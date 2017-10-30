Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: October 30th

Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

Last week's article called for more upside on the S&P500 (SPY), the Russell 2000 (IWM), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). Did you buy the dip?

A 3 wave move into support at 2544 was a pretty good opportunity to get long, even if you are bearish longer term.

Over on Matrixtrade we signaled long trades in the S&P500 at 2546.9, the Nasdaq (QQQ) at 6036, the Dax (EWG) at 12,945, and Amazon at $969.5.

However, none of these trades will be held for more than 10 days. They were merely capitalizing on short term clarity.

So it's yet another week of me saying the top is close, but we're not there, yet. The next highs could go as high as 2600, but once new highs are made, I would not buy the dip again.

Precious Metals

If my view on bonds or currencies is wrong, then my view on gold (GLD) is likely to be wrong too. This was pretty much the case last week as EURUSD (FXE) dumped on the ECB announcement and bonds (TLT) fell below the 123 pivot, taking gold precious metals down with them.

Yet bullish options remain.

The gold miners ETF (GDX) is particularly interesting. There are two leading options, but both of them call for a reversal. Here's the primary view.

Also keep an eye on USDJPY (FXY) as it moves inversely to gold (GLD). It looks like it has either topped or will on the next high.

Oil (USO)

Oil is still as clear as mud. On one hand there is a bullish fractal, and it's worked for over a year now.

On the other hand, every time I zoom in to look at the structure of the rallies and declines, the counts look bearish.

The intention in this series of articles is to map trends and likely scenarios. But as oil has no trend and too many possible scenarios... I'd give it a slight bullish bias for now, and if the fractal continues to guide a consolidation, it could be a good long in Q1 2018.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Last week, the call was for more upside in a 5 wave move before a reversal back down. This is pretty much what happened.



I'm guessing some people will see the 5 wave rally and buy this dip with a stop below the October low. If I'm right, they'll wish they hadn't.

Bonds (TLT)

As mentioned earlier, TLT broke the 123 low, which is in line with the gold fractal I have posted for months now.

Sell stops have been taken, and sentiment is right for a rally. If I were to be picky, I would say the ideal target is actually 121.8 where all three declines from the September highs would be in equal in size (and structure).

In the bigger picture it is still a buy in this area.

The 10 year notes also look like rallying. They are trading in a similar manner as they did around the 2013 taper tantrum.

I reckon they are ready for a rally.

The Dollar (UUP)

The dollar actually broke its channel before the ECB meeting, and has initiated a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern targeting 97 and the 200dma.

But as you can see for the above chart, I don't believe it will get that high. I wrote an article before the ECB with reasons why I think the bullish pattern will fail and I still believe new lows will come before a longer term reversal.

Conclusions

Early next week short term trends should continue, but there are some major reversals in the making. Equities could make a major top, the Dollar could reverse lower, and precious metals and bonds higher. Oil is still an inconclusive mess, and natural gas likely going lower. It will be an interesting week for sure.

