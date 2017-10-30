Spirit - September 2017 Traffic Update

Due to the continued rebounding of the U.S. economy, lower oil prices, and this year’s hurricane season being almost behind us, airline activity is expected to see consistent growth.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), along with the other major airlines, recently reported September 2017 traffic results. The data come in as follows:

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Spirit Airlines’ RPMs increased 5.9% year over year to nearly 1.8 billion. In comparison to other airlines, Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) RPMs decreased -4.5% to -9.5 billion. Other large airlines - JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) - showed losses of -4% and -1.6%, respectively. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was the only other major airline to post a gain in September with a 0.3% gain.

Average seat miles (ASMs) measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Spirit Airlines' ASMs increased 8.9% year over year to 2.2 billion. In comparison to other airlines, Southwest Airlines' ASMs decreased -4.5% to 11.6 billion from September 2016. Other large airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, showed gains of 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively. JetBlue was the only major airline to post a loss in September with a -0.9% reduction.

Based on these results for the month of September 2017, Spirit Airlines continues to show impressive year-over-year growth in comparison to the other airlines. It shows that their unique and market disrupting business model is continuing to gain traction. The 5.9% gain in RPMs was more than twenty times the next largest growth posted in the industry by JetBlue Airways. With RPMs and ASMs of only 1.8 billion and 2.2 billion, both of which are significantly below the other major airlines, there is a lot of growth to be achieved by the low-cost airline.

For the overall industry, September was a difficult month for the airlines due to dealing with two hurricanes, Irma and Maria, in the Caribbean region. Spirit approximated that 1,400 flights were delayed during the month in response and ultimately negatively affected the company’s completion factor and on-time performance metrics. The good news is that it as an industry-wide problem and hurricane season is coming to an end. Aside from weather issues, the industry continues to swell as a result of the continued brightened economic picture and reduced prices as a result of lower fuel prices and increased competition. As a result of these favorable conditions, the commercial airline business has seen a record first half load factor of 80.7%. Spirit has achieved an 83.7% year-to-date load factor through September, which is clearly above the industry. The industry load factor record was a result of a 12-year high in traffic growth. The continued domestic growth should continue to leave consumers with disposable income to spend on travel in the fourth quarter of 2017. While there are certain factors that could impact this trend, a lot of uncertainties are more likely to impact international travel versus domestic travel where Spirit Airlines concentrates.

Additionally, the ongoing open contract negotiations with their pilots must be closely monitored. The pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association and the two parties have been in an over 2-year bitter contract negotiation. Data shows that Spirit pays their pilots about half of what the other large airlines are paying their pilots due to their low-cost business model. As was seen earlier in the year, the pilots have the ability to impact flights and cause pain to shareholders--this situation should be closely monitored, but given the federal court order win in May, I believe the worst is behind Spirit.

In order to take full advantage of this increase in passengers, Spirit must continue to offer cheaper fares than the other major airlines. With their unique business model, Spirit Airlines was able to offer fares, on average, 40% cheaper than other airlines, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT) in a recent study. Even after adding additional items, such as seat assignments, bags, and refreshments, the total fare is 35% lower according to the same DOT study. Because of the company's unique business model, the company tends to not spend on investments such as large dollar advertising campaigns, multiple-class cabins, and other technologies such as satellites and wireless internet equipment. Concentrating on operational efficiency allows the company to offer the lowest possible fares while still achieving higher profit margins than any other U.S. airline.

From a financial statement perspective, the company recently reported third-quarter 2017 results. The company translated increased traffic into more revenue at a growth rate of 10.6% to $687 million. Despite the revenue growth, costs continued to climb at a slightly higher rate of 20% to $583 million. The increase in costs was attributed to flight volume, passenger re-accommodation expense, and higher fuel rates. The higher re-accommodation expenses were largely due to hurricane season. Again, this is something all airlines are dealing with and it isn’t changing customer sentiment. From a valuation standpoint, Spirit Airlines’ stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of 11.7 compared to an industry average of 14.3 meaning the stock has nearly 20% to grow until it reaches the industry average.

With any rapid growth plan, there are some risks investing in Spirit Airlines; however, I believe the potential reward outweighs the risk. The above-industry average September 2017 and Q3 results, despite weather issues, compared to the other major airlines shows that their unique business model is continuing to be successful with airline customers. Given this success and low valuation, I believe the company is in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers for the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the improving US economy and lower fuel prices. I fully expect the rapid growth story to continue through the fourth quarter of 2017 and into 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.