless telephones, and some weather radar systems. first frequency band that was allocated for commercial telecommunications via satellites. The same frequencies were already in use for terrestrial microwave radio relay chains. The C-band is primarily used for open satellite communications, whether for full-time satellite television networks or raw satellite feeds, although subscription programming also exists. This use contrasts with direct-broadcast satellite, which is a completely closed system used to deliver subscription programming to small satellite dishes that are connected with proprietary receiving equipment.

The satellite communications portion of the C-band is highly associated with television receive-only satellite reception systems, commonly called "big dish" systems, since small receiving antennas are not optimal for C-band systems.

LTE – “Long Term Evolution” indicating that the network and phone electronics support speeds and content greater than 3G, but may not fully meet the 4G standard (which is demanding).

LTE-U – “Long Term Evolution – Unlicensed” -- is a non-standard enhancement of the LTE moniker promoted by Sprint and Verizon and competitive in terms of performance with LAA.

LAA – “Licensed Assisted Access” -- a standard-based progression from LTE and promoted by AT&T – and competitive with non-standard LTE-U.

ITU-R – One of the three sectors of the International Telecommunications Union – the sector responsible for radio communication.

UNII – FCC Unlicensed Spectrum.

APPENDIX B

